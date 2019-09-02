Stock Price Drop Makes Principal Financial Group Interesting Again

The company's share price has been rising for months, but for a few weeks now, we've had a return to lower valuations and better entries and yield.

Principal Financial Group (PFG) is an American insurance company which, as it happens, represents my largest non-Scandinavian insurance holding. Financials as a sector are a bit tricky for me due to the current sector overexposure (as I consider it) in my portfolio - I'm trying to keep purchases here to a minimum - but I couldn't pass up the opportunity to write again about this great company now that the stock is under pressure, right after an earnings beat, dividend increase and continued positive outlook for the company going forward.

Without further ado, let's step by step look at why this company represents great value at roughly 4.2% yield on today's share price.

2Q19 Earnings beat, Dividend Increase and More Positives

With second quarterly results coming in positive, there's some merit in once again looking at this company.

First, let's look at all the positive things recorded during this quarter.

9% and 13% increase in quarterly operating earnings and EPS, respectively, impacted by higher variable investment income, net benefits, lower amortizations, higher compensation, and other expenses.

Record-level Assets under Management (AUM) of almost $700B ($696B).

Closed the M&A of Wells Fargo IRT (Institutional Retirement & Trust), more or less doubling the company's retirement business.

Dividend increase of 4%.

Share buybacks at a value of $130M during 2Q19, with plans to resume more buybacks in 1Q20, once committed M&A costs are over.

Revenue beat of $441.58M

Company performance continues to shine in terms of AUM and rated funds, including the performance.

(Source: PFG 2Q19 Earnings Call Slides)

The company continues along with the positive trends of previous years, with key indices growing. AUM especially has grown by ~$30B since the same period in 2018, representing a 4% growth on a yearly basis - and this excludes PFG's current China operations.

The addition of Wells Fargo's IRT segment will double the size of PFG's retirement businesses, as it brings with it more than $825B worth AUM across retirement and non-retirement products. Such an M&A, of course, brings with it benefits related to scale, meaning PFG can now serve customers even better and is a clear statement to the entire retirement industry that PFG is here to stay.

The company also continues to invest in digital tools and collaborations to streamline and improve not only customer services but also internal company processes.

As I mentioned in my first article on Principal Financial Group titled, "Principal Financial Group is still investable", the company, unlike my insurance holding Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF), also has considerable international operations, making it a player not only in the American market but on a global scale as well. Thankfully, these markets continue to perform well, and the company is implementing digital solutions in these markets, with Mexico, Chile, and India being mentioned (as well as Southeast Asia).

Principal Financial Group has grown inorganically during the past few years but now continues to invest in more of an organic growth strategy. These ambitions are paying off somewhat, with Principal Hong Kong being recognized by Lipper for the best Hong Kong MPF (Mandatory Provident Fund).

In short, the company is humming. This isn't to say there aren't headwinds, of course. However, the majority of PFG's income originates in fee-based businesses/business segments. This is something I mentioned in my original article, and it makes the company less sensitive than its peers in terms of interest rate movements.

In the company earnings call, it is mentioned that the company expects a 100 bps drop in interest rates to have no more than a 1% effect on pre-tax operating earnings and less than 1% on an annual basis - which, when you consider the impact for other financial businesses, is quite good.

Risks

Negative potential effects in the company focus on net revenue pressure which originates from what the company calls "fee pressure". It's something we touched on back in the original article as well, where PFG is competing with passive investing and new business models which were previously not readily available to consumers.

Over the past few years, we've been able to see fee percentage decline slowly (compared to average assets/assets managed), with a drop consistent with about one basis point per quarter, according to company results. While this may not sound like much, it's important to remember that PFG as a business lives off its fees (it's one of their advantages - the fact that their operating income is largely fee-based). What's more, the company expects this trend to continue.

"We do believe that the trends that we see in the marketplace will continue for the foreseeable future."

