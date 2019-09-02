Darwinian Investing In A World Without Price Signals

We now face another great collision between reality and irrational humanity, and trouble for investors is on the way; value investors should consider buying FAIRX and FLPSX as stocks sell off; those who are prudent should hold OTCRX, GLD, IAU, WHOSX, TLT for the short term.

Darwin's Galapagos Finches

Source

Introduction

The markets and investing have been compared to Darwinian selection and evolution by a number of observers (e.g., Jonathan Burton, 2009; Chris Dillow, 2014; Andrew Lo, quoted by Peter Dizikes, 2017; Charles Munger, quoted by Lee Kuan Yew, 2017; Justin Kuepper, 2019). Andrew Lo of MIT's Sloan School of Management has written a thorough and illuminating book on the subject, laying out an argument for a behavioral investment theory that can serve as a better explanation of market behavior than mere random walk theory alone (Andrew Lo, 2017; Adaptive Markets: Financial Evolution at the Speed of Thought; Princeton University Press, Princeton, NJ, 483 p.).

Under Random Walk Theory, also known as the Efficient Markets Hypothesis ("EMH"), economic man ("Homo economicus") is assumed to act rationally at all times, and all market information is assumed to be universally known and understood; hence markets are deemed to efficiently set prices, and prices in turn must generally fluctuate randomly. Much of the time, this indeed seems to be the case, but the exceptions are huge anomalies that demand explanation. The assumption that people almost always act rationally, and therefore markets are efficient, is so patently absurd on its face that only an academic living in an ivory tower could have thought of it (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2016a; Kevin Wilson, 2016b; Kevin Wilson, 2017; Kevin Wilson, 2018a; Kevin Wilson, 2018b).

Indeed, examples of deeply irrational behavior abound in the markets and the economy, including for example the huge mispricings of IPOs and new business lines within more established companies that happened during the Tech Bubble (Edward Helmore, 2001). Another good example might be the insanity of the Housing Bubble and its AAA-rated junk bonds, liar loans, and massive Wall Street frauds (Ray Dalio, 2018; Principles for Navigating Big Debt Crises, Part 2: Detailed Case Studies, Greenleaf Books, Austin, TX, p. 105-186). Many more examples have been thoroughly examined by a range of great analysts (e.g., Benoit Mandlebrot & Richard L. Hudson, 2004, The (Mis) Behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Risk, Ruin & Reward, Basic Books, New York, 328p; Nassim Nicholas Taleb, 2007, The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable, Random House, New York, 366p; Justin Fox, 2009, The Myth of the Rational Market: A History of Risk, Reward, and Delusion on Wall Street, Harper Business Books, New York, 382p; George A. Akerlof & Robert J. Shiller, 2009, Animal Spirits: How Human Psychology Drives the Economy, and Why It Matters for Global Capitalism, Princeton University Press, Princeton, NJ, 230p). Thus, it seems evident that people are rational only some of the time, and there is a strong tendency to herding behavior in the markets that causes much harm to many investors.

Again, it's not that markets are not generally efficient on a day-to-day basis; it's that when they do depart from efficiency, they tend to do it in an extreme way. Hence the market bubble of the Roaring 1920s, the Nifty Fifty of the 1960s-1970s, and the Tech Bubble of the 1990s, followed by the Housing/Financial Bubble of the early 2000s and the "Everything" Bubble right now. It is sobering to realize that these bubbles all ended violently with market crashes and/or financial crises in 1929, again in 1937, 1973, 2000, and 2008. It does little good to stand in awe of daily market efficiency (as so many do) if every few years we are caught standing still while we lose half our wealth due to deeply irrational herding behavior. Great investors like Warren Buffet, Charlie Munger, George Soros, Stanley Druckenmiller, Howard Marks, John Paulson and Ray Dalio, amongst others, have made many billions for themselves, their clients, and their shareholders by exploiting the opportunities provided by these bouts of irrational behavior in the markets.

