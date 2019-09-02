Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/28/19

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/28/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Bonus Daily Ratings Report!

InsiderInsights_DailyRatings_20190828.pdf

(Clicking the link will present the PDF file in the lower left-hand section of your browser - which will then have to be clicked again to pop up the PDF.)

As a bonus for our loyal Daily Round-Up patrons, we're including the full Daily Ratings Report in our Daily Round-Up Articles for the remainder of this week. While the full DRR is still delayed, you get to see the entire population of insider-inspired investment ideas generated during the session instead of just the sub-set of high dollar-value transactions.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August, and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Sanuwave Health (OTCQB:SNWV);

J. C. Penney Company (JCP), and;

Frank's Intl (FI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

TriState Capital (TSC);

Safehold (SAFE);

R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD), and;

National CineMedia (NCMI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Town Sports Intl (CLUB);

Bionik Laboratories (OTCQB:BNKL);

Switch (SWCH);

Smartsheet (SMAR);

Facebook (FB);

Cardlytics (CDLX), and;

Avalara (AVLR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR), and;

Arconic (ARNC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Standard General BO National CineMedia NCMI B $1,649,173 2 Stolarski Anthony Michael DIR Sanuwave Health SNWV JB* $1,189,305 3 Chatham Asset Mgt BO R.R. Donnelley & Sons RRD B $1,120,722 4 Istar BO Safehold SAFE B $992,169 5 Walsh Patrick CEO,DIR,BO Town Sports Intl CLUB B $664,630 6 Richardson Kevin A II CEO,DIR Sanuwave Health SNWV JB* $612,690 7 Getz James F CB,CEO,DIR TriMtate Capital TSC B $485,213 8 Gaston Dreyfus Remi DIR,BO Bionik Laboratories BNKL JB* $399,906 9 Teruel Javier G DIR J. C. Penney Co JCP B $293,950 10 Soltau Jill A CEO,DIR J .C. Penney Co JCP B $279,900

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Elliott Intl BO Arconic ARNC S $105,452,032 2 Zuckerberg Mark CB,CEO,BO Facebook FB AS $64,327,800 3 Elliott Assoc BO Arconic ARNC S $47,377,014 4 Aimia BO Cardlytics CDLX JS* $44,925,000 5 Fribourg Paul J DIR Restaurant Brands Intl QSR S $37,675,596 6 Balelo William Gonsalves BO Switch SWCH S $9,508,895 7 Gilhuly Edward A DIR Avalara AVLR S $6,486,770 8 Mosing Steven B DIR Frank's Intl FI S $5,906,269 9 Youngren Bryce DIR Cardlytics CDLX S $4,723,039 10 Arntz Michael O Smartsheet SMAR AS $4,662,569

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.