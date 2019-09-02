This is a special contribution article by Prof. Grant Henning based on his published research on the BLM technical theory. The model, his trailing stop-loss approach, and comments are expressly based on his own proprietary methodology and forecasts in the references below.

Top Leveraged ETFs/ETNs For September On 5 Ranking Models YTD 2019

These ETFs/ETN rankings are based on Prof. Grant Henning's Bounce Lag Momentum proprietary model and also include residual growth and timing rankings of the best-performing funds YTD 2019. He regularly selects ETFs/ETNs along with his Weekly Bounce/Lag Momentum picks that include small-cap and mega-cap momentum picks each week.

ETF and ETN Top Percentage Gainers Year to Date

It is a comparatively easy task to sift through the more than 2,200 exchange-traded funds and exchange-traded notes in order to rank them on percentage growth so far this year. The top ten percentage gainers are reported in Table One below, along with their ranks, symbols, names, and percentages gained.

Table One: Top-Gaining ETFs and ETNs Year to Date

Rank Symbol YTD % Name 1. (TMF) 69.34 Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares 2. (NUGT) 58.40 Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares 3. (NAIL) 55.41 Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares 4. (JNUG) 51.09 Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares 5. (HOML) 50.12 UBS ETRACS Monthly Reset 2X Leveraged Homebuilders ETN 6. (DFEN) 47.19 Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares 7. (TECL) 46.30 Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares 8. (LMLP) 41.99 UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Energy ETN 9. (DRN) 41.72 Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares 10. (NEED) 39.75 Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares

Although this information is useful by itself, most investors should want to know more about the funds they pick than just percentage gains. It is very possible that an ETF or ETN began the year with stellar performance, only to plateau or decline later in ways that are not yet reflected in performance totals. Therefore, it is important to consider how the ETF or ETN is currently performing. One way to do this is to consider current price momentum. One measure of momentum is found by dividing percentage bounce from annual price low (as a reflection of rate of ascent) by percentage lag from annual price high (as a measure of proximity to new price highs). Table Two reports the top ten ETFs and ETNs on this Bounce/Lag Momentum index. Included is the fund rank, symbol, momentum score, and fund name.

Table Two: Top ETFs and ETNs on Bounce/Lag Momentum

Rank Symbol B/LM Score Name 1. (DTYL) 293 iPath US Treasury 10-Year Bull ETN 2. (UBG) 279 UBS ETRACS CMCI Gold Total Return ETN 3. (UGLD) 190 VelocityShares 3X Long Gold ETN 4. (UGL) 151 ProShares Ultra Gold 5. (DGP) 92.4 DB Gold Double Long ETN 6. (DEUR) 86.5 Citigroup Linked to VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. EUR Index 7. (PHYS) 75.2 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 8. (SGOL) 65.1 Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF 9. (BAR) 57.3 GraniteShares Gold Trust 10. (GLDM) 57.3 SPDR Gold Minishares

Interestingly, momentum ranking in Table two identified a lot of gold and precious metals funds, which is reflective of recent activity in that sector. However, because that sector is highly cyclical, we would not wish to base our selection decision totally on that momentum ranking either. Yet another criterion of interest is found by examining Bounce/Lag Regression Residuals. Because there is a high positive correlation between percentage bounce and percentage lag, it is possible to use regression analysis to predict percentage bounce from any given percentage lag score. When the actual percentage bounce deviates from the predicted percentage bounce, it presents an anomaly called a residual. High positive residuals reflect a consistent tendency of an ETF or ETN to exceed price growth expectations. Table Three below presents the top ETFs and ETNs on the basis of residuals reflecting future price growth expectations. Included in this table are the ranks, symbols, residuals, and names of the respective ETFs and ETNs so identified.

