Pengrowth Energy: Addressing The Debt Wall Is Crucial To Success

Despite the attractive valuation, the investment proposition is very risky.

The free cash flow yield is attractive, but the debt load is huge.

The bitumen producer Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF) reported strong Q2 results. With higher realized prices and lower costs, total netback exceeded C$7/boe, even after unfavorable hedges.

Assuming annualized H1 results, the market capitalization corresponds to an attractive free cash flow yield. But refinancing the debt is becoming urgent. Though, management didn't communicate any outcome yet from its strategic review.

Besides much higher oil prices over the very short term, I don't see any positive outcome for shareholders. Thus, despite the apparent attractive valuation, the situation is risky.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q2 results

During Q2, production stayed stable compared to last year and reached 22,707 boe/d.

And thanks to higher realized prices and lower costs, total netback was C$10.65/boe before unfavorable hedges.

I detailed my sustaining costs estimates of C$5.36/boe in a previous article. As management confirmed guidance, my assumptions didn't change.

The table also includes a comparison with Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF), as both companies operate a similar product mix.

The realized prices and operating costs Athabasca Oil reports are different compared to Pengrowth. Athabasca Oil includes the cost of diluent in operating costs and realized prices, while Pengrowth doesn't (both companies need diluent to transport their bitumen production). But the total netback isn't affected by this calculation method. And during Q2, both companies generated a similar total netback.

Pengrowth's adjusted funds flow was C$29.1 million. And with a reduced capital program to the strict minimum of C$1.9 million during Q2, the company reduced its net debt by C$19.3 million compared to the previous quarter. A part of the debt reduction is also due to the foreign exchange rates, though.

Despite the decrease in net debt, the leverage is still high. The net debt-to-annualized adjusted funds flow ratio is 6.22x. And if we take into account the TTM (trailing twelve months) adjusted funds flow that includes the disastrous Q4 2018 results, the net debt-to-TTM adjusted funds flow ratio increases to 12.39x.

The investment proposition looks attractive

The annualized H1 adjusted funds flow corresponds to C$45.1 million * 2 = C$90.2 million. And with a sustaining 2019 capital program of C$45 million, the free cash flow potential is C$45.2 million, assuming H1 commodity prices stay constant.

At C$0.26 per share, the market capitalization of C$145.6 million corresponds to an attractive free cash flow yield of approximately 31%.

Besides, according to CEO.CA, the Canadian billionaire Seymour Schulich recently increased his ownership in the company.

The market now offers the possibility to buy shares at a discount of about 50% to Schulich's latest purchases. Considering the free cash flow yield and the insiders' activity, the investment proposition looks attractive.

But as I highlighted in a previous article, the debt load represents a significant risk, and it's becoming a pressing issue. But management hasn't announced anything yet despite its ongoing "strategic review" that is supposed to address the situation.

The urgency of refinancing

Within two months, Pengrowth Energy will be facing two important deadlines. The maturity date of the credit facility is September 30. And C$56.9 million from the term notes matures on October 18.

Besides, the company will face another C$123 million debt wall in May 2020. And the total net debt amounts to approximately C$720 million.

Pengrowth was in compliance with its covenants during Q2. The interest coverage ratio was 2.05x at the end of Q2, while the covenant requires a ratio above 1.19x.

But the covenants were relaxed due to the challenging situation. The minimum interest coverage ratio will return to 4x during Q4 2019.

With the estimated annual free cash flow of C$45 million, while holding production flat and assuming H1 prices stay stable, the potential for a significant debt reduction is limited.

Thus, the possibilities of addressing the debt wall within the next two weeks are not encouraging:

Pengrowth refinances its debt at unfavorable conditions, while the interest costs of C$7.22/boe during Q2 were already high.

The company realizes asset sales. But there's not much time left, and negotiating a fair price in these conditions will be challenging. The recent cancellation of Obsidian Energy's (OBE) heavy oil asset isn't a positive sign. And Pengrowth also recorded a C$95 million impairment for its Groundbirch natural gas assets during Q2. From an asset perspective, not everything was negative during this quarter, though. Bitumen proved and 2P reserves increased by 34% and 25%, respectively, compared to the end of 2018.

The billionaire Schulich ensures adequate financing. But owning about 28.5% of the shares, he may not be aligned with minority shareholders' interests.

The only favorable situation I can imagine is a very strong increase in oil prices over the next few days. But at this point, this is pure gambling.

Conclusion

Despite strong results during Q2, Pengrowth is in a challenging situation. There are only a few weeks left before the debt wall materializes. Yet, management still didn't announce any outcome from its strategic review.

Given the drop in the stock price, the market capitalization corresponds to an attractive free cash flow yield. But the high leverage represents a huge risk to shareholders.

Thus, besides much higher oil prices over the next few days, I don't see any positive development for shareholders.

