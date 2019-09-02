Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 1

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) 9/6 9/23 0.11 0.13 18.18% 2.13% 6 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 9/27 10/15 0.72 0.75 4.17% 2.41% 8 Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) 9/30 10/16 1.1 1.15 4.55% 2.19% 6 Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) 9/12 9/26 0.55 0.56 1.82% 8.90% 5

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, September 2 (Ex-Div 9/3)

Markets closed in observance of Labor Day

Tuesday, September 3 (Ex-Div 9/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 9/16 0.31 No Change 44.18 2.81% 5 Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) 9/16 0.82 No Change 59.17 5.54% 9

Wednesday, September 4 (Ex-Div 9/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 9/20 0.43 No Change 90.71 1.90% 9 Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) 9/20 0.25 No Change 68.7 1.46% 7 Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 9/27 0.18 Increase 27.51 2.62% 6 Exponent Inc. (EXPO) 9/20 0.16 No Change 70.89 0.90% 7 Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) 9/20 0.68 No Change 39.12 6.95% 5 Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR) 9/30 0.53 No Change 121.09 1.75% 8 La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) 9/13 0.13 No Change 31.87 1.63% 7 Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) 9/18 0.27 Increase 30.77 3.51% 8 Regions Financial Corp. (RF) 10/1 0.155 Increase 14.62 4.24% 7 Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) 9/13 0.395 No Change 26.49 5.96% 8 Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) 9/20 0.34 No Change 26.31 5.17% 8

Thursday, September 5 (Ex-Div 9/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Escalade, Inc. (ESCA) 9/16 0.125 No Change 10.33 4.84% 9 First American Financial Corp. (FAF) 9/16 0.42 No Change 58.45 2.87% 9 Kansas City Southern (KSU) 10/2 0.36 No Change 125.8 1.14% 7 Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 9/23 0.3 No Change 99.06 1.21% 9 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) 9/30 0.47 No Change 60.47 3.11% 8 Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (SGB) 9/19 0.12 No Change 19.91 2.41% 7 WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 10/1 0.31 No Change 34.22 3.62% 9

Friday, September 6 (Ex-Div 9/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) 9/25 0.8 No Change 261.52 1.22% 9 CME Group Inc. (CME) 9/25 0.75 No Change 217.29 1.38% 9 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 9/24 0.11 No Change 14.48 3.04% 8 ITT Corp. (ITT) 10/1 0.147 No Change 56.92 1.03% 7 Kewaunee Scientific Corp. (KEQU) 9/24 0.19 No Change 16.08 4.73% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 9/3 0.29 9.24% Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 9/4 0.18 1.69% Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) 9/5 0.62 3.63% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 9/6 1.45 2.78% Boeing Company (BA) 9/6 2.055 2.26% BB&T Corp. (BBT) 9/3 0.45 3.78% Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 9/9 0.62 4.07% Discover Financial Services (DFS) 9/5 0.44 2.20% EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) 9/3 0.23 2.56% Flir Systems, Inc. (FLIR) 9/6 0.17 1.38% Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) 9/9 0.134 1.46% Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) 9/3 0.16 5.58% HNI Corp. (HNI) 9/3 0.305 3.91% Home Bancshares, Inc. (HOMB) 9/4 0.13 2.93% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 9/6 0.82 1.99% KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) 9/3 0.75 2.03% Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) 9/5 0.48 1.23% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) 9/5 0.085 1.07% Macerich Company (MAC) 9/6 0.75 10.52% Matson, Inc. (MATX) 9/5 0.22 2.48% Magna International Inc. (MGA) 9/6 0.365 2.91% MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) 9/6 0.2 1.02% Materion Corp. (MTRN) 9/5 0.11 0.75% National Instruments Corp. (NATI) 9/3 0.25 2.38% Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) 9/5 0.35 6.74% Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) 9/4 0.45 2.82% ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 9/3 0.5 2.18% Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) 9/3 0.27 1.54% Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) 9/4 0.4 3.74% Paccar Inc. (PCAR) 9/4 0.32 1.95% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 9/3 0.36 4.05% Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) 9/3 0.7375 3.10% Phillips 66 (PSX) 9/3 0.9 3.65% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 9/6 0.55 2.26% Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) 9/5 0.13 2.67% Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 9/3 0.2 1.00% Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) 9/4 0.23 6.55% TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 9/6 0.46 2.02% Timken Company (THE) (TKR) 9/4 0.28 2.79% Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) 9/4 0.9 4.78% Vulcan Materials (VMC) 9/6 0.31 0.88% Woodward, Inc. (WWD) 9/3 0.1625 0.60%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in-depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE, PSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.