(Source: Renee Schaaf, Retirement Income Solutions, 2Q19 Conference Call)

The inorganic growth the company has been pursuing is a key part of its strategy to better leverage its businesses in order to grow earnings. As mentioned, the company hopes that the Wells Fargo merger will result in scale advantages which will enable the company to compete more effectively.

Important to remember, however, PFG operates in a market rife with risk and industry pressure which is hardly likely to disappear going forward - but I consider the company well-positioned to be part of dominating such a market not only in, but outside of the US as well - and these markets are performing very well, with historically high AUMs in Chile (among other things). I have no doubt that companies such as PFG will be the subject of further margin pressure, but I do consider the best of the companies more than likely to survive - and I consider PFG to be part of the best.

Valuation

After the second quarter of 2019 where the company is mostly in line with its goals (barring some FX effects and continued industry pressure), it's an interesting exercise to see what sort of bang for our bucks we're getting - and what returns we can expect looking at conservative estimates.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The picture we're seeing is appealing. The company trades at depressed valuations, albeit not as depressed as during the dip of 2018/2019, and currently yields about 4.2%. It's A-rated (A-) and forward expectations for growth are more or less in line with the growth we've seen the past 10 years.

Like other insurance companies (at least many of them), the company trades at somewhat of a market discount - so that's what we'll use to forecast forward potential earnings and CAGR. At today's valuation of 9.14, an investment into the company could yield impressive annual rates of return of 25% until 2021, if the company simply returns to historical norms of ~12 P/E. If we assume that the company's historical earnings growth rate continues, the CAGR here until 2024 would be around 18-20%, even if we're just seeing a return to normal valuations.

Despite some potential headwinds from net fee income (which is expected to continue declining somewhat), the company rarely misses estimates (20% of the time, using a 10% margin of error) and hasn't missed earnings estimates by more than 3% for 7 years - they've instead beaten them rather often. The company provides fair guidance and seems to have the ability to stick to it.

In addition, the sub-40% payout ratio means the company's dividend is extremely well-covered by the company's free cash flow, and cuts are simply not on the table if we look at the dividend coverage ratio.

There are many things that point to a good valuation for an investment in Principal Financial Group at this time. The only thing that puts a bit of a dimmer here is the fact that the company, over the past 20 years, hasn't outperformed the S&P 500 (though just barely). Troubled years during the early 2000s means you have to look at a shorter period of time - such as 10-year comparisons - to find some slight outperformance on PFG's part here.

With that said, we have a thesis update.

Thesis

Explosive or excessive growth isn't my goal when I invest in financial stocks. I put capital in financials for similar reasons that I put capital in preferred stocks - the generous yields, and in case of financial stocks and banks, the capital appreciation that results from reversion to means after investing at a discount valuation.

Principal Financial's growth checks several of the boxes I look for when investing in financial stocks. While my own European financial companies offer higher yields, PFG offers the enticing combination of access not only to the USA but also EMEA/South America in a fairly conservative way - retirements and investing with market-leading positions. This makes the sub-5% yield not only acceptable but rather appealing, and one I believe you should consider checking out.

Not only that, but the company isn't at all bad at rewarding shareholders with impressive rates of dividend growth. Over the past 20 years, the average growth in dividends has been 17.2% per year, though it merits mentioning that PFG followed the example of other financial stocks and slashed their dividend by 50% during the recession of 2009.

The company that emerged from the tail end of the recession, however, has become one of my favorite insurance stocks. I like what the company does, I like their growth, and having bought them at nearly all-time lows, even this latest drop has only scratched the green/positive in my long-term position.

While I remain somewhat exposed to the max towards financials, I'm looking to increase my position somewhat at this point - this opportunity is simply very good and not one I'm willing to let go.

As such - it's time to buy.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

As of the time of writing of this article, I consider Principal Financial Group a "BUY" due to what I consider to be undervaluation to the company's earnings potential and metrics. I consider this a good opportunity to increase my exposure to the company, which I own in my private portfolio. I recommend position sizing so as not to overexpose your position if you decide to do due diligence on the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFG, SAXPF, SAXPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.