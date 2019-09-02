Valero: Global Oil Volatility Not Baked In, Risk Profile Increasing

I believe the company has the most to lose in a rising production environment over almost all other energy players and that it is currently overvalued based on a peer comparison.

As other companies diversified their businesses to include renewable energies and natural gas, Valero left itself wide open to the direct effects of the price of oil.

But recent production increases and rig count declines point to a not-so optimistic future, as the company still relies on the downstream oil market for the majority of its business.

Valero has spent the last few years enjoying the boom in the petroleum product markets as OPEC nations reduced production and stabilized the overall markets.

Valero (VLO) is an energy company which focuses on downstream plays in the oil markets (USO). The industry as a whole has been facing some longer-term issues since 2015, but has recovered nicely over the past few years as OPEC nations control production to stabilize the market.

However, recent news, including Russia overproducing and the global slowdown, has shifted the conversation about lower oil prices to a whole other level. It was rather inevitable that the market is going to reverse, as most of the OPEC nations rely on oil revenues for day-to-day funding of their governments, and given that Russia is feeling the strain of the global slowdown as well as sanctions from the United States, it means this overproduction is not going to be a one-time occurrence.

Under normal circumstances, the companies have enough time to prepare and implement cost-cutting strategies and other measures to weather the storm of a falling price of oil, like in June of 2014, when prices were over $100.00 a barrel and companies steadily cut costs and decreased productions, and it was only the smaller companies which continued with business as usual that went under when prices really cratered through the first half of 2016.

This time, however, the price of oil is barely over $55.00 a barrel, and most companies have been implementing cost cuts for over a year now, with some still working through their 2016 cost-cutting measures. This means that companies won't have as much of a wiggle room if prices do indeed go south again in a hurry.

Valero is a classic example of a company that will be in serious trouble if this recession turns production up from the Gulf nations and the price of oil falls.

Valero's Economic Sensitivity

Most of the company's business is in refining petroleum products, even though it sells about $1.2 billion in ethanol and renewable diesel products every quarter. Valero is increasing its business in the ethanol and renewable diesel segments, but they constitute only a fraction of the company's overall business at a time when refining revenues are down from over $30 billion in the most recent quarter last year to $27.7 billion in this year's quarter. Every sub-segment of the company's refining business has fallen in the most recent year compared to last year.

(Source: Company 10-Q)

The cost of these materials has risen as well, limiting Valero's profitability even as it controls overhead expenses. The company's inventories comprise the same materials which are showing sluggish demand, like refined petroleum products and blendstocks, while various ethanol products only make up a fraction of such inventories.

Global Oil Markets

OPEC nations have worked increasingly well together since the glut in 2015 to stabilize the world markets and limit production. This led the United States to produce massive amounts of petroleum products and fill that void. However, these production limitations are wearing off, as a slowdown in the global economy and investments has led - and will lead - to the need for these nations, like Saudi Arabia and Iraq, to increase production at lower costs to drive up revenues they need to fund their liabilities and government responsibilities.

In the latest news, Russia has overproduced in their latest report, in part as a result of their economic stance and their need to increase revenues. They've not only been hit by this slowdown in the global economy but also from sanctions placed on the nation by the United States and its allies for international violations in Ukraine and for meddling in the US elections in 2016. This puts a strain on the country, and it will without a doubt continue to push them to increase their production and push up global supply.

US rig counts have been a prime indicator for years as these massive oil companies prepare themselves for when they smell trouble. The most recent reports have them down by another 12 in the past week after decreasing by 16 the week before. This spells trouble for the global oil markets.

Global risks do remain as conflict in the Middle East with Iran, hurricanes in the US and the India-Pakistan conflicts having the potential to spike the price of oil as demand increases. However, the more probable of those will only cause a momentary relief and is not expected to maintain global oil demand if OPEC agrees to raise the limit of production.

Why Valero?

Almost all of the big downstream players have aggressively invested in different forms of alternative energies to petroleum product in order to mitigate their risks associated with the volatility of the price of oil. Mega companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) have piled high into natural gas investments and have made cash investment plays into the renewable energy fields like wind and solar.

Valero has done so into ethanol and renewable diesel fuels, but not nearly fast enough. The company still makes more than 95% of its sales from refining petroleum products. Beyond that point, it has been aggressively cutting costs, as oil prices fluctuated over the past couple of months and will definitely have more room to go but will provide for minimal cushioning.

General & administrative costs were reduced from $486 million in the first half of 2018 to just over $400 million in the first half of this year, saving Valero around $200 million annually. For the first half of 2016, the time period which saw oil prices at the lowest point in decades, the company reported $320 million in general & administrative expenses, meaning it has the potential to reduce another ~$150 million if that is called for. (Source: 10-Q)

Why Now?

Those aforementioned cost cuts have aided the company to report a solid earnings bump in 2018 to $7.37 per share. In 2019, however, EPS is expected to decrease to $5.31 on account of the slowdown. In 2020, analysts expect this figure to rebound strongly to $9.70 per share, which is what the market is using to justify current valuations for Valero and which represents an unrealistic number given recent developments in the energy market.

On the sales side, analysts expect the company to report $105 billion for 2019 after reporting $117 billion in 2018. In 2020, that figure is expected to increase to $121 billion, another factor which is wholly unrealistic if the aforementioned factors do indeed kick in.

Valero is currently valued at a forward earnings per share multiple of 14.2x, whilst other downstream companies like Phillips 66 (PSX) and Marathon Oil (MPC) are trading at 12.35x and 11x, respectively. The company is trading at a premium almost solely based off the fact that analysts expect them to report a massive jump in EPS in 2020 alongside rising revenues, something which is simply unrealistic in this emerging energy environment.

All in all, Valero trading at around 11.5x earnings presents a fair value of around $60.00 per share, well under its current price of over $75.00 per share. Therefore, I believe the company is overvalued and should be one of the hardest hit if these oil market trends continue.

That being said, the company's nearly 5% dividend yield and the non-transparency of OPEC nations makes this too risky to consider shorting. It does, however, paint a bad picture for current or prospecting investors, me included.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.