Dundee Corp.: Possibly Rising From The Dead

Background:

Canada-based Dundee Corporation (OTCPK:DDEJF) is a high-risk investment for the not faint at heart. Anyone who has had an investment in the Company over the past several years purchased a one-way ticket to poverty. Whether it was far too many holdings or too much diversification, the company's shares have skidded from over $20.00 per share to its current $0.80 over a seven-year period. Any reader who is in the midst of building a high quality retirement portfolio, please go to another SA article.

Today, Dundee is a public Canadian independent holding company. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company is, at present, primarily focused on the areas of agriculture, energy, real estate and natural resources. The company also manages an investment portfolio of both public and private companies.

When Jonathan Goodman took over the helm as CEO from his brother David in 2018, his marching orders were to drastically reduce/eliminate non-core investments and reduce corporate overhead to manageable levels. How is he doing thus far?

Tailwinds:

The company's $300 million investment portfolio includes a 20% stake (about $200 million) in Dundee Precious Metals (OTCPK:DPMLF) (DPM.TO). Dundee Precious Metals is the crown jewel of Dundee's investment portfolio. With the price of gold currently surging, this Canada-based international mining company is active in the exploration, mining and processing of precious and non-ferrous metal properties. Current operations are in Namibia and Bulgaria, with exploration in Armenia, Bulgaria and Serbia. The remaining investment portfolio is focused primarily on junior gold, silver and cobalt mining companies, an area of investment in which senior management believes it has strong expertise.

The 23% owned Parq Vancouver Hotel, which opened in September 2017, has had its fair share of difficulties. The investment which has now been written down to $10 million was refinanced last May resulting in a lower fixed interest rate thus lessening the interest burden by about 3% in addition to less restrictive covenants. Dundee and its original partner in the Parq Vancouver venture took on $450 million in debt to finance the project with interest rates ranging from 7.5% to 12%. Quarterly interest payments became a major negative factor in the company's finances. With the addition of a third investor, lower debt burden, as well as improving occupancy rates, future financial results are expected to improve from current depressed levels. The 5 Star luxury Hotel/Casino is a key attraction for high stakes gamblers from China and other places.

Dundee's subsidiary United Hydrocarbon International sold its stake in United Hydrocarbon Chad Ltd. to Delonex Energy Ltd. in September 2017. Delonex paid $35 million at closing and will pay an additional $50 million when first oil is achieved. Delonex is currently in phase 2 of an $65 million exploration program. The exploration property is surrounded by Multi Operator Oil Production facilities and infrastructure, an export pipeline with excess export capacity in Chad Cameroon Pipeline of 100,000 bbls/day. In the Company's August 15 conference call, CEO Jonathan Goodman mentioned that after meeting with the executive team of Delonex, he is very encouraged by the prospects for United Hydrocarbon's assets in Chad.

The company has decided to sell and may currently be in discussions to sell the following non-core investments. 1) Blue Goose, owner of 45000 acres of Ranch lands and 14000 head of cattle. Appraised at $100 million. 2) TauRX is in the biotech industry involved in the research and development of drugs to treat Alzheimer's and is currently in Phase 3 clinical trial for one of its drugs. Carrying value stands at $30 million. 3) Android Industries, an automotive assembler with a strong relationship with General Motors (GM). Valued at around $20-25 million. 4) Company is also seeking a buyer for its $13.7 million subordinated loan to Eight Capital.

In a little over one year, the number of major investment positions has already been reduced from about 100 to less than 30. Company's consolidated G&A expenses continue to decline sharply, with Q2 2019 showing expenses of $9.5 million compared to $18.5 million for the same period a year ago. By year-end 2019, the company expects employee headcount at head office to be below thirty vs. thirty-three today and down from a high of about 100. Because of severance packages, bottom-line results will lag the reduction in headcount.

Headwinds:

In May of this year Dundee converted $82.6 million of its Series 5 preference shares into about 42 million common shares, basically increasing the number of common shares outstanding by 80%. This was not well received by common shareholders. However, the company is now saving about $1.5 million in quarterly dividends. Furthermore, the company announced on August 22 that it is in receipt of regulatory approval respecting its intention to implement a normal course issuer bid in respect to its cumulative 5-year rate reset first preference shares, Series 2 and its cumulative floating rate first preference shares, Series 3 through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange or alternative Canadian trading systems from August 26, 2019, to August 25, 2020. This should further clean up the capital structure and reduce dividend, interest and other expenses.

Dundee has previously disclosed that it is in discussions with the Canadian Revenue Agency regarding a $11-million tax liability and $2 million in interest that it is expected to get reassessed in the near future. The eventual amount may be higher and would adversely affect the company's cash flow.

Current Financial Condition:

The current financial condition of Dundee does need to be taken with a grain of salt given that the company is in the midst of restructuring both its operations and capital structure.

As can be seen from the balance sheet (DC-Q2-2019-FS.pdf) for the quarter ending June 30, this $86 million micro cap is currently in good financial condition. Total assets of $717 million compare to total liabilities of $99 million. With the current focus of monetizing non-core assets in full swing, the strength of the balance is very likely to improve.

Until some or all of the non-core assets have been monetized, focusing on the income statement will not add much to any analysis. We should, however, highlight the company's investment portfolio which for Q2, generated a $5.4 million net gain on investments, of which $16 million was the portfolio gain from Dundee Precious Metals with other losses offsetting this gain. Since the end of Q2, Dundee Precious' value increased by an additional $4 million.

Conclusion:

I submit that CEO Goodman has had a major impact on the company's finances and future prospects. The company is in the midst of refocusing its activities on its investment portfolio, the Parq Vancouver, and ultimately generating royalty payments from United Hydrocarbon Chad. The successful sale of Blue Goose alone would eliminate all debt currently on the company's balance sheet, which currently stands at about $50 million. Management is hopeful that progress on the restructuring process may be forthcoming before year-end. Assuming that the company will be successful in monetizing at least some of its non-core assets over the coming 12 months, the risk-reward ratio appears to be very positive from current deeply depressed levels. Current estimated core book value per share of about $2.50 could potentially increase dramatically if royalty payments from Delonex were to be generated and if the Parq Vancouver were to generate positive bottom-line results. At its current price of about $0.80 per share, Dundee deserves a place in the higher risk portion of your investment portfolio. I project a 12 months target of $2-2.50 per share and substantially higher in the out years given no missteps or unanticipated external events.

