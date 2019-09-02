Drive Shack: Lofty Expectations

I remain skeptical about the company's business model. However, the potential and new management have caused me to upgrade the stock to a "Hold."

Next quarter's results will be the definitive answer as we get data from the second round of new entertainment golf venues opening.

New management is trying to make up for the rough start, but I doubt Drive Shack 2.0 can meet expectations.

If you have followed my series on Drive Shack (DS) here on SA, then you know I have been critical of company management for some time. Lofty expectations for DS' new entertainment golf business, in my view, are causing investors to reach for potential growth without taking into account the risk of the still-unproven business model coupled with trying macroeconomic conditions.

But let's back up...

If you haven't heard the DS story, the company used to be a commercial lending business called Newcastle Investments, which was part of the Fortress Investment Group (FIG). The lending was put on the back burner, however, when FIG was spun off into multiple different entities. Then, after the 2013 acquisition of American Golf, DS decided to transform into a traditional golf business. After years of struggling to make a profit there, the company decided to change business models yet again and follow competitor Top Golf into the entertainment golf industry.

Thus far, the move into entertainment golf has been a rocky one, with the company's first facility in Orlando struggling to meet expectations. However, since I began writing on DS, the company has made significant changes in an attempt to right the ship from its rough start. The best of these was a top-down change in management. This included hiring a new, experienced CEO (who now is on leave - more on this later) and over 30 staffers with ample experience.

DS has also ensured investors that the Orlando facility is really nothing more than a "beta test" facility. The company remains confident it can meet revenue and EBITDA goals, making the capital spend for its new entertainment facilities worth it. Given the evidence, I am going to remain on the sidelines for this one. However, if management can pull this off, shareholders are in for outsized returns. I am upgrading my rating to a "Hold" in anticipation of the Q3 results, where we will see if Orlando truly was just a beta test as DS releases its newly completed venue's first quarterly financial results.

Just A "Beta" Test?

Needless to say, the first entertainment golf facility in Orlando has been a disappointment for DS. Many readers, and seemingly management as well, are not quite thrilled with my analysis of the first DS venue. DS bulls claim the venue is nothing more than a beta, because it was rolled out by a previous, inexperienced management team. The other new facilities, they say, will perform up to expectations. Of course, Orlando being a "beta" wasn't discussed until after the poor results started coming in.

A reminder to readers of what the company's expectations for this facility were back in 2018... no mention of "beta" here.

Now you've seen the expectations, let's take a look at the results.

In the Orlando venue's first year of operations, it generated just $6.3 million in revenue, driven by only 160,000 visitors whose average spend was around $40. This means that Orlando missed the top line estimates by some $10 million.

Worse yet, the entertainment golf business made just $3.2 million in revenue over the past six months, while operating expenses and cost of sales for food and beverage for the business topped $4.1 million. This isn't the total operating cost, mind you, just operating expenses for the actual business not including pre-opening costs, G&A, Depreciation, amortization, etc.

Clearly, the EBITDA margin target is somewhat out of reach here. On top of that, quarterly revenue for the Orlando facility actually fell from $1.81 million to just $1.47 million YoY. This shows that things, at least at this first facility, aren't materially improving with the new management (at least not yet).

If this is the business model DS is transferring into, then I am not a buyer. Management still seems to believe in this model, but after these results, they must have much greater faith in their upcoming venues' locations. However, I have to think if that were the case, then we wouldn't have heard this from DS's new president Hana Khouri in the Q2 conference call:

We are really excited to announce the newest product development that we have called the Urban Box format. It’s going to be an indoor concept that’s ideal for dense, highly trafficked, urban locations where typical large form of Drive Shack that you see today would not fit.

That's right, the company is changing its model yet again, going with smaller facilities that have far lighter running and opening costs. Last quarter, management alluded to mid-sized 72-bay facilities, and we are told those will remain an equal priority. I do love this move; however, I also can't help but think that this is DS alluding to the fact that changes needed to made to the model because it's lacking profitability in the larger facilities.

The new Urban Box concept means half-size stores and a third of the cost to build (or so management claims). The estimated costs to build are around $5-8 million, with expected revenue of $8 million. By 2022, DS estimates it can have up to 20 of these facilities in operation. Once again, with revenue for the full-sized Orlando facility coming in at just ~$6 million, I feel management's expectations for revenue of the Urban Box concept are high.

I would have loved to hear from CEO Ken May, former head of Top Golf, about these changes to the company. However, it was announced that May is taking an indefinite personal leave of absence. Not a great sign, but luckily, Hana Khouri, the new president, comes with a strong background as a former Top Golf exec. Still, the loss could be significant for DS going forward.

"Drive Shack 2.0"

In the Q2 conference call, DS management drove home the idea that the new facilities are an example of DS 2.0.

