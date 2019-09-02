Ulta Beauty: What Happens When One Of Our Picks Tumbles

I also address the question of how good my security selection process is, given its miss with Ulta Beauty so far.

Ulta Beauty was one of our top names on June 20 and was included in a hedged portfolio I presented to my Marketplace subscribers then. Since then, it's dropped 33.78%.

What Happens When One Of Our Picks Slips

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) was one of Portfolio Armor's top names on June 20 and was included in the hedged portfolio I presented in this Marketplace post at the time. It has turned out to be an inauspicious pick so far, with the stock tumbling nearly 30% on Friday after a weak Q2 earnings report. A drop this steep in a stock can have a big impact in a concentrated portfolio, but this gives us an opportunity to see how our risk management works in practice. Let's start by looking at the portfolio which included Ulta Beauty.

Our June 20 Hedged Portfolio

This was the portfolio constructed out of our top names from June 27 and hedged against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months. In addition to Ulta Beauty, it included Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Fair Isaac (FICO), FleetCor Technologies (FLT), Ferrari (RACE), Tyson Foods (TSN), and Woodward (WWD) as primary securities. Our site started out by allocating equal dollar amounts to each of those stocks, but then it rounded down the dollar amounts to get round lots of each since it's less expensive to hedge round lots. It then used Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), hedged with a tight collar, capped at the then-current money market yield, to absorb most of that cash left over from the rounding-down process.

As you can see above, each of the positions is hedged with either optimal (least expensive) put options or an optimal collar. Here's an expanded look at the optimal put hedge on ULTA:

Taking into account the cost of the hedge, the total position value for the Ulta Beauty position as of the close on June 20 was ($358.34 x 600) + $16,920 = $231,924. We'll come back to that figure in a moment, as it represents our starting point. First, let's look at the performance of the underlying securities, unhedged.

Performance Of Holdings (Unhedged)

If you weren't hedging, you wouldn't have had to worry about round lots, so let's assume you purchased equal dollar amounts of each of those stocks. If so, you would have been down 4.67%, as of Friday's close. Note also that Ulta Beauty was down 33.78% over the time period.

Performance of the Hedged Portfolio

Here's how the hedged portfolio performed over the same time frame.

The hedged portfolio was down 2.22% as of Friday's close.

Recall from above that ULTA was down 33.78% unhedged, and our starting dollar amount for the hedged ULTA position was $231,924. Note the net position value for Ulta Beauty in the table above: $213,064.20. $213,064.20 represents an 8.13% decline from $231,924. So, although ULTA was down 33.78%, the hedged ULTA position was only down 8.13%.

Wrapping Up: Security Selection Process

At this point, some readers may be questioning the merits of my security selection process given that Ulta Beauty has done so poorly since then. It's a reasonable question. Like all security selection processes, mine gets picks wrong (that's why I suggest hedging). But overall, it has beaten the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). I've been posting my site's top 10 names for subscribers each week and then tracking their performance over the next six months since June of 2017. So far, we have full six-month performance for 91 separate cohorts. You can see the performance of all of them in the table below.

Table via Portfolio Armor

So our top ten names averaged 7.12% over the average of these 91 6-month periods, versus SPY's average of 5.52%, an average outperformance of 1.60% over 6 months, or 3.20% annualized.

Transparent And Accountable To be transparent and accountable, I post the performance of everything I present in my Marketplace service six months later. The most recent cohort to hit the six-month mark didn't do so well. You can see its performance here: Performance Update - Week 92.

