CyrusOne Is Now Fairly Valued, But Still An Acquisition Target

If CONE is not acquired in the near term, the company will likely be wise to use this strength to issue a secondary offering.

Recent reports confirm my prior speculation that CONE was or would soon become an acquisition target. This increased share valuations to the high end of its historic cyclical range.

CONE is up over 35% in the last five months on the strength of being a fast-growing REIT with a growing payout.

In March, I wrote an article about CyrusOne (CONE), arguing that the company was undervalued and likely to appreciate or get acquired. In the approximately five months that have passed since publishing that article, CONE shares are up over 35% and that does not include dividend payments. It increased its dividend too. This extreme outperformance results in a considerably more fairly valued CyrusOne, though the company may still get acquired in the near term.

CONE went from unfavored to sought out

It has been quite the reversal of fortune for CyrusOne and a great many other REITs this year. CONE was out of favor for most of 2018 and the start of 2019, but that turned around this spring. CyrusOne is a data center real estate investment trust, or REIT. Most data center REITs, such as CoreSite Realty (COR), Digital Realty (DLR), Equinix (EQIX), outperformed the broader REIT industry for several years due to strong growth in data center demand compared to the vast majority of other real estate segments and broader market industries.

Once interest rates stopped rising and began their recent rapid decline, these businesses turned from being out of favor to perhaps the most favored type of equity at the moment: a REIT with strong growth. My prior assessment of CONE valuations this spring indicated it was trading at a better value than its data center REIT peers based upon its dividend payout ratio from funds from operations, as well as to its own FFO multiple throughout this cycle. While much of that thesis continues to be true, CONE is also now at expected resistance.

March chart analysis (chart by Finviz; markups by Zvi Bar):

Actual performance (chart by Finviz; markups by Zvi Bar):

It also previously appeared that CONE was the most capable data center REIT of either increasing its multiple or dividend payout within the next few quarters, both of which occurred within the last two quarters. This dividend growth shall be well received in the current market and is likely to warrant a slightly higher relative valuation.

Multiple expansion occurred across most of the REIT space and not just CONE. Due to the broader strength of REITs, a fair amount of them are now likely overbought. Moreover, REITs are likely to be highly susceptible to treasury rate movements. Many REITs are also habitual issuers of secondary offerings, and several would likely be wise to issue secondaries into this market that is so hungry for U.S. dollar-denominated income production. These factors should pressure many REITs for appreciating much beyond current valuations.

CyrusOne's financial performance is improving

Last month, CyrusOne reported good numbers that were well received. CyrusOne has strong Revenue, EBITDA and FFO growth due to customer expansion, improving occupancy and a relatively low churn rate.

(Source: CONE's Q2 earnings presentation) The company also increased its dividend, which is about the best thing an equity can do these days. CyrusOne also appears to be maintaining a policy of increasing its dividend annually. Along with the recent 9% dividend increase, CONE also noted it intends to maintain a payout ratio in the 50-60% range.

(Source: CONE's Q2 earnings presentation)

CyrusOne also increased its guidance. In particular, the company raised is FFO guidance to $3.50-3.60 per share, a 20-cent increase to the lower end of the range. If that guidance turns out to be accurate, or low, the company should easily have the ability to continue increasing its dividend in the near term.

(Source: CONE's Q2 earnings presentation)

Many businesses are slowing here, but CyrusOne and data centers more broadly should continue to see strong growth in late 2019 and 2020.

CyrusOne is now an acknowledged acquisition target

This spring I also noted that CONE and other similarly-sized data center REITs could become targeted takeover candidates by larger data center entities in late 2019 and 2020. Beyond larger data center REITs, related-tech businesses and private equity funds investing in data centers and cloud infrastructure are possibly interested entities.

Last month, CONE shares spiked on a report that CyrusOne was exploring some takeover interest. Beyond the growing payout, the company has growing revenue and existing plans for capital expenditures in Europe and other markets where several large entities require data infrastructure. It should be no surprise that interest exists. This spike also indicates the market presumes the deal will go at a premium to CONE's prior high.

Since developing data centers is expensive, the developing market presents difficulties in evaluating the probable future revenue, this business does have some of the attributes private equity considers in privatizing. New data centers may take several quarters to years for their capacity utilization to sufficiently ramp up to where the operating leverage justifies that initial expense.

CyrusOne does not have to sell itself here. It also has the ability to just sell a large party of itself through a secondary. Some of CONE's prior underperformance relative to data center peers was likely attributable to CONE’s raising cash in 2018 and then providing FFO guidance that was less than anticipated.

CONE's subsequent operational performance and recent dividend increase make shares desirable enough to support a secondary. If a sale does not materialize within the near term, the halo of speculation would provide what is likely an advantageous opportunity to issue shares to fund future data center development.

Conclusion

CyrusOne's business is growing and hard to value. This has caused the company to go through wild swings in valuation. The company's shares are in demand now because it is a REIT that just increased its dividend and which is likely to increase it again next year. Moreover, it is possible the company will get acquired. This recent speculative pop on the recognition of probable interest is likely to create a near-term trading range while waiting for further information.

If a deal does not materialize within 2019, the company would be wise to issue a secondary offering in order to capitalize upon the broad REIT strength and particular attributes of CONE that are now in high demand. It is likely many REIT secondaries will occur in the next few months for such reasons. Nonetheless, as a result of this recent strong price performance, the company's shares are no longer significantly undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.