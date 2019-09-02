J.M. Smucker's Shares Need To Offer More

Photo Source

J.M. Smucker's (SJM) shares have been on quite the roller coaster. While the company is familiar to investors and consumers alike for its large portfolio of brands, its performance certainly has been meager at best. The company has expanded into the pet category for growth and is experiencing a decline in revenue there as well. Investors love the tasty and dependable yield, but should be aware that debt levels are rising along with it. The company also continues to show us that the strong brand names in its portfolio are not able to avoid pressures in the market. Investors looking to start a new position should wait. The stock may have more room to pull back before bottoming this time around.

Quarterly Financial Review

J.M. Smucker recently reported earnings that missed on both the top line and bottom line.

The company saw revenue decline 6.3% which is quite scary for a company with items that are used for personal consumption and are a basic need. Management blamed the weak performance on timing of shipments and pricing impacts. However, when we look below, we can see this is just a continuing trend for the company. In many of the recent quarters, we have seen misses or declines in revenue unless there was an acquisition to account for.

It seems almost every year the company will make an acquisition shortly after its growth starts to show its flat-footing once again. In the past 10 years, the company has made 6 acquisitions. Each time they have helped accelerate growth, helped the share price appreciate, and added debt to the balance sheet. However, with the most recent entry into the pet food space showing a decline in revenue, the strategy is taking an unexpected turn.

While the company has a recognizable portfolio of brands, there is not much growth provided from them.

Much of the growth comes from product innovation or even specialty line introductions. And as we have recently seen, this is not enough anymore.

When taking a look at the results we see the following.

The company saw a revenue decline of almost 6%. The company noted timing of shipments to customers, price deflation in coffee and peanut butter, and a highly competitive pet food environment. The worrisome part here is that these segments represent the largest divisions within J.M. Smucker. What is furthermore worrisome is that the competition isn't likely to slow down. The same attractive growth prospects that attracted the company to diversify into the pet food segment are the same prospects new business startups have identified leading them to entering the space. While J.M. Smucker is a company of strong brands, the new-age consumer does not have the brand loyalty prior generations once had. They are happy to give that no-name-organic-peanut-butter a chance before going back to what they know.

As we can see below, the largest segments by sale are those which performed the worst.

Free cash flow was $148.5 million, compared to $141.7 million. However, the increase was attributed to a $28.3 million reduction in capital expenditures which ultimately is what helped boost the numbers for the quarter. Cash flow growth is important, as the company continues to return cash to shareholders predominantly via dividend growth. Also, the increase in debt for an acquisition should have led to further cash flow growth which is not evident. Total debt was reduced in the quarter by $130 million. This helped bring long-term debt down to roughly $4.68 billion. This brings total debt down to $5.5 billion. It is nice to see the company making progress here. But, I would caution the company may make moves to add to the debt levels with another acquisition soon again.

The debt is currently maintainable, but it limits the company from making further deals and pursuing its growth by acquisition strategy. This makes the company have a TTM debt/EBITDA of close to 4x. While this is high, J.M. Smucker operates in a non-cyclical environment and should maintain a steady stream of earnings. Any further decline in cash flow and earnings going forward needs to be watched, as this would increase its leverage ratio.

Lastly, the company gave its guidance for the rest of the year.

The new adjusted earnings guidance gives the company a forward multiple of 12.3x. These earnings estimates represent practically no growth from the year prior. This is not exactly what investors would find attractive when looking for a reason to invest. While the company is trying to progress forward through diversification of operating segments, it needs to become more efficient at allocating capital. That being said, we should take a look at valuation to see if shares are now offering an opportunity.

Valuation

Currently SJM trades at some attractive multiples compared to its history.

This can be expected of a company with almost no growth. As we can see from the PEG ratio, the company is trading at a rather high valuation compared to expected growth. The rest of the metrics show up somewhat in line, but P/S and P/CF are a bit below average. Clearly, shares are cheaper than they have been in the past, but there is good reasoning for it, no organic revenue growth.

The yield is also higher than its historical average. With almost no history of the yield being above 3% and an average of 2.39%.

Investors buying shares now would lock in a tasty dividend for sure. And the company has a history of raising dividends. With 16 years of growth and a 5-year growth rate of almost 9%, investors can be assured of future growth ahead. However, we could see the rate in which it is raised reduced if earnings growth does not resume in a reasonable time frame. The payout ratio is only about 40% of earnings at this time, a more than reasonable level, but investors should expect this to rise. So there is room to raise at least until the situation of growth is fixed, but this would show an increased payout ratio.

Using our DCF valuation calculator we find the following.

With earnings slated to grow organically at a slow pace, we assumed 3%. This is more than fair considering the slow growth we have seen recently. Acquisitions aside, we assume a 3% growth rate thereafter. As the segments the company operates in have not seen steady growth in quite some time, we believe this is a reasonable assumption. With that we are given a value of $108.26. With shares currently near $104, this does not leave a large valuation gap. So unless earnings growth accelerates at a faster pace, or the stock price moves lower, now is not an ideal time to acquire shares. Furthermore, if the company continues to experience weakness, it may be too rosy of a valuation.

The company has a few catalysts that could be on the horizon, such as the ability to pick up further quality brand names at a low price. With consumer goods companies seeing multiple compression, the time for acquisitions is better now than a few years ago. We could also see margin pressure be relieved in regards to freight costs and input costs. This would help boost margins and profitability, thus expanding the valuation. The current strategy of expanding into the pet category is attractive because of the above-average growth it is experiencing, but the company needs to continue by being more selective about its targets.

The Big Heart Brands acquisition was a move made because of the market positions the company held, and not necessarily because of the prospects for future growth. However, J.M. Smucker also might be able to have a successful new product launch in the pet food category that could help boost returns.

Conclusion

J.M. Smucker has long been a favorite of many investors. It grew from a small consumer goods company into a large player in the grocery store space. However, the acquisitions to become a larger organization have come at a cost. They have not shown organic growth that would produce a healthy return on investment for the company's capital. It is starting to show in the decline in revenue and earnings, and reduced guidance, and I believe management is actively looking for a way to solve the issue.

The problem is that it requires a new strategy, besides simply buying growth. Until the leverage is reduced or until earnings accelerate, the stock is limited to the number of catalysts it will see to drive share price appreciation. As it sits, we are in an inflationary environment and the company is seeing margin pressure along with a decline in sales. Should the situation turn around, the shares would become more attractive. If the company decided to pay down debt for the next two years before making another acquisition, this might change our stance.

While a nice yield above historical standards is certainly pleasant, other slow-growing consumer goods companies are offering higher yields. The company may continue to see margin pressure which could further hurt earnings, this is the largest risk to investors. At this time, investors should wait for a pullback in share price to enter a position or a positive catalyst such as those mentioned above.

