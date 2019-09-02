Kronos Worldwide: A Look At Financials And Yield After H1 2019 Results

It has been a while since I covered Kronos Worldwide (KRO), a prominent global producer and marketer of value-added titanium dioxide pigments, for the first time. Back then in January 2019, I attracted the attention of my readers to abnormally low valuation of the company that traded at only 3.5x EV/EBITDA and 6.7x P/E, which was mainly caused by unfavorable cyclical changes in the TiO2 industry. Now, as of end-August, Kronos is down ~4.9% (before dividends), after a vertiginous rally in the first quarter of the year, while its key peers Tronox Holdings (TROX) and Venator Materials (VNTR)) also have negative price returns; the magnitude of sell-off in Venator's shares was far more substantial.

Data by YCharts

The silver lining is that Kronos pays a generous, sizeable dividend and currently yields ~6.4%. Peers are far behind.

Data by YCharts

Also, the valuation of the company is still attractive, as LTM EV/EBITDA is 52% lower than the 5-year average (see data provided by Seeking Alpha Essential).

The main culprits of underperformance were bleak financial data caused by higher feedstock (used in chloride and sulfate processes) prices which hammered margins (especially gross margin) and led to the decline in all relevant metrics inclusive of EPS; I will take a more profound look at the income and cash flow statements below in the article. The market disenchanted by EPS misses and annoyed by a trade confrontation between the US and China sent share price lower.

Below we delve deeper, I suppose it is worth highlighting that institutions own only ~19.8% of the stock. LSV Asset Management and BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) control 47.1% and 17.3% of shares attributable to institutions, respectively (see data published by Nasdaq on the basis of the most recent SEC filings). As it was clarified in the most recent Form 10-Q, the majority stake (approximately 50%) in Kronos Worldwide was owned by Valhi Inc., and around 30% belonged to a wholly-owned subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc. (NL). At the same time, 92% of Valhi was controlled by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Contran Corporation, while an 83% stake in NL was owned by a Valhi. So, institutional investors' sentiment is undoubtedly relevant, but its impact on the share price movements is far weaker than in the cases of companies which are nearly entirely controlled by funds (e.g., Concho Resources (CXO), Hess (HES), etc.)

Another matter worth touching upon is that insiders are consistently buying the stock amid price weakness. In many cases, insider buying or selling is volatile and barely interpretable, but executives of Kronos always buy the dips. Insider buying noticeably accelerated in August, when shares headed towards 52-week lows. Just take a look at the data visualized by CNN Money.

In sum, I am fairly certain that, despite recent weakness caused by the cyclical nature of titania demand and feedstock prices (e.g., ilmenite), Kronos has stellar prospects in the longer term (a 10-year horizon) underpinned by the industry dynamics (e.g., 2-3% increase in global TiO2 demand per year anticipated by Kronos) and may be considered as a long-term investment.

The top line

The first half of 2019 was a tough time for Kronos Worldwide. Speaking more precisely, in 2Q19, the company beat on revenue, but its EPS failed to live up to expectations of Wall Street. Resilient sales, which topped analysts' estimations, were backed by strong demand for TiO2 in North America, while demand in Europe, which remains the key market for Kronos (and where most of its plants are located, e.g., the Leverkusen and Nordenham plants in Germany, which underpin the bulk of revenue and EBITDA), turned tepid. As it was mentioned in Note 10: Revenue recognition (see p. 14 of Form 10-Q), net sales in Europe (by point of destination) dropped 5.8%, while sales in North America rose 14% in 1H19 compared to 1H18. Speaking about sales classified by point of origin, the US, Canada, and Belgium helped to offset a drop in Germany, and the total rose 2%.

In 1H19, production volumes slightly changed compared to 1H18 and equaled 270 thousands of metric tonnes (269 thousand metric tonnes in 1H18), while sales volumes went up 15%. TiO2 product pricing and currency exchange headwinds took a toll, and positive effect of higher volumes sold was offset.

