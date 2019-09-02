Energy And Financials: The Energy Sector Has Shrunk To Just 4.5% S&P 500 Market Cap Weight

The fact that Financials as a sector are expected to grow EPS 9% in 2019 - the best of all 11 S&P 500 sectors - and the sector can't get off its back is worrisome.

Financial sector estimates are acting similar to how Energy estimates acted in late 2016, early 2017, and that is making me nervous.

The bizarre thing is crude oil is nowhere close to its January-February 2016 lows of $28.50, with NYMEX closing last week at $55 and Brent closing at $59 per barrel.

Energy is now just 4.5% of the S&P 500 market cap weight, down from a high of 15% in September 2014, when crude oil was trading around $80-$100 per barrel and just before the commodity tanked to $28 per share by early 2016.

It's shocking what has happened to the sector.

Can't recall where I saw the headline - possibly Bespoke - but Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is trading close to 2008, early 2009 lows, while Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) bottomed in late 2008, early 2009, near $12-$13 per share, and it closed Friday, August 30, 2019, at $18 and change. Schlumberger bottomed at $35 in late 2008, early 2009, and it closed at $32 last Friday.

After crude bottomed in early 2016 at $28-$28.50 per barrel, Energy estimates started to rise in May 2016 and so clients' Energy weight was lifted to about 10%-12% of accounts but then sold sometime in 2017. Despite positive revisions, the price action of the sector continued to be weak in 2017, thus the sector was sold.

Financials are giving off a bad and "deja vu" feeling about their earnings power much like Energy did after Q1 2016.

Here is an update - as of 8/31/19 - on the revisions for JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) EPS and revenue (per IBES data). JPMorgan was selected since it's the 2nd largest Financial in the S&P 500 and in the top 10 market cap weights of the S&P 500, after Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B).

Readers can see how 2019 full-year EPS estimate revisions have remained positive since June 30, 2018, while 2020 and 2021 have weakened.

Let's look at JPM's forward revenue revisions:

The 2019-2021 revenue estimate revisions have been downward for the last year.

Given JPM's business model mix, with investment banking, capital markets, but substantial consumer and business lending areas, the banking giant really gives a good read on the major banks.

Summary/conclusion: Financials' market cap weight within the S&P 500 has fallen to 12.5% from 15%-16% two years ago. It used to be closer to 20%, but that was when Real Estate was included in the sector, but Real Estate was spun out of the Financial sector a few years ago. Real Estate has a 3% market cap weighting today. The strong consumer should absolutely be helping the Financials and the major banks, but the negative revenue revisions are worrisome. Yes, the yield curve is a negative - particularly for institutions like Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) that are interest sensitive - so if the FOMC cuts the fed funds rate again at the September 2020 meeting and the yield curve stops inverting, we'll see how the Financials react.

Price action is everything.