Table Three: Top ETFs and ETNs Ranked on Residual Growth Expectation

Rank Symbol Residual Name 1. (NUGT) 374.7 Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares 2. (NAIL) 257.2 Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares 3. (JNUG) 246.7 Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares 4. (HOML) 244.1 UBS ETRACS Monthly Reset 2X Leveraged Homebuilders ETN 5. (UGLD) 235.9 VelocityShares 3X Long Gold ETN 6. (TMF) 219.3 Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares 7. (DRN) 205.2 Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares 8. (UGL) 197.4 ProShares Ultra Gold 9. (SGDM) 194.8 Sprott Gold Miners ETF 10. (DGP) 194.2 DB Gold Double Long ETN

Although we now have funds ranked on percentage gain, momentum, and growth expectation, there is yet another important selection criterion to consider. That criterion is money-flow timing. The money-flow index for stocks and funds is highly cyclical. The best time to purchase a stock or fund is when money flow is at the lowest point in relation to relative strength. This can be determined by dividing the relative strength index by the money flow index. The RSI/MFI quotient represents this characteristic. The higher it is, the better the timing for purchase. Table four below reports timing ranks, symbols, and RSI/MFI ratios for the top ten ETFs and ETNs by this criterion.

Table Four: RSI/MFI Timing Ratios for Top-Ranked ETFs and ETNs

Rank Symbol RSI/MFI Name 1. (HOML) 2.15 UBS ETRACS Monthly Reset 2X Leveraged Homebuilders ETN 2. (INDS) 1.73 Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF 3. (TECL) 1.51 Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares 4. (LRET) 1.34 UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN 5. (TAN) 1.33 Invesco Solar ETF 6. (JNUG) 1.31 Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares 7. (ROM) 1.29 ProShares Ultra Technology 8. (UGLD) 1.27 VelocityShares 3X Long Gold ETN 9. (TYD) 1.26 Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares 10. (ICF) 1.25 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Now it remains only to put all of this information together in order to develop a composite ranking for all ETFs and ETNs. To do this we can sum the rankings of all ETFs and ETNs over the four criterion variables mentioned above. By this process the ETFs and ETNs with the lowest rank sums will be the most desirable for acquisition. Table five below reports the top ten ETFs and ETNs with their rankings, symbols, rank sums, and names at the present time.

Table Five: Top ETFs and ETNs Ranked by Summative Rankings over All Essential Criteria

Rank Symbol Rank Sum Name 1. (HOML) 24 UBS ETRACS Monthly Reset 2X Leveraged Homebuilders ETN 2. (UGLD) 28 VelocityShares 3X Long Gold ETN 3. (NAIL) 34 Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares 4. (NUGT) 39 Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares 5. (JNUG) 41 Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares 6. (DGP) 51 DB Gold Double Long ETN 7. (UGL) 51 ProShares Ultra Gold 8. (TAN) 64 Invesco Solar ETF 9. (DRN) 64 Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares 10. (TYD) 68 Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares

Finally, it is useful to present charts for the top five ranked ETFs and ETNs based on the criteria reported in Table five above. The following charts show technical characteristics of price movement, volume, relative strength and money flow.

HOML

UGLD

NAIL

NUGT

JNUG

It is readily apparent from this process that real estate, homebuilders and precious metals are currently the most desirable ETF and ETN sectors. Curiously, there is a slight tendency for them to offset one another; that is, when homebuilders rise, gold falls, and vice versa. You can see also that money flow index scores are opportunely lower in value than relative strength index scores for each of these ETFs and ETNs. In addition, you can see that leveraged ETFs and ETNs have been especially profitable.

Procedural Disclosures

Although the BLM algorithm is a proprietary analytical procedure that is the end result of years of statistical analysis, much of its conceptual design is described in my books listed below. However, it currently involves the maintaining of a 100-column spreadsheet with daily updates including inputs from an AI expert system and a regression residual analysis. Use is made of rank statistics in the belief that a trader should not only find good stocks and ETFs, but should also have a means for comparative ranking of those stocks and ETFs. Computations proceed throughout each trading day, but these results are posted weekly through this medium.

Best wishes in your trading decisions,

Professor Grant Henning, Ph.D. (Ret)

