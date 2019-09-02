Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of September 1

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, no companies on the Contender or Champions lists declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, September 2 (Ex-Div 9/3)

Markets closed in observance of Labor Day.

Tuesday, September 3 (Ex-Div 9/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years BlackRock Inc. BLK 9/24 3.3 No Change 422.56 3.12% 10 Home Depot Inc. HD 9/19 1.36 No Change 227.91 2.39% 10 Northrim BanCorp Inc. NRIM 9/13 0.33 Increase 36.2 3.65% 10 Principal Financial Group Inc. PFG 9/27 0.55 Increase 53.22 4.13% 11

Wednesday, September 4 (Ex-Div 9/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Commerce Bancshares CBSH 9/23 0.26 No Change 57.07 1.82% 51 C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW 9/30 0.5 No Change 84.49 2.37% 21 Dominion Energy Inc. D 9/20 0.9175 No Change 77.63 4.73% 16 Brinker International EAT 9/26 0.38 No Change 38 4.00% 13 Genuine Parts Co. GPC 10/1 0.7625 No Change 90.29 3.38% 63 Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB 10/2 1.03 No Change 141.11 2.92% 47 Old Republic International ORI 9/16 0.2/1.00 No Change/Special 23.36 3.42% 38 PepsiCo Inc. PEP 9/30 0.955 No Change 136.73 2.79% 47 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. WHG 10/1 0.72 No Change 27.45 10.49% 17 Waste Management WM 9/20 0.5125 No Change 119.35 1.72% 16

Thursday, September 5 (Ex-Div 9/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Becton, Dickinson & Co. BDX 9/30 0.77 No Change 253.92 1.21% 47 Canadian National Railway CNI 9/30 0.5375 No Change 92.14 2.33% 24 FedEx Corp. FDX 10/1 0.65 No Change 158.61 1.64% 17 Jack Henry & Associates JKHY 9/30 0.4 No Change 144.96 1.10% 29 Lancaster Colony Corp. LANC 9/30 0.65 No Change 145.9 1.78% 56 Northrop Grumman NOC 9/25 1.32 No Change 367.87 1.44% 16

Friday, September 6 (Ex-Div 9/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Auburn National Bancorp AUBN 9/25 0.25 No Change 39.79 2.51% 18 Occidental Petroleum OXY 10/15 0.79 Increase 43.48 7.27% 16 PPL Corp. PPL 10/1 0.4125 No Change 29.55 5.58% 18 South Jersey Industries SJI 10/2 0.2875 No Change 32.34 3.56% 20 Steris plc STE 9/26 0.37 Increase 154.4 0.96% 15 The Travelers Companies TRV 9/30 0.82 No Change 146.96 2.23% 15 UMB Financial Corp. UMBF 10/1 0.3 No Change 62.32 1.93% 27 V.F. Corp. VFC 9/20 0.43 Decrease 81.95 2.10% 46

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields... or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AmerisourceBergen Corp. ABC 9/3 0.4 1.94% Aflac Inc. AFL 9/3 0.27 2.15% Atmos Energy ATO 9/9 0.525 1.91% American Water Works AWK 9/4 0.5 1.57% American States Water AWR 9/3 0.305 1.32% Bunge Limited BG 9/3 0.5 3.74% Church & Dwight Co. CHD 9/3 0.2275 1.14% Chemed Corp. CHE 9/3 0.32 0.30% Cummins Inc. CMI 9/3 1.311 3.51% Carlisle Companies CSL 9/3 0.5 1.38% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. EBMT 9/6 0.095 2.32% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. EBTC 9/3 0.16 2.21% Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP 9/3 0.71 7.56% Invesco Limited IVZ 9/3 0.31 7.90% Microchip Technology Inc. MCHP 9/4 0.366 1.70% Monro Inc. MNRO 9/9 0.22 1.13% Middlesex Water Co. MSEX 9/3 0.24 1.57% Southside Bancshares SBSI 9/5 0.31 3.77% Sherwin-Williams Co. SHW 9/6 1.13 0.86% J.M. Smucker Co. SJM 9/3 0.88 3.35% SJW Corp. SJW 9/3 0.3 1.76% Standard Motor Products Inc. SMP 9/3 0.23 2.08% Southern Company SO 9/6 0.62 4.26% Southwest Gas Corp. SWX 9/3 0.545 2.39% Sensient Technologies Corp. SXT 9/3 0.36 2.20% TJX Companies Inc. TJX 9/5 0.23 1.67% United Parcel Service Inc. UPS 9/4 0.96 3.24% Visa Inc. V 9/3 0.25 0.55% Winmark Corp. WINA 9/3 0.25 0.62%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.