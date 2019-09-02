Workiva: Global Expansion Is A Double-Edged Sword

Stock price is fairly valued but the company fundamentals are not up to snuff.

Workiva Inc. (WK) is one of the few companies that provides cloud-based tools that allow an organization to prepare business reports to various regulators and decision-makers. The company collects and organizes data from a variety of sources, and provides collaboration, reporting and compliance capabilities with a full audit trail. The Workiva platform has a large and expanding set of use cases as shown below.

While I believe that Workiva’s stock price is fairly valued relative to its peers, I find that the company fundamentals are not as good as I would like. Workiva fails to satisfy the Rule of 40 and cash burn is a concern.

In addition to company fundamentals, I believe that management's international expansion plans are going to take longer than expected. While the myriad of government regulations and constant change is ultimately good for Workiva's product line, that being compliance and reporting, the same regulatory environment will be slow-going. For these reasons, I give Workiva a neutral rating.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 87 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Workiva is slightly above the trendline, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is modestly higher than its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Workiva is fairly valued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor's perspective.

Revenue Growth

Workiva’s revenue grew by 19.1% for the most recent 12 months, down from 34% in 2015.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Workiva’s free cash flow margin TTM is 10.4% for the most recent 12-month period.

Rule Of 40 Applied To Workiva

Workiva's YoY revenue growth was 19.1%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing 12 months was 10.4%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 19.1% + 10.4% = 29.5%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out below 40%, I conclude that the company has work to do to bring growth and profitability into balance.

SG&A Expense

As an investor, one wants to make sure that if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40, it is at least not burning cash. Unfortunately, the company is, in fact, burning cash.

In the case of Workiva, the SG&A expense is 86% of the total revenues. This means that Workiva is spending nearly as much on SG&A as it is on revenue intake.

Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for SaaS stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

Workiva is situated well below the trendline, suggesting that Workiva’s cash burn is significantly more than its peers'.

Competition

Workiva has product offerings in many different areas, making it difficult to identify specific competitors. In my estimation, the most direct competitor is Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), a company that competes in SEC report filing and other areas. Donnelley Financial Solutions has 3x the sales of Workiva but doesn't appear to be healthy, given that its 5-year revenue growth is negative.

Workiva does have competitors in one specific application, cloud-based financial close solutions, as shown in the Gartner Magic Quadrant.

The closest competitor in this niche is BlackLine (BL). I recently did an article on this company entitled BlackLine: A FinTech With 26% Revenue Growth. In my opinion, BlackLine is outperforming Workiva in this market segment, but in all fairness, BlackLine is specifically focused on Financial Close Management, whereas Workiva has many other applications.

In any case, BlackLine has a total revenue of $255 million while Workiva has a similar total revenue of $269 million. Given that Workiva has a much more diverse set of applications yet not much more revenue, I believe that the company is leaving something on the table. Workiva’s business model is not working as well as it should be. BlackLine does charge premium prices. BlackLine also has partnerships with companies such as SAP SE (SAP) and NetSuite that help generate sales. This is an area where Workiva is weak as indicated in the annual report:

Prior to 2017, we relied almost exclusively on the direct-sales model to market Wdesk. In order to continue to build our business, we plan to continue to develop partnerships to support our sales efforts through referrals and co-selling arrangements. Our efforts to develop relationships with partners are still at an early stage, we have generated limited revenue through these relationships to date, and we cannot assure you that we will be able to develop and maintain successful partnerships or that these partners will be successful in marketing and selling our platform or solutions based upon our platform.

Global Expansion: a Double-edged Sword

One of the prime areas of growth identified by company management is the international market, as stated in the annual report:

… we generated approximately 91% of our revenue in the United States. However, the growth drivers for our solution are similar in other parts of the world, including the need to manage complex datasets, reduce errors and risk, improve efficiency and respond to regulatory requirements. In addition to the U.S., we market our platform and solutions to organizations in Canada, EMEA, and parts of Asia. In 2019, we plan to continue to increase our sales and marketing presence in EMEA …

I once had a girlfriend...

I once had a girlfriend who told me that the things that I was initially attracted to would be the same things that would eventually drive me away from her. Boy was she right! And the same philosophy should be applied to Workiva's dream of international expansion, especially Europe.

The EU is a land of opportunity with government rules and regulations that vary from country to country and are constantly being revised. And of course, there is Brexit. This is the ideal environment for Workiva's compliance products. Or is it?

The first thing to note is that Workiva’s presence outside the USA is weak, at least it is according to Gartner:

Most of Workiva's customers are in North America, and its customers outside of the U.S. are part of large North America-based multinationals. Most of Workiva's software sales, consulting and support capabilities are in North America (all of its reference customers' deployments took place in this region, though some also had activity in other regions). Prospective customers outside of the U.S. should evaluate relevant customer references for their region and appraise the local consulting and support capabilities.

While the EU and UK may be the places where Workiva’s products should thrive, the difficulty lies in the difficult and complex regulations that are constantly being revised and different in each locale, as stated in Workiva’s annual report:

The regulatory framework for privacy and data protection issues worldwide is evolving, and various government and consumer agencies and public advocacy groups have called for new regulation and changes in industry practices, including some directed at providers of mobile and online resources in particular. Our obligations with respect to privacy and data protection may become broader or more stringent. If we are required to change our business activities or revise or eliminate services, or to implement costly compliance measures, our business and results of operations could be harmed. In addition, as we expand our operations internationally, compliance with regulations that differ from country to country may also impose substantial burdens on our business. ... In addition, individual E.U. member countries have had discretion with respect to their interpretation and implementation of the regulations, which has resulted in variation of privacy standards from country to country. Complying with any additional or new regulatory requirements could force us to incur substantial costs or require us to change our business practices in a manner that could compromise our ability to effectively pursue our growth strategy...”

As an investor, I wouldn’t be counting on any major international growth in 2019 or even 2020. Workiva will eventually thrive internationally, but don’t count on it in the near future.

Summary

Workiva provides cloud-based tools for the generation of business data reports to various government regulators and decision-makers. The company grew almost 20% TTM but has been very cautionary with regards to future growth. One major area of planned expansion is the international markets. I believe that international growth likely won't show up in the financials in 2019 or probably 2020. Achieving 20%+ growth is, therefore, going to be difficult in the near future.

While I find that Workiva's stock price is fairly valued relative to its peers, the company fails on the Rule of 40. It is simply not providing enough revenue growth and/or free cash flow to make it an interesting investment, especially since the company's cash burn is higher than its peers'. For these reasons, I give Workiva a neutral rating.

