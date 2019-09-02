Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of September 1

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, no companies on the Contender or Champions lists declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday, September 2 (Ex-Div 9/3)
Markets closed in observance of Labor Day.
Tuesday, September 3 (Ex-Div 9/4)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
BlackRock Inc.
|
9/24
|
3.3
|
No Change
|
422.56
|
3.12%
|
10
|
Home Depot Inc.
|
9/19
|
1.36
|
No Change
|
227.91
|
2.39%
|
10
|
Northrim BanCorp Inc.
|
9/13
|
0.33
|
Increase
|
36.2
|
3.65%
|
10
|
Principal Financial Group Inc.
|
9/27
|
0.55
|
Increase
|
53.22
|
4.13%
|
11
Wednesday, September 4 (Ex-Div 9/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Commerce Bancshares
|
9/23
|
0.26
|
No Change
|
57.07
|
1.82%
|
51
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
|
9/30
|
0.5
|
No Change
|
84.49
|
2.37%
|
21
|
Dominion Energy Inc.
|
9/20
|
0.9175
|
No Change
|
77.63
|
4.73%
|
16
|
Brinker International
|
9/26
|
0.38
|
No Change
|
38
|
4.00%
|
13
|
Genuine Parts Co.
|
10/1
|
0.7625
|
No Change
|
90.29
|
3.38%
|
63
|
Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|
10/2
|
1.03
|
No Change
|
141.11
|
2.92%
|
47
|
Old Republic International
|
9/16
|
0.2/1.00
|
No Change/Special
|
23.36
|
3.42%
|
38
|
PepsiCo Inc.
|
9/30
|
0.955
|
No Change
|
136.73
|
2.79%
|
47
|
Westwood Holdings Group Inc.
|
10/1
|
0.72
|
No Change
|
27.45
|
10.49%
|
17
|
Waste Management
|
9/20
|
0.5125
|
No Change
|
119.35
|
1.72%
|
16
Thursday, September 5 (Ex-Div 9/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Becton, Dickinson & Co.
|
9/30
|
0.77
|
No Change
|
253.92
|
1.21%
|
47
|
Canadian National Railway
|
9/30
|
0.5375
|
No Change
|
92.14
|
2.33%
|
24
|
FedEx Corp.
|
10/1
|
0.65
|
No Change
|
158.61
|
1.64%
|
17
|
Jack Henry & Associates
|
9/30
|
0.4
|
No Change
|
144.96
|
1.10%
|
29
|
Lancaster Colony Corp.
|
9/30
|
0.65
|
No Change
|
145.9
|
1.78%
|
56
|
Northrop Grumman
|
9/25
|
1.32
|
No Change
|
367.87
|
1.44%
|
16
Friday, September 6 (Ex-Div 9/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Auburn National Bancorp
|
9/25
|
0.25
|
No Change
|
39.79
|
2.51%
|
18
|
Occidental Petroleum
|
10/15
|
0.79
|
Increase
|
43.48
|
7.27%
|
16
|
PPL Corp.
|
10/1
|
0.4125
|
No Change
|
29.55
|
5.58%
|
18
|
South Jersey Industries
|
10/2
|
0.2875
|
No Change
|
32.34
|
3.56%
|
20
|
Steris plc
|
9/26
|
0.37
|
Increase
|
154.4
|
0.96%
|
15
|
The Travelers Companies
|
9/30
|
0.82
|
No Change
|
146.96
|
2.23%
|
15
|
UMB Financial Corp.
|
10/1
|
0.3
|
No Change
|
62.32
|
1.93%
|
27
|
V.F. Corp.
|
9/20
|
0.43
|
Decrease
|
81.95
|
2.10%
|
46
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields... or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AmerisourceBergen Corp.
|
9/3
|
0.4
|
1.94%
|
Aflac Inc.
|
9/3
|
0.27
|
2.15%
|
Atmos Energy
|
9/9
|
0.525
|
1.91%
|
American Water Works
|
9/4
|
0.5
|
1.57%
|
American States Water
|
9/3
|
0.305
|
1.32%
|
Bunge Limited
|
9/3
|
0.5
|
3.74%
|
Church & Dwight Co.
|
9/3
|
0.2275
|
1.14%
|
Chemed Corp.
|
9/3
|
0.32
|
0.30%
|
Cummins Inc.
|
9/3
|
1.311
|
3.51%
|
Carlisle Companies
|
9/3
|
0.5
|
1.38%
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|
9/6
|
0.095
|
2.32%
|
Enterprise Bancorp Inc.
|
9/3
|
0.16
|
2.21%
|
Helmerich & Payne Inc.
|
9/3
|
0.71
|
7.56%
|
Invesco Limited
|
9/3
|
0.31
|
7.90%
|
Microchip Technology Inc.
|
9/4
|
0.366
|
1.70%
|
Monro Inc.
|
9/9
|
0.22
|
1.13%
|
Middlesex Water Co.
|
9/3
|
0.24
|
1.57%
|
Southside Bancshares
|
9/5
|
0.31
|
3.77%
|
Sherwin-Williams Co.
|
9/6
|
1.13
|
0.86%
|
J.M. Smucker Co.
|
9/3
|
0.88
|
3.35%
|
SJW Corp.
|
9/3
|
0.3
|
1.76%
|
Standard Motor Products Inc.
|
9/3
|
0.23
|
2.08%
|
Southern Company
|
9/6
|
0.62
|
4.26%
|
Southwest Gas Corp.
|
9/3
|
0.545
|
2.39%
|
Sensient Technologies Corp.
|
9/3
|
0.36
|
2.20%
|
TJX Companies Inc.
|
9/5
|
0.23
|
1.67%
|
United Parcel Service Inc.
|
9/4
|
0.96
|
3.24%
|
Visa Inc.
|
9/3
|
0.25
|
0.55%
|
Winmark Corp.
|
9/3
|
0.25
|
0.62%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
