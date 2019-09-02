Dollar General Is Showing Strength In The Face Of Tariffs

Dollar General Corporation (DG) is a stock that I both own and have written favorably about in the past. The company is one of the few general retailers that is able to grow both the top and bottom lines over time. The company’s strategy of locating small stores in rural areas combined with its value proposition for consumers and digital initiatives makes it a formidable competitor. In addition, Dollar General still has much room to expand in the U.S. and the rest of North America. These characteristics combined with its ability to execute have led to high single-digit net sales increases from 2016 to 2018. From this perspective, Dollar General matches the performance of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) and exceeds the performance of its direct competitor of Dollar Tree (DLTR). The company seems to be having another solid year in 2019 despite rising tariffs. Dollar General recently reported outstanding Q2 2019 results and raised fiscal year 2019 guidance. The stock price increased in response to an all-time high. Notwithstanding the runup in stock price, Dollar General is trading at a discount to Costco and even Five Below (FIVE) and Ross Stores (ROST), making this stock a long-term buy.

Source: limaohio.com

Second-Quarter Earnings Showed Acceleration

Dollar General reported Q2 2019 results on August 29, 2019. The company beat revenue and EPS estimates by a wide margin. Net sales increased 8.4% to $7.0B from $6.4B and diluted EPS increased 8.6% to $1.65 from $1.52 on year-over-year basis. Organic or same-store sales increased 4.0% due to increasing traffic and higher average transaction amount with the remainder of growth coming from new store openings. These results showed slight acceleration relative to Q1 2019 where net sales increased 8.3% and same-store sales increased 3.8%. Dollar General continued its aggressive growth plans by opening 489 new stores, remodeling 653 stores, and relocating 46 stores in 1H 2019.

On the strength of Q2 2019 and 1H 2019, Dollar General increased FY 2019 guidance for net sales growth to 8% from 7% previously and same-store sales growth to low-to-mid 3% range from 2.5% previously. In addition, expected diluted EPS is now $6.36 to $6.51 from $6.30 to $6.50 previously. Note that this updated guidance does not consider the impact of future tariffs. Of interest is that Dollar General is already performing above its updated fiscal year guidance based on the numbers for 1H 2019. Barring an economic slowdown in the U.S. or a further rise in tariffs, the company should meet or possibly even exceed the updated guidance for the full year.

The U.S. Consumer Is Confident And Spending

As a discount and general merchandise retailer, Dollar General should benefit from a confident consumer. Consumer Confidence Index is still above 135 and at near a 19-year high despite a slight decline in the past two months. In addition, Present Situation Index, which tracks consumers’ view of business and labor conditions rose in August from July. These are good indicators that the American consumer is confident about the U.S. economy. Furthermore, U.S. unemployment is low at 3.7% in July 2019. Consumer spending gained 0.3% in June, supported by a 0.4% rise in personal income. This is on top of the 0.5% consumer spending increase in May. The annualized rate is now 4.3%, a substantial rise from the tepid 1.1% rate in the first three months of the year. These economic indicators suggest that the U.S. consumer should continue spending on staples and discretionary items. Dollar General should be a beneficiary of this as provider of both categories. Recall that Dollar General sells a wide variety of merchandise including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. About 77% of sales are from consumables including food, cleaning products, tobacco and health and beauty items. About 12% of sales are from seasonal merchandise, 6% from home products and 5% from basic apparel.

Tariffs Are A Risk To Sales Growth And Margins

Tariffs are a risk to both sales growth and margins for Dollar General. Tariffs can impact sales growth by reducing consumer demand. Most of the tariffs imposed by U.S. trading partners have focused on agricultural items. This has severely impacted sales of many farmers and companies that export agricultural items. The effect has multiplied as agricultural commodity prices for wheat,soybeans, and corn have plummeted. The risk here is that demand for consumer staples and discretionary items in rural areas declines due to reduced income or lower employment. Dollar General’s focus of stores located in rural areas places the company at risk to top-line declines if tariffs remain imposed for a longer period of time.

From the perspective of margins, Dollar General sources items from China. The company has seemingly navigated the tariffs successfully since 2018. The company’s Q2 2019 release states:

The financial guidance includes the anticipated impact of the increased tariff rates on certain products imported from China, which became effective on May 10, 2019, the increase in tariff rates expected to become effective on October 1, 2019, and the additional tariffs expected to become effective on September 1, 2019 and December 15, 2019. The guidance also assumes that the Company can successfully mitigate, absorb, or otherwise offset the impact of these tariffs.

So, the current raise in FY 2019 guidance accounts for existing and future planned tariffs. It also makes the assumption that Dollar General can effectively deal with the increase in costs. To date, the company has stated:

Our efforts have focused on four key areas; continual negotiations with our vendors, product substitution, product reengineering and country of origin and diversification. We will do everything we can to minimize the impact of tariffs on our customers...

With that said, the risk is that Dollar General cannot mitigate, absorb or offset the additional tariffs in the future. If not, this would have the effect of reducing margins if Dollar General is unable to pass on the costs to consumers and instead must absorb the costs. Another challenge is that the scope and amount of tariffs is increasing. If this trend continues then it will eventually negatively impact Dollar General’s margins and the bottom line.

Dollar General Continues To Return Cash To Shareholders

Dollar General is returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. The company bought about $185M or 1.4 million shares in Q2 2019. This is on top of $200M or 1.7 million shares in Q1 2019. This is substantial for a company the size of Dollar General, which has a market capitalization of roughly $36B. The total remaining authorization for future repurchases was approximately $961M at the end of Q2 2019.

From the perspective of the dividend, Dollar General only yields ~0.9%. The forward dividend is $1.28 and was only initiated in 2015. But the dividend has grown in four straight years and the most recent increase was to $0.32 per quarter per share. The low payout ratio of about 18.6% means that there is room for more increases. My expectation is that Dollar General will become a Dividend Challenger next year and in time the company will become a Dividend Champion.

Dollar General remains one of my favorite retailers and is the only general merchandise retailer that I own. The company continues to put up strong top and bottom-line growth numbers despite tariff headwinds. The company is evidently well-run and has a path for further geographic expansion in the western U.S. The stock price and thus P/E ratio continue to increase. But one will likely need to pay a slight premium for a well-run company that is increasing the top and bottom lines at a rate greater than its competitors. Hence, I am a buyer of this stock.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.