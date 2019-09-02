Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 1

by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Capital City Bank Group

(CCBG)

9/6

9/23

0.11

0.13

18.18%

2.13%

6

EastGroup Properties, Inc.

(EGP)

9/27

10/15

0.72

0.75

4.17%

2.41%

8

Lam Research Corp.

(LRCX)

9/30

10/16

1.1

1.15

4.55%

2.19%

6

Saratoga Investment Corp.

(SAR)

9/12

9/26

0.55

0.56

1.82%

8.90%

5

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, September 2 (Ex-Div 9/3)

Markets closed in observance of Labor Day

Tuesday, September 3 (Ex-Div 9/4)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Houlihan Lokey, Inc.

(HLI)

9/16

0.31

No Change

44.18

2.81%

5

Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

(SIX)

9/16

0.82

No Change

59.17

5.54%

9

Wednesday, September 4 (Ex-Div 9/5)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(AJG)

9/20

0.43

No Change

90.71

1.90%

9

Amerisafe, Inc.

(AMSF)

9/20

0.25

No Change

68.7

1.46%

7

Bank of America Corp.

(BAC)

9/27

0.18

Increase

27.51

2.62%

6

Exponent Inc.

(EXPO)

9/20

0.16

No Change

70.89

0.90%

7

Gaming and Leisure Properties

(GLPI)

9/20

0.68

No Change

39.12

6.95%

5

Ingersoll-Rand plc

(IR)

9/30

0.53

No Change

121.09

1.75%

8

La-Z-Boy Inc.

(LZB)

9/13

0.13

No Change

31.87

1.63%

7

Mercantile Bank Corp.

(MBWM)

9/18

0.27

Increase

30.77

3.51%

8

Regions Financial Corp.

(RF)

10/1

0.155

Increase

14.62

4.24%

7

Weingarten Realty Investors

(WRI)

9/13

0.395

No Change

26.49

5.96%

8

Weyerhaeuser Company

(WY)

9/20

0.34

No Change

26.31

5.17%

8

Thursday, September 5 (Ex-Div 9/6)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Escalade, Inc.

(ESCA)

9/16

0.125

No Change

10.33

4.84%

9

First American Financial Corp.

(FAF)

9/16

0.42

No Change

58.45

2.87%

9

Kansas City Southern

(KSU)

10/2

0.36

No Change

125.8

1.14%

7

Insperity, Inc.

(NSP)

9/23

0.3

No Change

99.06

1.21%

9

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

(PEG)

9/30

0.47

No Change

60.47

3.11%

8

Southwest Georgia Financial Corp.

(SGB)

9/19

0.12

No Change

19.91

2.41%

7

WesBanco, Inc.

(WSBC)

10/1

0.31

No Change

34.22

3.62%

9

Friday, September 6 (Ex-Div 9/9)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Anthem, Inc.

(ANTM)

9/25

0.8

No Change

261.52

1.22%

9

CME Group Inc.

(CME)

9/25

0.75

No Change

217.29

1.38%

9

CNO Financial Group, Inc.

(CNO)

9/24

0.11

No Change

14.48

3.04%

8

ITT Corp.

(ITT)

10/1

0.147

No Change

56.92

1.03%

7

Kewaunee Scientific Corp.

(KEQU)

9/24

0.19

No Change

16.08

4.73%

6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

(ABR)

9/3

0.29

9.24%

Assured Guaranty Ltd.

(AGO)

9/4

0.18

1.69%

Autoliv, Inc.

(ALV)

9/5

0.62

3.63%

Amgen Inc.

(AMGN)

9/6

1.45

2.78%

Boeing Company

(BA)

9/6

2.055

2.26%

BB&T Corp.

(BBT)

9/3

0.45

3.78%

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.

(CCOI)

9/9

0.62

4.07%

Discover Financial Services

(DFS)

9/5

0.44

2.20%

EMC Insurance Group Inc.

(EMCI)

9/3

0.23

2.56%

Flir Systems, Inc.

(FLIR)

9/6

0.17

1.38%

Gildan Activewear Inc.

(GIL)

9/9

0.134

1.46%

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

(GT)

9/3

0.16

5.58%

HNI Corp.

(HNI)

9/3

0.305

3.91%

Home Bancshares, Inc.

(HOMB)

9/4

0.13

2.93%

Honeywell International Inc.

(HON)

9/6

0.82

1.99%

KLA-Tencor Corp.

(KLAC)

9/3

0.75

2.03%

Littelfuse Inc.

(LFUS)

9/5

0.48

1.23%

LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

(LMAT)

9/5

0.085

1.07%

Macerich Company

(MAC)

9/6

0.75

10.52%

Matson, Inc.

(MATX)

9/5

0.22

2.48%

Magna International Inc.

(MGA)

9/6

0.365

2.91%

MKS Instruments, Inc.

(MKSI)

9/6

0.2

1.02%

Materion Corp.

(MTRN)

9/5

0.11

0.75%

National Instruments Corp.

(NATI)

9/3

0.25

2.38%

Nielsen Holdings plc

(NLSN)

9/5

0.35

6.74%

Neenah Paper, Inc.

(NP)

9/4

0.45

2.82%

ONE Gas, Inc.

(OGS)

9/3

0.5

2.18%

Oshkosh Corp.

(OSK)

9/3

0.27

1.54%

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

(PAG)

9/4

0.4

3.74%

Paccar Inc.

(PCAR)

9/4

0.32

1.95%

Pfizer Inc.

(PFE)

9/3

0.36

4.05%

Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

(PNW)

9/3

0.7375

3.10%

Phillips 66

(PSX)

9/3

0.9

3.65%

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

(RS)

9/6

0.55

2.26%

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc.

(RUTH)

9/5

0.13

2.67%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

(SIGI)

9/3

0.2

1.00%

Extended Stay America, Inc.

(STAY)

9/4

0.23

6.55%

TE Connectivity Ltd.

(TEL)

9/6

0.46

2.02%

Timken Company (THE)

(TKR)

9/4

0.28

2.79%

Valero Energy Corp.

(VLO)

9/4

0.9

4.78%

Vulcan Materials

(VMC)

9/6

0.31

0.88%

Woodward, Inc.

(WWD)

9/3

0.1625

0.60%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE, PSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.