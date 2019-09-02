Red Rock Resorts: Near-Term Bull, Long-Term Bear

Too much debt, along with falling margins, make the company too dependent on economic stability for my taste.

Former UFC owners Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta have gone all in on Red Rock Resorts, purchasing over $40 million in shares during August.

With the Palms Resort opening and the Palace Casino reopening, Red Rock Resorts' capital spend is finally transferring to EBITDA over the coming quarters.

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) is a regional gaming player in Nevada that operates ten major gaming and entertainment facilities as well as ten smaller casinos (three of which are partially owned) through its controlling interest in Station LLC. The company offers some 20,000 slot machines, 360 table games and 5,000 hotel rooms in the Las Vegas regional market. Station LLC also manages Graton Resort & Casino in Sonoma County, California on behalf of a Native American tribe.

RRR stock has been hit significantly over the past few years, as mounting debts have hurt investor confidence despite increasing revenues and net income.

The increasing debt has come mainly as a result of the 2016 Palms Resort acquisition, which cost $312.5 million, and the subsequent renovation, the costs of which now total well over $600 million. The recently finished renovation of the Palace casino also added ~$200 million to the bill.

The big spend of the past few years has put RRR in a tough place, increasing its debt servicing expenses and reducing overall margins. However, the EBITDA runway for the Palms and Palace are just ramping up, and I expect solid earnings from those properties going forward.

So, with share prices near 52-week lows and new resorts finally set to contribute to EBITDA, I am bullish on RRR in the near term. Especially considering the recent insider purchases made by the Fertitta brothers.

That being said, I am qualifying this one with "near term" because I fear holding gaming companies during a recession, and I will touch on why that is so in this article.

All of this being said, I expect strong results from RRR in Q3 and wouldn't be surprised if the company beat market expectations for the coming quarters, taking advantage of its new property roll-outs and Las Vegas' continued economic uptrend.

Q2 Analysis

Q2 was an interesting one for Red Rock Resorts. Net revenues increased some 16% in the quarter to $482.9 million, but at the same time, the company posted a $7 million net loss in the quarter vs. net income of $99.1 million for the same period in 2018.

According to RRR, the decrease in net income was primarily due to a poor basis of comparison vs. 2018, a year where the company recorded gains associated with the extinguishment of a tax receivable liability. It also recorded a decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments, causing a substantial loss this year.

Still, net income and adjusted EBITDA (which fell some 7.5%) were both disappointing in Q2, as the Palms and Palace didn't add as much EBITDA as expected. This is a point Executive VP and CFO Stephen Cootey assured investors would improve in the Q3 during the Q2 conference call, saying:

As a reminder, both of these completely transformed properties are still in the process of ramping up, and we continue to expect these investments to generate significant returns for the company over time.

I do believe both the Palms and Palace will contribute more effectively going forward, as RRR took a $11.3 million one-time expense on Palms' opening costs, and the Palace revenue and EBITDA both increased vs. Q1. However, analysts saw the Palms' first big release of numbers as disappointing. That caused Nomura to cut their EBITDA outlook, as well as the price tag for RRR to go to just $26/share.

This wasn't great, but one of the most disturbing trends seen in the Q2 report was the 390 basis point fall in adjusted EBITDA margins, excluding the impact of the one-time Palms expenses. Gaming is notoriously a tough, cyclical business, and with the amount of debt RRR has racked up, I worry that if EBITDA margins don't pick up, the dividend could be cut (more on this later).

It seems there is a common misstep within the gaming industry where a company begins piling up debt, converting it to EBITDA, and then is forced to use the newly acquired EBITDA to simply service debt when recession hits and overall revenues fall.

Unlike other gaming companies, however, I believe RRR's local market approach, where the company relies less on tourism, is a winning strategy. Even if room revenues were a standout in Q2 (up 15% year over year, room EBITDA up 23% YoY) in a recession, those revenues are sure to fall and local gaming revenues will help buoy the company.

Overall, it was a mixed bag in Q2 for RRR, with surging revenues being offset by weak net income and slightly sinking margins.

