CDW Corp.: Steady With Possible Upside

Fundamentals

CDW Corp. (CDW) is a buy-and-hold security for those interested in growth and stability at a reasonable price.

For 2018, CDW earned about 4.0% on sales. Its asset turnover was around 2.3 times, so ROI was 9.2%. CDW is highly leveraged, having grown its 2018 debt-to-equity ratio to 6.4 times from 2014’s 5.5 times. Given the high debt-to-equity ratio, return on equity exceeded 65% in 2018 and has averaged 44.5% over the past five full years. Despite high leverage, for 2018 the company earned about 6.6 times interest expense on a pre-interest, pre-tax basis.

CDW has steadily improved sales revenue, gross profit, return on sales, return on equity, earnings per share, and dividend per share over the past 5-6 years.

The company is a business-to-business provider of information and communications technology solutions. It has over 100 thousand products, including its own proprietary hardware and software, and is a reseller of IT equipment and software from over a thousand providers. The company's sales, to hundreds of thousands of customers, are around $17 billion.

Forecast revenue

Forecasting sales for the company is relatively simple given the size of its numbers. The forecast is based on a straight-line projection of CDW sales revenue, least squares method. Data are from Morningstar accessed through a college library, NASDAQ and the company web site. The trend line approximates the average growth rate of 6.3%, producing expected 2024 revenue of about $22-23 billion.

Forecast EPS

Using the sales forecast of $22.4 billion, 4.1% for return on sales (the June 2019 TTM number), and diluted weighted shares outstanding for 2024 of about 125 million shares, 2024 diluted GAAP EPS forecast is $7.30. The weighted average shares outstanding number results from a straight-line trend based on the previous five years, reflecting CDW’s continuing buyback program.

Stock price forecasts

A range of possible price-to-earnings ratios between 14 and 22 times earnings for the company is taken as the average P/E associated with the annual high stock price for 5 years (the average high P/E) and the P/E associated with the annual low price over the same period (the average low P/E). This range gives an idea of the pricing when the market is pleased or displeased with the stock over the 5-year period. The EPS forecast of $7.30 times the low market average P/E of 14 times earnings establishes the bottom of the expected range of prices for CDW in 2024 at about $107 per share, more or less where the stock is today. The EPS forecast of $7.30 times the high average P/E of 22 expected for 2024 sets the top end of the expected range of CDW prices in 2024 at about $164 per share. The $164 price is nearly 43% higher than today’s closing price of about $115, implying an average compound annual rate of increase of about 7.4%.

Dividend

CDW’s payout ratio is low. Although it has grown to 23.3% for the June 2019 TTM from about 13.8% in 2014, there appears to be room for the payout ratio to support significant dividend increases. CDW earns 5.9 times the current dividend. Given the earnings forecast, just continuing above the 23.3% payout would produce a 2024 dividend not less than $1.68 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.