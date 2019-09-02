Wells Fargo Preferred Nears Magic Number

It's no longer a bargain, but a comparison with a similar security suggests it will keep rising.

It's approaching $1,500, which is where it would yield 5%.

As you may know if you've read my previous articles dating back to January 2016, my largest holding is Wells Fargo's preferred Series L (Quantum description).

WFC.PL has been on a tear, up 15% this year. It reached an all-time high of $1,490 on Wednesday, went ex-dividend on Thursday, and dipped on Friday to $1,451.

It pays a 7.5% coupon on the original $1,000-par value and is eligible for preferential income tax treatment.

The reason an investment-grade issuer like Wells has to pay such a high rate is that it inherited the preferred when it took over troubled Wachovia Corp. during the financial crisis and can't find a legal way to get out of it. I imagine Wells' CFO says a few choice curse words every time he looks at it.

Unlike most preferreds, WFC.PL cannot be called, only converted to common in the unlikely event Wells common reaches $203.72 a share. If a conversion occurred, shareholders would receive 6.38134 shares of common, for a value of $1,300. In other words, there's $151 a share of conversion risk in the stock right now. Scary?

Not really. WFC common is trading at $46.57, so the stock would have to more than quadruple. It's almost inconceivable a conversion can be triggered in the next decade, and there will be plenty of time to get out if Wells common approaches $200.

The recent surge means the stock has provided an average annual return of nearly 12.2% since I bought it in November 2015, as a cash flow spreadsheet shows.

WFC-L IRR Calculation 11/24/2015 -59407 12/15/2015 937.5 3/15/2016 937.5 6/15/2016 937.5 9/15/2016 937.5 12/15/2016 937.5 3/15/2017 937.5 6/15/2017 937.5 9/15/2015 937.5 12/15/2017 937.5 3/15/2018 937.5 6/15/2018 937.5 9/15/2018 937.5 12/15/2018 937.5 3/15/2019 937.5 6/15/2019 937.5 9/15/2019 937.5 8/31/2019 72555 IRR 0.1216772

Source: Excel spreadsheet

My target price has long been $1,500. At that price, the stock would yield exactly 5%. It crossed the 5.5% yield mark in June and now seems headed for the next round number.

One might think the price can't keep rising until the yield falls below 5%. Right?

Similar Security Compared

In fact, the yield of the most comparable security just crashed through the magic number. Bank of America Convertible Preferred Series L (BAC.L) also a $1,000-par convertible preferred issued in the desperation of 2008, has a slightly lower coupon, 7.25%. It hit the 5% yield number at $1,450 last Tuesday and blew through it, for a yield of only 4.93%. WFC.L yields 5.16%.

The preferreds of both Wells and BofA are rated BBB- by Standard & Poor's, the lowest investment grade. The charts of the two securities show they are highly correlated.

Source: Schwab

Any hint of financial trouble at either bank would be a major risk, especially because these preferreds are non-cumulative.

Conclusion: My best guess is that WFC.PL will reach $1,500 to get back in line with BAC.PL. It remains a solid hold and one of the best ways to protect against the long-term trend of lower yields.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.PL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.