As a reminder, demand for TiO2 and, hence, the top line of Kronos, depends mostly on the tempo of the global economy. To rewind, the bulk of titania, a white inorganic pigment that imparts whiteness, brightness and opacity, is consumed in coatings, while the rest goes to plastics, paper, inks, cosmetics and even food. So, as headwinds mount in Germany, which is balancing on the brink of recession, partly because of the slowdown in China and a tariff confrontation, weakness in Kronos's sales is fully explainable.

Gross margin

As I have pointed out in the previous article, feedstock prices pose the prevailing risk for the profitability of the company. Higher sales typically mean better flexibility regarding opex and lower pressure on margins, which transforms into higher operating and net profits. Yet, when the cost of raw materials goes up, there is little a company can do to offset the onerous effect of that on the bottom line. The 1H19 income statement clearly illustrated that even with robust and slightly growing sales, higher prices of feedstock used in the chloride and sulfate processes (the company primarily uses chloride process) combined with currency exchange headwinds could quickly roil margins and take a toll on the company's valuation.

Gross margin, impacted by higher cost of a third-party ore, plummeted from 38% in 1H18 to 23.7% in 1H19. As a result, operating margin shrank to 10.3%, while net profit, impacted by higher taxes in Europe, tumbled 2.5x to $0.52 per share. That finally led to EPS miss.

Free cash flow shrank as gross margin plummeted

Sometimes a company that encountered headwinds which led to lower net margin could remain a cash machine with sizeable FCF surplus, especially when working capital is supportive. Unfortunately, as gross margin shrank and net income dipped, while working capital change soared, Kronos's net operating cash flow dropped 6.5x. Importantly, LTM net CFFO margin is below the net margin (2.6% vs. 6.9%), which is indeed not stellar. The main culprit of poor cash flows were accounts receivable that increased by 31.2% compared to 4Q18. Kronos explained it by "the net effects of higher sales volumes and relative changes in the timing of collections."

Thanks to minuscule capex, which consumes less than 3.4% of LTM revenue (as the company barely invests in growth and capacity expansion), Kronos remained FCF-positive in 1H19, but with a margin of only 0.05%. LTM levered FCF is, however, negative and equals $ (12.2) million. So, I am fairly certain that the company should undertake measures to normalize its working capital to secure its cash flows and not jeopardize dividend.

Dividend

Kronos Worldwide has reintroduced dividend in 2010 and has never cut it since that time. It even increased DPS in 2012 and 2018. Now the stock yields ~6.4%. Unfortunately, LTM dividends paid of $81.1 million were not covered by levered FCF (which turned negative), but yet, I expect the company will ultimately normalize its working capital in 2H19 and switch to positive free cash flow. Above all, it has $328.6 million in cash & cash equivalents on the balance sheet; cash covers 72.4% of total debt. Kronos is indeed not financially distressed, as Debt/Equity ratio is on the lowest level in 5 years and equals 0.5.

A brief valuation

The closest peers of Kronos Worldwide are Tronox and Venator Materials. Venator trades at 9.6x LTM EV/EBITDA, while Tronox and Kronos trade at 6.4x and 6.3x (see Valuation Metrics provided by Seeking Alpha Essential). As Tronox is extremely leveraged (a 3.5 Debt/Equity), while Venator also has a hefty debt on the balance sheet (a 1.08 Debt/Equity), I suppose KRO is undervalued.

Conclusion

Founded in 1916, Kronos Worldwide is responsible for 7% of worldwide TiO2 production capacity (see p. 10 of Form 10-K). As the firm is not investing in growth, its revenue improvements are nearly solely dependant on the TiO2 prices, EUR/USD exchange rate, and economic growth across the globe, especially in Europe.

Yet, as titania is a barely replaceable "quality-of-life" product, Kronos might be a long term play for patient investors. While markets are moved by the news related to the trade war, the pace of global economic growth, stimuli of central banks (e.g., interest rate cuts), the share price might be under pressure this year, but over a longer-term (a 10-year timeframe) a sizeable capital gain is possible. In sum, KRO is a short-term "Hold" and a long-term "Buy."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.