So, is this really DS 2.0?

It appears DS is doing four main things to right the ship and change the financial results of its upcoming venues:

First off, the company has an exclusive partnership with Trackman, the leading golf ball tracking company in the world. Trackman has a great rep with PGA tour pros and casual golfers alike. This should improve DS's results by drawing more than just the golfers to the business for repeat business. Secondly, DS has redesigned its venues' outfields to provide more intuitive game play with enhanced lighting and effects and more durable turf. DS rolled out a new food and beverage menu that will soon feature seasonal and local offerings to entice customers. The new Urban Box model will be easier to roll out and hopefully more profitable with the new urban, more populous venues.

With these changes, the company has maintained its lofty expectations for revenue and EBITDA. If all goes as planned for Drive Shack, then mid-size and full-sized venues' top line revenues will be $15-25 million, and Urban Box revenues will be $7-9 million. The overall, stabilized EBITDA margin expectations remain the same at 25% and 30%.

Valuation

The question becomes, are these changes enough to fix the poor results seen at the Orlando facility, or is this just an unprofitable business model that should be avoided?

For now, I have seen nothing to make me believe DS's new entertainment golf facilities will be profitable. Changing up the food, adding new technology... these things will help, but I fear the $10 million annual revenue deficit will be tough to overcome, especially if a recession hits.

Orlando has definitely not been a good return on equity thus far considering the heavy losses every quarter, and as a potential investor I certainly question whether management's expectations can truly be met.

It's not just the entertainment golf business with lofty expectations either. Management expects the American Golf Business to generate $175 million in revenue with 15-20% stabilized EBITDA margins, after using proceeds from golf course sales to upgrade courses. Theses EBITDA margins must be coming from wishful thinkers, because DS is changing its model to entertainment golf, as the company has been unable to make a profit in its American golf business for years.

Why do they expect a material change there to strong EBITDA margins of 20%? It seems unreasonable.

Of course, if DS can right the ship and meet expectations, the business has huge potential.

Scenario 1 - Management Meets Expectations

Year-End 2022 Potential EBITDA:

~$5 million EBITDA per 7 estimated large facilities

~$26 million in EBITDA from the American Golf Business

~2 million in EBITDA per 20 Urban Box facilities

= 111 million potential year-end 2022 EBITDA

The model assumes DS can finance the Urban Box deals, maintain profitability for the first time ever in the American Golf Business, avoid a recession, and overcome Orlando's poor results, turning that business around. Taking a relatively conservative EBITDA multiple for the industry of 10x, we could see DS with a valuation pushing $1 billion by year-end 2022. That would push the price over $13/share.

Scenario 2 - Slight Recovery From Orlando's Numbers, Mild Downturn

2022 Potential EBITDA:

~$2.5 million in EBITDA per 7 estimated large facilities

~$8.75 in EBITDA from the American Golf Business

~$1.5 million in EBITDA per 20 Urban Box facilities

= $54.25 million in EBITDA

Assumes Orlando and other facilities are made profitable, but not as profitable as expected. Assumes American Golf Business maintains historical and current EBITDA margin of closer to 5%. Assumes Urban Box facilities are profitable but not as high as management expectations. With the 10x EBITDA multiple, we could see a valuation pushing well over $500 million by 2022. The price would be ~$7/share.

Scenario 3 - Business Model Doesn't Recover, Recession Hits

2022 Potential EBITDA:

~EBITDA margins remain negative, revenue reaches $10 million per 7 facilities - $70 million revenue.

~Recession pushed margins for golf business negative like in the Great Recession - $140 million revenue

~Management is unable to find funds for total number of Urban Box facilities, as a recession makes lenders unwilling. 10 have been completed using cash on hand - $60 million revenue.

= $270 million revenue

This model assumes the worst-case scenario. Margins remain negative for the new facilities because recession hits, causing consumer spending to fall. DS is unable to build out its model. Valuing the company at 1.2x revenue, near the industry average, means a valuation of around $300 million and share prices hanging around $4.50 apiece.

Conclusion

Q3 will be a telling one for DS, as the company's three new venues in Raleigh, West Palm Beach and Richmond will release their first financial results. If those venues meet expectations, the share price will rise significantly, and many investors, including myself, will be looking to buy. However, if the results come back similar to Orlando's, then DS is a "Sell," as the model clearly just isn't working.

For now I am rating DS a "Hold" in anticipation of this big quarter. The risk in this company simply isn't worth the reward, in my view, especially given recent late-cycle market behavior. Remember, 74% of economists believe there will be a recession by year-end 2020.

I do understand the investor willing to take the plunge on DS, but the lack of profitability and upcoming economic headwinds continue to keep me away.