Performance far in excess of the market indexes, which should be impossible under "EMH," has actually been the norm for these great investors (e.g., Charts 1 and 2); note, however, the caveat that "past performance is not predictive of future returns." There are many more firms that are less well-known but which have handily outperformed (but remember the standard caveat) the indexes for decades (e.g., Chart 3). Andrew Lo and others have offered the "adaptive markets hypothesis" ("AMH") as an alternative explanation to that of the "EMH," in an attempt to explain the common and massive exceptions to the assumptions of the latter theory. Under "AMH" the success of the above super investors is explained by their early recognition of irrational price moves and their effective exploitation of these temporary opportunities.

Chart 1: Warren Buffett's Huge Outperformance

Source

Chart 2: Comparison of Buffett and Soros Results (After-Tax)

Source

Chart 3: Comparison of Gluskin-Sheff Growth Portfolio and Index

Source

The Adaptive Markets Theory

Economist and Nobel Laureate Herb Simon believed that humans are mentally incapable of the kind of economic (or market) rationalism exemplified by the notion of "Homo economicus" (Herbert A. Simon, 1955). Instead, people tend to deal with overly complex choices by employing heuristics, or rules of thumb, which can sometimes lead to problems. Simon thought that people therefore operated under what he called "bounded rationality," meaning that there are limits to the rationality of humans. Market inefficiencies are essentially created by behavioral biases and herding (Andrew Lo, 2017; Op. cit.), and these biases are so serious that we "aren't rational actors with a few quirks in our behavior - instead, our brains are a collection of quirks. We're not a system with bugs; we're a system of bugs." These quirks are a direct function of the human struggle for survival in a Darwinian world (you know, that ancient world with Neanderthals (Chart 4) facing giant mammoths armed only with spears, atlatls, and their not insignificant wits). Mistakes in the ancient world were often punished with death, so as hominins became smarter, they retained those behaviors that helped them survive a violent and uncertain natural world. Some of those behaviors still work well (e.g., fight or flight responses in an emergency situation); however, others (e.g., heuristics, behavioral biases) are far less than perfect adaptations to the modern world of fast-moving markets and extremely complex economies (cf. Chart 5).

Chart 4: Neanderthals Take Down a Mammoth in a Darwinian Struggle for Survival

Source

Chart 5: You Can Dress Us Up for Business or Investing, but Inside the Suit Is a Mere (Mal-adapted) Hominin

Source

The Adaptive Markets Theory has tried to explain the "bounded rationality" of human behavior using five main principles: 1) we are neither always rational nor always irrational, but our behaviors have been shaped by evolution; 2) we make sub-optimal decisions on occasion due to behavioral biases, but we can learn from experience; 3) we are capable of abstract thinking and what-if analysis, which allows us to adapt very quickly to a changing situation; 4) financial market dynamics are driven by our behaviors, learning curves, and adaptations to the social, political, and economic environments surrounding us; and 5) Darwinian survival is the ultimate driver of human competition, innovation, and adaptation (Andrew Lo, 2017; Op. cit.). Humans as a species have adapted and continue to adapt to particular environments, and these adaptions become "locked-in" over long periods of time, based on genetic shifts. Heuristics that were useful for making decisions in a past environment, however, may not be well-suited for a new environment (e.g., modern markets), and therefore our behavior can look irrational in that new context.

When people receive no positive or negative reinforcement from the environment (e.g., when there is no price signal in markets due in part to relentless central bank market manipulation; cf. Kevin Wilson, 2019a), then they tend not to learn anything useful for decision-making in the short run. So instead of perceiving great risk, some of them will be caught out and pay the price. Thus some people's behavior will ultimately end up looking irrational because they took asymmetric risk, even if it appeared to have worked in the short term. For example, many investors still insist on the good prospects for the perpetuation of the recent bull market, in spite of achieving no gains in over 18 months. This flat trend has occurred amidst declining gains in earnings and revenues, but the bulls persist in their cheery disregard for the data simply because the price signals that would normally warn of impending danger don't seem to be operating anymore (Charts 6 & 7). In fact, Treasuries (e.g., GOVT) have beaten the S&P 500 (SPY) over that same time frame (Chart 8), and still the bull market is deemed to be thriving by many people. Unfortunately, it's also true that if the investing environment provides inappropriate reinforcement (e.g., via the perpetual Greenspan-Bernanke-Yellen-Powell Put), people will learn dangerously sub-optimal behaviors, such as always buying the dip, or always chasing yield, regardless of alarming risk asymmetries.

