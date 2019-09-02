A Franchise-Centric View Of Why Planet Fitness Is A Stock To Avoid

I analyze the value of Planet Fitness to potential franchisees, and conclude that Planet Fitness must be careful not to attempt extracting value out of franchisees.

The value of the business as a whole hinges on the attractiveness to franchisees; equipment sales and royalties are the lifeblood of the business.

Thesis

Planet Fitness (PLNT) is the anti-gym. Unfortunately, we are living in a world that is becoming more sedentary as time goes on. The obesity rate is up over 30% in the past 15 years, this is alarming to say the least.

Source

What's more concerning is that there appears to be a cultural divide forming between active and sedentary lifestyles. Negativity is often associated with exercise, it is viewed as difficult and miserable. Living an active lifestyle is becoming the exception, not the norm as more screen time replaces physical activity.

Source

This study shows the relationship between screen time and depression in adolescence. From a rational perspective, excess screen time and limited physical activity don't make sense. Numbers such as BMI have shown correlation to lower excess mortality.

Source

Not to mention, exercise improves the overall quality of life in a variety of ways. It doesn't take experts in the field to make anyone believe this. People feel better after exercise.

What Planet Fitness has done is marketing itself as a haven for the average person, away from exercise fiends at other gyms. This is metaphoric to the cultural divide between the active and the sedentary.

Source

Planet Fitness' "Lunk Alarm" pokes fun at these types of exercise fiends. While all businesses should seek to provide customers a safe and comfortable environment, the Lunk Alarm mocks a particular stereotype. While Planet Fitness touts its judgement-free zone, in actuality it redirects the judgement away from the masses with the predominant culture shifting towards sedentary lifestyles. Considering 80% of gym membership owners never use it, we should expect Planet Fitness' churn to be worse considering the type of person it targets.

Planet Fitness has done an incredible job at using clever marketing to position itself as a comfortable place to go for those who want to get in shape. Or, at least those who want to get in shape and don't, but pay for a membership anyways. I feel very uncomfortable owning a company in which the product or service is not fundamentally useful to the majority of users. If the statistics are true, people are wasting their money by paying for a Planet Fitness membership that goes unused. Not to mention the commoditized industry only differentiated by branding. Planet Fitness is at the low end of gym pricing and experience, input costs determine how low membership fees can go. Planet Fitness has little pricing power considering its bare-bones accommodations.

In business terms, Planet Fitness' success is dependent on its franchisees, as this business generates the bulk of revenues. Thus it is imperative to understand the value brought to franchisees in the context of the overall industry, and the state of America's health. There are far too many risks to own Planet Fitness.

Franchise View

A true bottoms-up evaluation of Planet Fitness' business begins with understanding the business at the franchise level.

Source

Source

At the company level, Planet Fitness grew revenue by 33% between 2017 and 2018. At the franchise level, the growth is much less impressive. At the franchise level, the average club saw revenue grow by about 4% over the same period.

The average franchise owner can expect about $1.7 million in gross EFT revenue (membership fees). The franchise will have to fork over 7% of that right off the top in royalties to Planet Fitness. A 2% fee is charged for a national advertising fund, to which the business receives no bottom line benefit. A local advertising fee of $15,000 or 7% is also due.

A variable special marketing fee is also charged for grand opening advertisements. But this is deducted from other expenses. As a franchise owner, 9% of revenue goes back to Planet Fitness. Opening costs can range anywhere between about $969,000 to $4.2 million depending on an assortment of costs, dependent on whether the franchisee decides to buy or lease equipment.

Other large expenses include remodeling and equipment replacements. Remodeling could be required in as soon as 5 years following opening. Equipment replacements are due every 5 years for cardio equipment and 7 years for non-cardio equipment.

