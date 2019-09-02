Whitecap Resources: The Case For Share Buybacks

Shortly after its Q2 earnings, the Canadian oil producer Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) updated its 2019 capital program.

At current WTI prices around US$55/bbl, its free cash flow is still strong. Besides, management confirmed the goal of reducing net debt while maintaining the dividend.

With a stock price of C$3.67, the 9.3% dividend yield is attractive. But in the current situation, share buybacks instead of dividends would represent a superior choice for shareholders over the medium term. Let's see why.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The update of the capital program is about timing

As management perceives uncertainties, it decided to reduce the capital program by C$50 million, from C$450 million to C$400 million. The goal is to maximize free cash flow over the short term and preserve a strong balance sheet.

With this update, management announced:

On strip pricing, anticipated 2019 free funds flow is approximately $135 million with a total payout ratio of 80% compared to $95 million and a total payout ratio of 86% prior to the reduced capital program."



Free funds flow - which is free cash flow after the payment of the dividend - is expected to be C$40 million higher, while reducing capex by C$50 million. It means management forecasts adjusted funds flow to be C$10 million lower than anticipated.

The lower capital program will impact Q4 production. Management now anticipates Q4 production in the range of 74,000-75,000 boe/d, compared to the previous range of 77,000-79,000 boe/d. The full-year 2019 production guidance range of 70,000-72,000 boe/d didn't change, though.

Management didn't discuss the impact of this decision for the 2020 capital program. But the reduced expected production during Q4 will impact the required capital program for next year to hold production flat.

Thus, I don't see anything significant in the change of the capital program, as it mostly relates to the timing of expenditure.

Attractive valuation

A few months ago, I discussed Whitecap Resources' low valuation. Since then, the stock price dropped by more than 20%.

Considering the update of the capital program, the discount is even bigger.

As management expects 2019 free funds flow of C$135 million after the payment of the dividend (about C$140 million), free cash flow is forecasted to amount to approximately C$275 million. But as the C$50 million capital program reduction is about timing, I estimate the sustaining capital is still C$450 million.

With a stock price of C$3.69 and C$225 million of free cash flow, the corresponding 14.6% free cash flow yield is attractive. Considering the challenging Canadian oil and gas environment, higher free cash flow yield opportunities exist (here and here). But Whitecap Resources' leverage is safer. The net debt-to-annualized adjusted funds flow ratio is 1.7x. And management keeps on focusing on reducing the net debt after paying the dividend.

The case for share buybacks

Given the low valuation and the reasonable leverage, I'd prefer management to buy back shares instead of paying a dividend, though.

The table below summarizes my calculations, assuming the company repurchases shares instead of paying a dividend over the next five years. My assumptions are:

Production stays flat.

Commodity prices stay constant compared to management's 2019 estimates.

Free cash flow is C$225 million.

The stock price of C$3.65 stays constant.

The maximum allowed number of shares to be purchased is 10% of the outstanding shares.

The remaining free cash flow after share buybacks is used to reduce net debt.

No dividend.

By the end of 2024, the number of shares outstanding would drop to about 220 million.

As a comparison, the table below shows the evolution of the situation while maintaining the current C$140 million annual dividend. The other assumptions are the same as above.

Finally, the table below compares both scenarios at the end of 2024. The valuation assumes the company will pay a C$140 million annual dividend in both cases. I also assume the market will still value the company at a 9% dividend yield as it does today.

The scenario corresponding to buybacks is clearly better for shareholders over the medium term. With that scenario, the company would not have paid any dividend by the end of 2024. But the stock price appreciation would correspond to a gain of about C$3.40/share.

With the scenario corresponding to dividend payments, shareholders would have received about C$2.03/share of dividends, while the share price would have stayed constant.

But most importantly, under the buyback scenario, the company would be able to pay a dividend of C$0.64/share with the same cash outflow of C$140 million. And net debt would even be lower by the end of 2024.

Of course, most likely, none of these scenarios will materialize due to many moving parts (stock price, oil prices, etc.). And the comparison isn't perfect, as I didn't discount the estimated future returns for simplification.

But the point is to highlight the benefits of buying back shares over the medium term under the right conditions: undervalued company, reasonable leverage, and significant free cash flow. As Whitecap currently corresponds to these characteristics, I see more value for shareholders with stock buybacks compared to a dividend.

Conclusion

Given the drop in the stock price and the strong Q2 results, Whitecap Resources is another undervalued Canadian oil producer. Leverage is reasonable, and management even confirmed the goal of reducing net debt after paying the dividend.

Thus, Whitecap is an attractive investment. But under these conditions, buying back shares instead of paying a dividend would enhance returns to shareholders over the medium term.

