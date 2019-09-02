Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of September 1

by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, no companies on the Contender or Champions lists declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, September 2 (Ex-Div 9/3)

Markets closed in observance of Labor Day.

Tuesday, September 3 (Ex-Div 9/4)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

BlackRock Inc.

BLK

9/24

3.3

No Change

422.56

3.12%

10

Home Depot Inc.

HD

9/19

1.36

No Change

227.91

2.39%

10

Northrim BanCorp Inc.

NRIM

9/13

0.33

Increase

36.2

3.65%

10

Principal Financial Group Inc.

PFG

9/27

0.55

Increase

53.22

4.13%

11

Wednesday, September 4 (Ex-Div 9/5)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Commerce Bancshares

CBSH

9/23

0.26

No Change

57.07

1.82%

51

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

CHRW

9/30

0.5

No Change

84.49

2.37%

21

Dominion Energy Inc.

D

9/20

0.9175

No Change

77.63

4.73%

16

Brinker International

EAT

9/26

0.38

No Change

38

4.00%

13

Genuine Parts Co.

GPC

10/1

0.7625

No Change

90.29

3.38%

63

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

KMB

10/2

1.03

No Change

141.11

2.92%

47

Old Republic International

ORI

9/16

0.2/1.00

No Change/Special

23.36

3.42%

38

PepsiCo Inc.

PEP

9/30

0.955

No Change

136.73

2.79%

47

Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

WHG

10/1

0.72

No Change

27.45

10.49%

17

Waste Management

WM

9/20

0.5125

No Change

119.35

1.72%

16

Thursday, September 5 (Ex-Div 9/6)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Becton, Dickinson & Co.

BDX

9/30

0.77

No Change

253.92

1.21%

47

Canadian National Railway

CNI

9/30

0.5375

No Change

92.14

2.33%

24

FedEx Corp.

FDX

10/1

0.65

No Change

158.61

1.64%

17

Jack Henry & Associates

JKHY

9/30

0.4

No Change

144.96

1.10%

29

Lancaster Colony Corp.

LANC

9/30

0.65

No Change

145.9

1.78%

56

Northrop Grumman

NOC

9/25

1.32

No Change

367.87

1.44%

16

Friday, September 6 (Ex-Div 9/9)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Auburn National Bancorp

AUBN

9/25

0.25

No Change

39.79

2.51%

18

Occidental Petroleum

OXY

10/15

0.79

Increase

43.48

7.27%

16

PPL Corp.

PPL

10/1

0.4125

No Change

29.55

5.58%

18

South Jersey Industries

SJI

10/2

0.2875

No Change

32.34

3.56%

20

Steris plc

STE

9/26

0.37

Increase

154.4

0.96%

15

The Travelers Companies

TRV

9/30

0.82

No Change

146.96

2.23%

15

UMB Financial Corp.

UMBF

10/1

0.3

No Change

62.32

1.93%

27

V.F. Corp.

VFC

9/20

0.43

Decrease

81.95

2.10%

46

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields... or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

ABC

9/3

0.4

1.94%

Aflac Inc.

AFL

9/3

0.27

2.15%

Atmos Energy

ATO

9/9

0.525

1.91%

American Water Works

AWK

9/4

0.5

1.57%

American States Water

AWR

9/3

0.305

1.32%

Bunge Limited

BG

9/3

0.5

3.74%

Church & Dwight Co.

CHD

9/3

0.2275

1.14%

Chemed Corp.

CHE

9/3

0.32

0.30%

Cummins Inc.

CMI

9/3

1.311

3.51%

Carlisle Companies

CSL

9/3

0.5

1.38%

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

EBMT

9/6

0.095

2.32%

Enterprise Bancorp Inc.

EBTC

9/3

0.16

2.21%

Helmerich & Payne Inc.

HP

9/3

0.71

7.56%

Invesco Limited

IVZ

9/3

0.31

7.90%

Microchip Technology Inc.

MCHP

9/4

0.366

1.70%

Monro Inc.

MNRO

9/9

0.22

1.13%

Middlesex Water Co.

MSEX

9/3

0.24

1.57%

Southside Bancshares

SBSI

9/5

0.31

3.77%

Sherwin-Williams Co.

SHW

9/6

1.13

0.86%

J.M. Smucker Co.

SJM

9/3

0.88

3.35%

SJW Corp.

SJW

9/3

0.3

1.76%

Standard Motor Products Inc.

SMP

9/3

0.23

2.08%

Southern Company

SO

9/6

0.62

4.26%

Southwest Gas Corp.

SWX

9/3

0.545

2.39%

Sensient Technologies Corp.

SXT

9/3

0.36

2.20%

TJX Companies Inc.

TJX

9/5

0.23

1.67%

United Parcel Service Inc.

UPS

9/4

0.96

3.24%

Visa Inc.

V

9/3

0.25

0.55%

Winmark Corp.

WINA

9/3

0.25

0.62%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.