Chart 6: S&P 500 Flat for 18 Months, "But Still a Bull Market"

Source

Chart 7: S&P 500 Earnings & Revenue Declining "YOY"

Source

Chart 8: Treasuries (GOVT) Have Beaten the S&P 500 (SPY) Over the Last 18 Months

Source

If humanity is still subject to Darwinian natural selection in the real world, as indeed it always has been (cf. Francisco J. Ayala & Camilo J. Cela-Conde, 2017, Processes in Human Evolution: The Journey From Early Hominins to Neanderthals and Modern Humans, 2nd Ed., Oxford University Press, Oxford, UK, 574p), then by analogy it is also subject in the present day to the market version of natural selection. If we are mere hominins and not Homo economicus, then we will make inevitable mistakes and pay the price for them. This may on occasion lead to investors (previously known as hominins) losing much or all of their money (i.e., their metaphorical financial "lives") when they take more risk (i.e., face a metaphorical saber-tooth cat - like a market crash) than the situation merits, or perhaps place a really unfortunate bet based on some form of faulty thinking. For example, when market (e.g., NASDAQ 100 Index QQQ and S&P 500 Index SPY) valuations were extremely high and the market's operating narrative was that earnings didn't matter because "it's different this time" (as was the case in 1995-2000; cf. Chart 9), then something like the 77% drop of the NASDAQ 100 or the 43% drop of the S&P 500 in 2000-2002 can slam those investors, speculators, or just plain hominins who didn't heed obvious warnings. What is unfortunate is that many of those who were severely burned in a particular crash (e.g., 1987; 2000-2002; 2008-2009) have reacted strongly to their losses and then withdrawn permanently from the markets (Victor Reklaitis, 2015). This may have given them some peace of mind, but this was probably at the cost of not achieving their retirement goals.

Chart 9: Extreme Valuations Ignored in 1995-2000

Source

How then can we succeed in a stock market like the present one, which no longer seems to provide significant price signals (Charts 10-12) except under the most extreme situations? There should have been a major (draw-down of 30-50%) stock market sell-off based on Charts 6-9 (above) and Charts 10-12 (below), but people can't learn to make the right decisions when there's no price signal. It will finally happen at some point, but it may be quite violent when it does. Nor can people ultimately succeed when there's an inappropriate reward provided for always doing the same (often irrational) thing, i.e., buying the dip regardless of the risk, just because the Fed Put has been there forever. The latter strategy has only worked for algo traders, not investors, over the last 18 months, and I expect that this problem will become severe in the near future. A great example of inappropriate rewards and bad decision-making was provided by the stock boom of the late 1920s, when retail speculators were given easy access to highly leveraged bets using margin debt in huge quantities. The assumption was that the boom would go on for many more years, so punters would have plenty of time to take profits and get out. When the crash came in October 1929, these speculators faced margin calls and saw their fortunes decimated. Soon after losing his home and his wealth because of a margin call, Groucho Marx famously quipped, "I would have lost more, but it was all I had."

Chart 10: Big Disconnect Between S & P 500 Q2/2019 1-Yr. Forward "EPS" Estimate and Prices

Source

Chart 11: Negative Real Yield on 10-Yr. US Treasury, Almost Like It Was in That "Wonderful" Stock Market of the 1970s

Source

Chart 12: Value Stocks Substantially Under-Performing for Years, Just Like They Did in the "Wonderful" Stock Market of the 1930s

Source

Returning to Darwinian selection for a moment, it is well known that in nature a shift in the environment can wipe out an entire family of animals, even if they have occupied certain habitats for many millions of years. For example, there was a shift toward colder climates as Antarctica became glaciated at the end of the Eocene (from 40 to 34 million years ago). This cooling changed the vegetation, with the result that it first wiped out herbivore families like the huge Uintatheres, and then later on the enormous Brontotheres, and even some small mammals like the North American early primates (lemurs). Likewise, a shift in the modern-day investing environment can nearly wipe out the life savings of investors, just like it did in 1929, and again in 1973, 2000, and 2008. We may be experiencing such an environmental shift right now (Kevin Wilson, 2018a; Op. cit.; Kevin Wilson, 2019a; Op. cit.). This shift is being driven by exploding levels of debt in all sectors of the economy. The impact of the debt is lower growth, and the response to that lower growth is continual tinkering and experimentation by central banks. This combination has driven bond yields ever lower over the last two decades, and both the blowing of serial asset price bubbles and the associated reach for yield are now the very dangerous and seemingly permanent results of these policies.

