TLT: Recession Signal Is A Trading Opportunity

My suspicion is the push to lower yields has some room to run for those who are nimble enough to trade.

Instead of a sure-fire recession, is the drop in yield more of the market telling the US Fed monetary policy is far too restrictive?

The US Treasury Bond Yields as of August 27, 2019

The US treasury curve is trading below the current Fed Fund rate of 2.25%, thus indicating the restrictive nature of funds across the yield curve. Many may postulate the variance in rates is a sure-fire indicator of a pending recession, yet I do not share this view.

In my opinion, the treasury market is dragging the Fed kicking and screaming into the new realities of the current environment, namely, there is a lack of inflationary pressures. The Fed pushed a false narrative of the need to “normalize interest rates,” thus leading to one of the most ill-timed interest rate hikes in October of 2018. The US equity market reacted negatively with one of the worst fourth quarters in recent history with the S&P 500 index closing down over 13% for the quarter.

In a rather embarrassing abrupt about-face, the head of the Fed Jerome Powell had to reverse field, thus igniting a furious rally at an early January 2019 speech with the proclamation the Fed was done raising rates in 2019. In my view, the Fed’s performance during the reign of Powell is a series of missteps and outright gaffes which has eroded confidence. I believe the market is a more worthy indicator with a very clear signal issued for those who are willing to look past the headlines: “RATES ARE TOO HIGH” thus a new round of rate cuts is coming with seemingly the Fed the last to realize this.

Assuming an investor/speculator agrees with my thesis, how does one profit from the trend? Thankfully for the average retail investor, a plethora of ETFs exists to offer an opportunity to take advantage of the trend without the use of sophisticated future contracts. I will present four different options with a discussion of the unique characteristics of each.

Zero-Coupon Bonds

The area of the treasury curve that shows the greatest profit potential when rates are dropping are bonds with the greatest duration. For those who believe rates are heading much lower, zero-coupon bonds offer the most upside as the bond trades similar to stock (up and down in price) as yields fluctuate. The vehicle I like to use is the PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (ZROZ). ZROZ is up over 34% at the time of article composition with a whopping 20% of the game occurring during August alone as the bond rally intensified.

ZROZ does pay a quarterly dividend which is attractive for income investors; however, other ETFs pay a monthly dividend, which in my view subtracts some of the luster from ZROZ.

The primary risk involved with a speculation/investment in ZROZ is a severe backup in rates. The most recent period similar to the present time is 2016, with ZROZ peaking in July 2016 in the low $140s only to begin a steady slide with a bottom forming in November of 2018 at roughly $100 per share. That's correct, a near 40% loss in equity with dividend the only balm to soothe the wound of losing money.

Long Dated Treasuries

The most liquid of the ETFs is the largest of all, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) with a market cap north of $14 billion. Unlike ZROZ, TLT pays a monthly dividend, which is appreciated by investors who need to pay bills via their portfolio.

TLT exhibits a similar dynamic as ZROZ with less historical volatility as evidenced by the performance during the most recent turndown in rates. TLT peaked in July 2016 in the low $140s; however, the low that occurred in November 2018 was $111.90, thus exhibiting less relative downside than ZROZ.

For call sellers, the contracts on the TLT actively trade with weekly options available versus the nearly now-existent option market in ZROZ. The selling of a covered call offers some immediate income while providing a partial hedge in case of a minor pullback in rates. Keep in mind, the protection offered by a covered call is limited to the premium collected, a severe drop similar to the summer of 2016 the downside hedge via the call is minor.

The TLT year-to-date return is over 21 percent, yet pales in comparison to the eye-popping returns of ZROZ. The bulk of the gains occurred in August with TLT up over 12%.

10-20 Year Treasury ETF

The final ETF to consider is the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH). The TLH has returned nearly 14 percent thus far in 2019, thus mirroring the gains in ZROZ and TLT. The more muted return is due to the shorter duration of the TLH holding. The lower the duration, the less volatility in the price of the bond, which mutes the capital return potential of the instrument. As a point of reference, if a bond is held until duration, an investor will receive the coupon when the bond was purchased. Hence if an investor buys a bond issued by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at a coupon of 3%, an investor will receive their money back with a rate of return worth 3%. However, if the bond is with significant duration (20 years or more) the value of the bond will trade up or down in face value to reflect the current interest rate environment. So, if rates are higher than when you purchased the bond, the face value will fall (capital loss on paper). The reverse also holds where if rates plunge akin to the present time, the face value will increase, thus generating a capital gain.

Treasury Futures

For speculators who want a more leveraged play, a managed futures account offers the most upside. For a few thousand dollars a speculator can control a treasury futures contract worth over $130k. Each point move in the contract up or down is worth $1 thousand. One of the advantages of trading a futures contract is liquidity as the contract trades roughly 23 hours a day during the business week. For more information, please message me via the SA application.

Futures, Forex and Options trading involve substantial risk, and may not be suitable for everyone. Trading should only be done with true risk capital. Past performance either actual or hypothetical is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Concluding Thoughts

We live in interesting times with an investing environment that continues to perplex even the most seasoned investors. My goal with the above presentation is to give investors some options to capitalize on the drop in interest rates. It is worth noting; it is not a given rate will continue to decline; hence an investment/speculation in the securities as mentioned above may lead to capital losses as the future is far from determined. Thank you for reading, I look forward to your comments.

Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TLT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.