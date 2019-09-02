Dividend Champions For September 2019

One new King, eight new Contenders and two new Challengers.

58 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 9.45% over their previous payouts.

About the Dividend Champions List

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing. The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10 to 24 years), and Challengers (5 to 9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from the DRIP Investing Resource Center. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided “as is” with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

Back to Work

58 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 9.45% over their previous payouts. The latest version of the Dividends Champions List is available at the DRIP Investing website and is also attached below:

The Dividend Champions universe has remained at 887 companies. The average dividend streak has increased to 14.3 years. The average yield has increased to 3.04% from 2.90% the previous month.

Additions to Challengers: Citigroup Inc. (C) and Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL)

Promotions:

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) is now a Dividend King.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH), Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE), Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI), Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT), Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS), Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM), Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), and Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) have been promoted to Contender.

Deletions:

Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) has been acquired by MPLX LP (MPLX)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) has cut its dividend after spinning off IAA, Inc. (IAA).

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) has cut its dividend.

Other:

Torchmark Corp. (TMK) has changed its name to Globe Life Inc. (GL).

Chemical Financial Corp. (CHCF) has merged with TCF Financial Corp. and now operates as TCF Financial Corp. (TCF).

Warnings:

It has been more than one year since the following companies last increased their dividend: PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS), Sprague Resources LP (SRLP), BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN), Starbucks Corp. (SBUX), Territorial Bancorp (TBNK), Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (BSET), BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC), Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP), Lindsay Corp. (LNN), Bunge Limited (BG), Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW), Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG).

Dividend Champions Joins The Dividend Kings

I’m pleased to announce that I am now a contributor to the Dividend Kings marketplace service. Some of you may have noticed this change a few weeks ago, but I wanted to officially announce it in a monthly update so that more readers are aware of it.

As a part of this service, I will be providing the following to subscribers:

Early access (48 hours) to monthly Dividend Champion update articles and lists.

Weekly company-specific research reports focused on high quality and deep value stocks from the Dividend Champions list.

In addition to my contributions, subscribers also have access to model portfolios, articles from well-known Seeking Alpha authors Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, Dividend Sensei, and Rubicon Associates, and much more.

Part of what makes the Dividend Champions list such a great resource is that it is available for free. When I joined the Dividend Kings, some readers expressed concern that the Dividend Champions list would disappear behind a paywall. That is not the case. Before I agreed to join the service, one of my conditions was that the Dividend Champions list would remain a free product, and I intend to keep providing the Dividend Champions list for free.

That being said, I think there is potential for a “premium” version of the list with more advanced features and metrics beyond what is currently available today. I will be exploring and experimenting with new upgrades to the list for Dividend King subscribers in the future.

Chart of the Month