The practical implications of the "AMH" are quite different from those of "Random Walk Theory" or the "EMH." Five principles of the traditional investment paradigm are reconsidered under "AMH" as follows: 1) the "EMH" risk/reward trade-off (high risk = high reward) is reversed (high risk = low reward) during episodes when investors behave irrationally en masse and thus operate under the "AMH;" 2) alpha, beta, and "CAPM" and associated linear models are poor approximations of reality in certain market environments, and an "AMH" approach involving behavioral investing dynamics will do better; 3) portfolio optimization and passive investing are useful when "EMH" conditions prevail, but will be counter-productive when presumed rationality does not operate (i.e., under conditions conducive to "AMH"); 4) asset allocation is no longer as effective as before, due to blurred boundaries between asset classes, and increased risk of contagion caused by financial institution interconnectedness - thus risk management of individual securities and sector funds should be the focus; and 5) over realistic investment horizons, buy and hold strategies face significantly greater losses than they did before 2000, so investors need to proactively manage portfolio risk.

Conclusions

As I have already maintained (Kevin Wilson, 2019b), the bond market is telling us something with its extreme behavior, both in the US and globally. Not only are we apparently on a relentlessly declining secular trend in bond yields (Chart 13), the recent huge bond rally (plunge in yields) has inverted yield curves all over the world, indicating a global recession is on the way or perhaps already here. This information should provide serious constraints on the risk-taking behaviors of investors. The Adaptive Markets Hypothesis ("AMH") nevertheless implies that there are risk premia available to investors for a period of time in any given environment, so it is possible to make money even when major indexes are static or tumbling. One problem is the time frame involved; another is the fact that different asset classes are providing the risk premia at different times. Market price signals for stocks will have to return to their former roles at some point, and that can only happen if we face another major market meltdown and/or financial crisis. Value investors have never seen greater relative underperformance than now (cf. Chart 12 above), so it will soon (or for some, already does) make sense to buy deeply undervalued stocks again (e.g., Fidelity Low Priced Stock Fund (MUTF:FLPSX); Fairholme Fund (MUTF:FAIRX)).

Chart 13: Long Term Downtrend in Long Bond Yields After Panics

Source

Right now, it makes sense with all the uncertainty, deflationary trends, and negative real rates to invest some money in a gold fund like SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), but only as a short-term hedging trade, not a buy-and-hold position. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU) is an alternative ETF that may be safer for those who want to hold it for a somewhat longer period of time. But the safest form of gold in the event of a true financial apocalypse is physical gold. After the 10-Year US Treasury passes the test of decreasing to a new low (below 1.32%) and as it nears a (prospective) yield of 0.50% to 1.00%; or alternatively whenever the Federal Reserve re-institutes "QE" policy; or under yet another alternative the impending bear market for stocks bottoms out (whichever of these comes first), I would expect very high risk of a bond selloff. Depending on circumstances it is possible this hypothetical selloff could even be a pretty big one. So buying long bonds here or on the next pullback is more likely a trade, rather than an investment. Still, those in a more defensive frame of mind because of the expected eventual market slide or because of our secular decline in growth should thus hold some long Treasuries as a trade, in spite of bearish arguments to the contrary, as a stock market crash would be hugely supportive of bond prices. Examples include the Wasatch-Hoisington US Treasury Fund (WHOSX), and the I-Shares 20+ Yr. Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). For those discounting a possible near-term recession and bear market, some liquid alternatives like the Otter Creek Prof. Mngd. Long/Short Portfolio (OTCRX) could be held to protect assets in the event of a much sharper market draw-down associated with deteriorating economic data.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTCRX, GLD, IAU, WHOSX, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned or recommended. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of products or services. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.