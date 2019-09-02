Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/28/19

Includes: FI, JCP, NCMI, RRD, SAFE, SNWV, TSC
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/28/19, based on dollar value.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Bonus Daily Ratings Report is also attached.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Bonus Daily Ratings Report!

InsiderInsights_DailyRatings_20190828.pdf

(Clicking the link will present the PDF file in the lower left-hand section of your browser - which will then have to be clicked again to pop up the PDF.)

As a bonus for our loyal Daily Round-Up patrons, we're including the full Daily Ratings Report in our Daily Round-Up Articles for the remainder of this week. While the full DRR is still delayed, you get to see the entire population of insider-inspired investment ideas generated during the session instead of just the sub-set of high dollar-value transactions.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August, and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Sanuwave Health (OTCQB:SNWV);
  • J. C. Penney Company (JCP), and;
  • Frank's Intl (FI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • TriState Capital (TSC);
  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD), and;
  • National CineMedia (NCMI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR), and;
  • Arconic (ARNC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Standard General

BO

National CineMedia

NCMI

B

$1,649,173

2

Stolarski Anthony Michael

DIR

Sanuwave Health

SNWV

JB*

$1,189,305

3

Chatham Asset Mgt

BO

R.R. Donnelley & Sons

RRD

B

$1,120,722

4

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$992,169

5

Walsh Patrick

CEO,DIR,BO

Town Sports Intl

CLUB

B

$664,630

6

Richardson Kevin A II

CEO,DIR

Sanuwave Health

SNWV

JB*

$612,690

7

Getz James F

CB,CEO,DIR

TriMtate Capital

TSC

B

$485,213

8

Gaston Dreyfus Remi

DIR,BO

Bionik Laboratories

BNKL

JB*

$399,906

9

Teruel Javier G

DIR

J. C. Penney Co

JCP

B

$293,950

10

Soltau Jill A

CEO,DIR

J .C. Penney Co

JCP

B

$279,900

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Elliott Intl

BO

Arconic

ARNC

S

$105,452,032

2

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$64,327,800

3

Elliott Assoc

BO

Arconic

ARNC

S

$47,377,014

4

Aimia

BO

Cardlytics

CDLX

JS*

$44,925,000

5

Fribourg Paul J

DIR

Restaurant Brands Intl

QSR

S

$37,675,596

6

Balelo William Gonsalves

BO

Switch

SWCH

S

$9,508,895

7

Gilhuly Edward A

DIR

Avalara

AVLR

S

$6,486,770

8

Mosing Steven B

DIR

Frank's Intl

FI

S

$5,906,269

9

Youngren Bryce

DIR

Cardlytics

CDLX

S

$4,723,039

10

Arntz Michael

O

Smartsheet

SMAR

AS

$4,662,569

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.