Cash Problems and a Mound of Debt

Over the past five years, Red Rock Resorts has substantially increased its debt-to-EBITDA ratio, and cost pressure has hurt margins. The net debt-to-EBITDA and interest coverage ratios were 5.6x and 4.4x, respectively in Q2. Although the company has always suffered from a poor debt-to-equity ratio, the recent debt-to-EBITDA turn is alarming because it signals cash flow issues.

When looking into the books, RRR has serious cash problems, with FCF falling consistently over the past three years.

For H1 2019, cash from operating activities fell to just $143 million from over $191 million in the year prior. Cap-ex at the company also rose to $271 million, and it has been consistently high during the Palms and Palace Station renovations, forcing management to borrow for cash. RRR's ever-increasing debts have caused total interest expenses to chip away significantly at falling operating income.

All of these cash issues, of course, put Red Rock's dividend, which yields 1.99%, at risk. Currently, the payout ratio is hovering around 90%, so a lot rides on the Palms costs coming down and cash flows increasing. That may be difficult if a recession hits.

Just look what happened to Nevada gaming growth in the years preceding, and then during, the financial crisis:

Nevada Gaming YoY Revenue Growth 2006 10.86% 2007 2.08% 2008 -10.28% 2009 -9.28% 2010 4.08%

(Table compiled by author from Nevada Gaming Commission)

A decline of near 20% in gaming revenue would surely cause RRR's dividend to be cut, as the company would struggle to pay its debts.

Thankfully, casinos in Nevada have been firing on all cylinders lately, reporting a gaming win revenue increase of 2.9% in July. That comes on top of years of solid gaming growth in Nevada.

(Chart compiled by author from Nevada Gaming Commission)

Furthermore, population is at an all-time high in Las Vegas (where most of RRR operates), and employment around the state remains at record levels. Discretionary spending is also strong with a 7.4% increase in taxable sales over the TTM. With the Raiders coming to town and development in the city continuing, I see the near-term environment paying dividends for RRR's growth.

Timing is everything when it comes to a large capital spend, and RRR is either set to take advantage of continued gaming growth with its two new/renovated facilities, or a recession could hit, spiraling the company into a tough scenario.

It appears the insiders are confident about the first option, and for the near term I am as well.

Insider Buys and Valuation

Chairman and CEO Frank Fertitta III and Vice Chairman Lorenzo Fertitta increased their stake in RRR by over $40 million in August alone. Of course, the Fertitta brothers made their name with an unusual investment in mixed martial arts when they bought the Ultimate Fighting Championship (aka the UFC) and made it into a multi-billion dollar enterprise.

Only time will tell if the Fertittas have as much sense when it comes to RRR, but at least insiders are on your side when buying the company, and that is something not many investors can say of late, as many insiders are taking profit late-cycle.

When it comes to valuation for RRR, I am comparing the company with peers Boyd Gaming (BYD) and Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN). However, I do note that RRR deserves a premium over BYD for its superior location and growth. Boyd has casinos in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi and Louisiana. RRR also deserves a premium over GDEN for superior earnings and casino quality.

As you can see, there is a reason for RRR's recent run down, as it is overvalued based on classic valuation metrics. Especially on an earnings basis, the company looks expensive. However, remember that it is in the middle of an EBITDA run-up, so I expect those numbers to improve over the coming quarters, especially EV/EBITDA.

RRR BYD GDEN P/S 1.37 .89 .43 P/E 50.85 21.27 -- EV/EBITDA 13.66 10.80 5.89 P/B 4.70 2.20 1.63

(Table compiled by author from Morningstar (1) (2) (3))

Nevertheless, as you can see, RRR is by no means cheap, and with the company's increasing debt load, surely the risk will be severe in a recession.

Conclusion

Although I believe the next couple quarters will be strong ones for RRR and the stock could easily run up in price in the coming months, I am not a buyer. There is simply too much risk given the current debt-to-EBITDA figures, falling margins, high payout ratios and potential for recession.

You may be able to trade RRR in the coming months and make a profit off the rising earnings, but that is not the business I am in. I may be bullish in the short term, but this one isn't something I am apt to buy late-cycle. I certainly wouldn't want to be caught holding the hot potato here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.