Source

The company provides EBITDA numbers in the FDD to give potential franchisees a sense of what they can expect a franchise to generate. The corporate stores have performed better in terms of revenue. This can give us a good idea of other costs not associated with royalties. In modeling what the average franchisee can expect to spend, I stripped out marketing costs and imputed royalties, simply replacing it with the 9% figure for royalties and advertising fees. Other expenses, which includes rent, payroll, utilities, supplies & maintenance, and miscellaneous should closely follow corporate stores. I modeled revenue increasing at a continuous 4%, assumed corporate would continue at 9%, while all other expenses rise 2%, consistent with the Federal Reserve's inflation target. I averaged out equipment and remodeling expenses every 5 years.

Source: Author

Discounting this situation by 9%, or the return we can expect from the S&P 500 results in a net present value of $1.6 million, towards the lower end of the opening cost figures. Over a 20-year period, the net present value is $4.9 million, but the 4% growth number seems very optimistic, as does the likelihood corporate take rates remain low. There's also a premium to be paid for the zero effort it takes to buy the index. A 9% discount rate may not fully capture the additional challenges of being a business owner as opposed to owning the index.

This analysis is particularly important for Planet Fitness as opposed to other gym projects. Being that Planet Fitness is not known as a hotspot for fitness junkies, those passionate about the industry might be more likely to elect starting their own boutique gym as opposed to a link in the chain. The value proposition for owning a chain is questionable. It's likely a wise investment for some, and a poor investment for others. This model looks at the average franchise, the top and bottom franchises have a significant performance deviation. But, considering the nature of the business, a driven fitness junkie entrepreneur can do it for much cheaper than the millions required, and without all of the stringent rules. From a financial standpoint, Planet Fitness franchises are a cash grab in a highly-fragmented, passion-dominated industry.

This is important because Planet Fitness' growth is dependent on franchisees seeing the benefits of ownership. Given the average store is performing about the same year over year, we can infer all of Planet Fitness' significant revenue growth is coming from the opening of new stores. Given the borderline value of opening Planet Fitness franchises, the company must tread carefully in attempting to extract more from franchises, such as raising royalties.

Segments

Planet Fitness derives only about a quarter of its revenue from its corporate-owned stores. Franchisee fees and equipment sales are the larger contributors. Planet Fitness must ensure that it remains an attractive franchise opportunity. The franchise model is more attractive and results in better margins than the corporate store model.

Source

The 70/30/20 margins are very attractive for a commodity gym membership business. The most important conclusion to be drawn from this analysis is that Planet Fitness must be extremely cautious in not biting the hand that feeds it. The business is highly dependent on franchisees seeing opportunity in owning stores. The company must be careful when making decisions that may improve the overall business that erodes value for franchisees.

Opening a Planet Fitness already has high upfront costs, and needs significant capital expenditure every 5 years. Should royalty take rates rise, it could detract from franchisee value, hurting growth prospects. The company should focus on initiatives that drive value for franchisees, not only shareholders. Ensuring satisfied franchisees is what will drive long-term value.

Data by YCharts

At over 50x free cash flow, Planet Fitness is not cheap. Its highly scalable business is attractive, but that has been priced into the stock at these levels. Very slight revenue growth at the store level is evidence the gym business is not a fast-growing segment. There are better opportunities out there.

Risks

Planet Fitness has a number of risks to consider. First, the industry itself could be disrupted by new technologies. Companies like Peloton (Private:PTON) are changing how the world stays fit. Planet Fitness faces continual competitive threats from a large number of small and large competitors.

The biggest challenge is where the industry itself is going over time. Through no fault of its own, a journey towards better health and fitness is personal. Gyms can provide the tools and support needed, but leading a horse to water doesn't ensure that it will drink. I don't want to own part of a business which doesn't add value to the customers. Planet Fitness' value proposition is questionable because there's not enough data on how many members actually use their membership, and what the lifetime value is for those customers.

The company also purposely makes canceling memberships difficult. An in-person visit or certified letter is required as opposed to online or phone cancellation. With Planet Fitness targeting less fit demographics, the churn will inevitably be higher than other gyms.

Planet Fitness has done a wonderful job at scaling a commodity type business through superior branding. But with the individual risks associated with the franchise model, along with the likelihood that a majority of members do not use their membership, there are too many red flags to be comfortable holding Planet Fitness for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.