Continental Gold Could Cross $5 Next Year, But A Correction Looks Probable Near Term

Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) experienced a notable share price growth lately. It is more than 60% up since early June and almost 90% up year to date. However, although Continental has outperformed many of its peers, it remains undervalued, given the current gold price of more than $1,500/toz. Back in April, I wrote that Continental Gold's share price should climb at least to the $4 level after the mine gets into full production and the gold price remains at $1,300/toz. However, as the gold price climbed to $1,500/toz, Continental Gold's share price increased by 50%, since the publication of the article. If the current gold price prevails, it is reasonable to expect crossing the $5 level as early as next year.

Data by YCharts

According to the August construction update, in early August, the mine construction was 75% completed. Moreover, the underground workings are progressing well and they are estimated to average 1,000 meters per month until the production starts. The first gold pour is expected in H1 2020 and commercial production should be reached sometime in H2 2020.

The mine construction has been progressing well. The only complication was the cost overrun that was identified during last summer. The CAPEX was originally estimated at $389.2 million; however, the final price tag should be closer to $512 million. Continental Gold was able to fill the financing gap by a financing package consisting of a 5-year and 2-month unsecured convertible debenture of $75 million (convertible at C$3 per share) and a $100 million gold and silver stream. According to the streaming agreement, Continental Gold will deliver 2.1% of gold and 100% of silver produced at Buritica, at ongoing payments equal to 10% of gold spot price and 5% of silver spot price. What is positive, the gold stream may be repurchased on or before December 31, 2021, for $80 million.

Although the additional financing package included a comfortable-looking safety buffer, Continental Gold made another equity financing in July. In order to increase the working capital, the company issued 10,645,200 new shares, for approximately $25 million. The shares were purchased by Eric Sprott. However, Newmont (NEM) used its right to maintain its pro-rata ownership. As a result, further 3,038,765 were issued and Continental Gold received another $7.2 million. As the mine construction should be approximately 80% complete now, with first gold production expected in H1 2020, this could be the last share dilution. Probably.

The newest equity financing was a negative surprise; however, it is important to remind that the company keeps on exploring its properties very aggressively. In 2019, 73,500 meters should be drilled. And as the drilling keeps on providing very good results, it is possible to expect that the exploration activities will continue at a similar pace also in 2020, which will cost a lot of money.

Although the drilling is expensive, it bears some very nice fruits. It is sure that the current reserves of 3.71 million toz gold and 10.72 million toz silver and resources of 11.34 million toz gold and 47.2 million toz silver will grow significantly. The Yaragua and Veta Sur mineralized system is open along strike and at depth. Moreover, several additional exploration targets were identified on the property. Since the January 2019 resource estimate update, several very promising drill results were released.

On February 12, Continental Gold announced that drill hole BUUY421 intersected 19.9 meters grading 88.91 g/t gold and 13 g/t silver, including 0.5 meters grading 3,190 g/t gold and 338 g/t silver. Other interesting results included BUUY425 with 40.6 meters grading 16.64 g/t gold equivalent. On February 21, the discovery of a new broad mineralized zone (BMZ 3) was announced. In this area, hole BUUY420 intersected 5.5 meters grading 202.23 g/t gold and 24.5 g/t silver and BUUY426 intersected 30.15 meters grading 7.97 g/t gold and 5.5 g/t silver.

On March 1, Continental announced the expansion of the BMZ 2 zone. Hole BUSY402 intersected 8.57 g/t gold and 35.1 g/t silver over 27.4 meters. On April 2, new results from BMZ 1 were announced, including DYR0090 with 8.03 g/t gold and 10.7 g/t silver over 40.75 meters or DYR0098 with 20.77 g/t gold and 22.9 g/t silver over 10.6 meters. On May 16, the discovery of a new mineralized zone, BMZ 4, was announced. Multiple drill holes intersected this new structure, including BUSY407 that intersected 12.3 meters grading 10.17 g/t gold and 4.4 g/t silver, or BUSY411 that intersected 5.65 meters grading 18.69 g/t gold and 38.7 g/t silver. On June 24, Continental announced that four holes drilled in the north-eastern part of the Yaragua system intersected visible gold. The most interesting was BUUY434 with 582 g/t gold and 159 g/t silver over 0.5 meters. On July 25, further drill results from BMZ 4 were announced. The best hole, BUSY424, intersected 6.43 g/t gold and 19.3 g/t silver over 40.2 meters.

With the above-mentioned drill results, it is reasonable to expect that the next resource estimate update will push the overall volume of Buritica resources notably higher, maybe to the 13-15 million toz gold range. It is also possible to expect that a substantial part of the inferred resources will be promoted to the indicated or measured category.

Source: Continental Gold

After the recent financings, Continental Gold has 203.1 million shares outstanding. At the current share price of $3.11, the market capitalization of the company equals $631.6 million. It leaves a lot of space to grow, as the production nears. The Buritica mine is expected to produce 253,000 toz gold per year over its initial 14-year mine life. However, the gold production should approach the 300,000 toz level over the first years of full operations (chart above). Moreover, it is almost sure that the mine life will be expanded. And it is possible that the production profile of the mine will be expanded in the coming years if the great exploration results keep on flowing. The life of mine AISC should be around $600/toz. It means that at the current gold price of $1,500/toz, and a more conservative AISC of $700/toz gold, the average annual cash flow should be more than $200 million (around $230 million during the first three years of full production). As Continental Gold operates in Colombia, which is not the safest jurisdiction, it is reasonable to expect that it will command lower multiples than its peers mining gold in Canada, the USA or Australia. However, even at a conservative price-to-free cash flow ratio of 5, it is possible to come to a target market capitalization of $1-1.15 billion. It equals to a share price of $4.92-5.66.

Of course, this calculation assumes that there are no more negative surprises, there is no further share dilution and the mine works as efficiently as projected by the technical studies. On the other hand, it doesn't take into account the huge exploration potential, the very high probability of mine life and possibly also production rate expansion and it doesn't include the possibility that the Buritica mine will do even better than projected by the technical studies. It is important to remind that back in 2016, Continental Gold realized a trial mining program. Under the program, 2,090 tonnes of ore were processed. It was estimated that the mined ore should contain 15.9 g/t gold and 24.9 g/t silver, but it contained 31.1 g/t gold and 40.7 g/t silver on average. The trial mining program included only a relatively small sample of ore, and it is hard to expect that a similarly positive difference will be reached in all parts of Buritica. But it indicates that there is quite a good potential for some surprisingly positive production results.

The prospects of Continental Gold are positive; however, the technical analysis shows some near-term risks. The RSI has calmed down and it is around 50 right now. However, the share price seems to be forming a head-and-shoulders formation. If the share price declines below $3, the formation will be completed and a meaningful decline may follow. Further negative signals are provided by the moving averages. The share price has crossed the 10-day as well as the 50-day moving average to the downside. Moreover, the 10-day moving average is about to cross the 50-day moving average to the downside as well. It means that also the moving averages indicate that the share price should decline in the near term. An older support level (dating back to 2017) is around $2.5. A newer one is around $2. However, such a strong decline is highly improbable without a major gold price correction.

Conclusion

Despite the recent steep share price growth, Continental Gold still has significant upside potential left. If there are no other negative surprises and the gold price remains around $1,500/toz, Continental's shares should cross the $5 level as soon as next year after the gold production starts. What is more important, this estimate doesn't reflect the huge exploration potential and the real possibility that the mine will do better than projected. However, although the mid-to-long-term prospects of the company look good, it is not a good time to initiate a new position or to add to the old one right now, as various technical indicators show that there is a high probability of a near-term price correction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGOOF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.