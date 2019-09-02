Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 1

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
Company
Symbol
Ex-Div
Pay
Old Rate
New Rate
Increase
Yield
Years
Capital City Bank Group
(CCBG)
9/6
9/23
0.11
0.13
18.18%
2.13%
6
EastGroup Properties, Inc.
(EGP)
9/27
10/15
0.72
0.75
4.17%
2.41%
8
Lam Research Corp.
(LRCX)
9/30
10/16
1.1
1.15
4.55%
2.19%
6
Saratoga Investment Corp.
(SAR)
9/12
9/26
0.55
0.56
1.82%
8.90%
5
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday, September 2 (Ex-Div 9/3)
Markets closed in observance of Labor Day
Tuesday, September 3 (Ex-Div 9/4)
Company
Symbol
Pay Date
Payout
Type
Price
Yield
Years
Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
(HLI)
9/16
0.31
No Change
44.18
2.81%
5
Six Flags Entertainment Corp.
(SIX)
9/16
0.82
No Change
59.17
5.54%
9
Wednesday, September 4 (Ex-Div 9/5)
Company
Symbol
Pay Date
Payout
Type
Price
Yield
Years
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
(AJG)
9/20
0.43
No Change
90.71
1.90%
9
Amerisafe, Inc.
(AMSF)
9/20
0.25
No Change
68.7
1.46%
7
Bank of America Corp.
(BAC)
9/27
0.18
Increase
27.51
2.62%
6
Exponent Inc.
(EXPO)
9/20
0.16
No Change
70.89
0.90%
7
Gaming and Leisure Properties
(GLPI)
9/20
0.68
No Change
39.12
6.95%
5
Ingersoll-Rand plc
(IR)
9/30
0.53
No Change
121.09
1.75%
8
La-Z-Boy Inc.
(LZB)
9/13
0.13
No Change
31.87
1.63%
7
Mercantile Bank Corp.
(MBWM)
9/18
0.27
Increase
30.77
3.51%
8
Regions Financial Corp.
(RF)
10/1
0.155
Increase
14.62
4.24%
7
Weingarten Realty Investors
(WRI)
9/13
0.395
No Change
26.49
5.96%
8
Weyerhaeuser Company
(WY)
9/20
0.34
No Change
26.31
5.17%
8
Thursday, September 5 (Ex-Div 9/6)
Company
Symbol
Pay Date
Payout
Type
Price
Yield
Years
Escalade, Inc.
(ESCA)
9/16
0.125
No Change
10.33
4.84%
9
First American Financial Corp.
(FAF)
9/16
0.42
No Change
58.45
2.87%
9
Kansas City Southern
(KSU)
10/2
0.36
No Change
125.8
1.14%
7
Insperity, Inc.
(NSP)
9/23
0.3
No Change
99.06
1.21%
9
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
(PEG)
9/30
0.47
No Change
60.47
3.11%
8
Southwest Georgia Financial Corp.
(SGB)
9/19
0.12
No Change
19.91
2.41%
7
WesBanco, Inc.
(WSBC)
10/1
0.31
No Change
34.22
3.62%
9
Friday, September 6 (Ex-Div 9/9)
Company
Symbol
Pay Date
Payout
Type
Price
Yield
Years
Anthem, Inc.
(ANTM)
9/25
0.8
No Change
261.52
1.22%
9
CME Group Inc.
(CME)
9/25
0.75
No Change
217.29
1.38%
9
CNO Financial Group, Inc.
(CNO)
9/24
0.11
No Change
14.48
3.04%
8
ITT Corp.
(ITT)
10/1
0.147
No Change
56.92
1.03%
7
Kewaunee Scientific Corp.
(KEQU)
9/24
0.19
No Change
16.08
4.73%
6
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
Company
Symbol
Pay Date
Payout
Yield
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
(ABR)
9/3
0.29
9.24%
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
(AGO)
9/4
0.18
1.69%
Autoliv, Inc.
(ALV)
9/5
0.62
3.63%
Amgen Inc.
(AMGN)
9/6
1.45
2.78%
Boeing Company
(BA)
9/6
2.055
2.26%
BB&T Corp.
(BBT)
9/3
0.45
3.78%
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
(CCOI)
9/9
0.62
4.07%
Discover Financial Services
(DFS)
9/5
0.44
2.20%
EMC Insurance Group Inc.
(EMCI)
9/3
0.23
2.56%
Flir Systems, Inc.
(FLIR)
9/6
0.17
1.38%
Gildan Activewear Inc.
(GIL)
9/9
0.134
1.46%
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
(GT)
9/3
0.16
5.58%
HNI Corp.
(HNI)
9/3
0.305
3.91%
Home Bancshares, Inc.
(HOMB)
9/4
0.13
2.93%
Honeywell International Inc.
(HON)
9/6
0.82
1.99%
KLA-Tencor Corp.
(KLAC)
9/3
0.75
2.03%
Littelfuse Inc.
(LFUS)
9/5
0.48
1.23%
LeMaitre Vascular Inc.
(LMAT)
9/5
0.085
1.07%
Macerich Company
(MAC)
9/6
0.75
10.52%
Matson, Inc.
(MATX)
9/5
0.22
2.48%
Magna International Inc.
(MGA)
9/6
0.365
2.91%
MKS Instruments, Inc.
(MKSI)
9/6
0.2
1.02%
Materion Corp.
(MTRN)
9/5
0.11
0.75%
National Instruments Corp.
(NATI)
9/3
0.25
2.38%
Nielsen Holdings plc
(NLSN)
9/5
0.35
6.74%
Neenah Paper, Inc.
(NP)
9/4
0.45
2.82%
ONE Gas, Inc.
(OGS)
9/3
0.5
2.18%
Oshkosh Corp.
(OSK)
9/3
0.27
1.54%
Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
(PAG)
9/4
0.4
3.74%
Paccar Inc.
(PCAR)
9/4
0.32
1.95%
Pfizer Inc.
(PFE)
9/3
0.36
4.05%
Pinnacle West Capital Corp.
(PNW)
9/3
0.7375
3.10%
Phillips 66
(PSX)
9/3
0.9
3.65%
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
(RS)
9/6
0.55
2.26%
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc.
(RUTH)
9/5
0.13
2.67%
Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
(SIGI)
9/3
0.2
1.00%
Extended Stay America, Inc.
(STAY)
9/4
0.23
6.55%
TE Connectivity Ltd.
(TEL)
9/6
0.46
2.02%
Timken Company (THE)
(TKR)
9/4
0.28
2.79%
Valero Energy Corp.
(VLO)
9/4
0.9
4.78%
Vulcan Materials
(VMC)
9/6
0.31
0.88%
Woodward, Inc.
(WWD)
9/3
0.1625
0.60%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE, PSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.