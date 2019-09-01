4 Blue-Chip Labor Day REIT Buys

According to Marketwatch, Labor Day "was signed into law in 1894 by President Grover Cleveland, there will be no trading on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite indexes."

This holiday may be a welcome break for Wall Street traders who can now focus on barbecues and beach time ahead of midterm elections and prepare for the September's "traditional choppy stretch"

Although the markets in the U.S. are closed today, investors can still take advantage of the holiday by examining a few bargains in the REIT sector. However, we will do all of the heavy lifting since there are not that many blue-chip REIT bargains today, as Hoya Capital Real Estate explains:

... the domestic-focused, defensively-oriented REIT sector has been a standout so far in 2019 following several years of middling performance… elevated valuations are actually welcome news for REITs that have historically tapped the equity markets for capital to fuel external growth. For the first time since 2015, REITs are now trading at a Net Asset Value premium.

REITs have crushed it year to date with "gains of nearly 22% so far", superior to the S&P 500, "which has climbed roughly 14%" (according to Hoya). Our 2019 REIT forecast has played out beautifully as we had previously recommended overweighting cell towers (+46.3% YTD), manufactured homes (+41.6% YTD), data centers (+39.5% YTD) and industrial (+35.8% YTD). We had also recommending overweighting the net lease and healthcare sectors and they have performed well so far this year (+23.5% and 23.8% YTD).

So even though one of our Strong Buy picks, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), has struggled, we have maintained sound diversification, allowing our Durable Income Portfolio to deliver strong returns. And of course, one of the reasons that we continue to maintain impressive results is that we focus on quality companies, or what Ralph Block described in one of my favorite books, Investing in REITs:

Blue-Chip REITs take you safely through the ups and downs in the sector's cycles and deliver consistent, rising, long-term growth in FFO and dividends, because they are financially strong and widely respected, they will always have access to the additional equity and debt capital that fuels the growth engine. They will not always provide the highest dividend yields or even, in many years, the best total returns, nor can you buy them at bargain prices - buy they should provide years of double-digit returns with a high degree of safety. These are the REITs least likely to shock investors with major earnings disappointments and will provide very satisfying total returns.

Many writers use the name "blue-chip" with frequency, but I'm more cautious with the application because to me a "blue chip" is nothing more than an "ultra-swan" that provides the investors with a decisive sleep well at night advantage over owning any other stock.

Block writes:

...the quality attributes of blue-chip REITs should be the standard by which all REITs are measured. Those qualities are: (1) outstanding proven management, (2) access to capital to fund growth, (3) balance sheet strength, (4) sector and geographic focus, (5) substantial insider ownership, (6) low payout ratio, and (7) absence of conflicts of interest.

As I explained in a recent article, we plan to roll out a new quality scoring product called the RINO that stands for:

REIT

Indicator

Numerically

Optimized.

As we score the various REITs (over 150), we analyze each company based on quality metrics such as balance sheet strength, dividend safety, diversification, management alignment, and earnings growth and consistency. As we factor in all of these data points, we will assign a score to each company and the highest-quality SWANs will be crowned blue-chip REITs.

Today, in honor of Labor Day, we thought it would be appropriate to provide you with the most actionable (buyable) blue-chips that will purposely help you reduce your stress and give you optimized SWAN (sleep well at night) characteristics. After all, Labor Day is meant to be stress-free.

4 Blue-Chip REIT Buys

Our first blue-chip buy is Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), a leading healthcare REIT that focuses on medical office buildings (or MOBs). What differentiates this REIT from others is the fact that the company has enhanced scale by investing in MOBs located on campuses of nationally recognized healthcare systems. The company owns 431 buildings (23.7 million square feet) in 32 states and is the largest MOB owner that provides the company with solid diversification. Last week the company announced investment activity of over $200 million (new developments and acquisitions) since June 30.

Health systems across the U.S. are consolidation, including major health systems mergers as well as individual hospital acquisitions, and HTA is well-positioned as a consolidator. In 2017 and 2018 HTA successfully integrated the $2.8 billion Duke Realty (DRE) MOB portfolio and achieved synergies in property management, building maintenance, and leasing. That scale advantage provides HTA with optimized savings and allows the company to mitigate risks because of the diversification benefits.

Another advantage for HTA is the cost of capital and to achieve optimized portfolio results the company has recycled around $550 million in assets (since 2014), resulting in gains of over $240 million. The company has used these proceeds to either pay down debt or redeploy into other key markets. HTA's investment-grade balance sheet (BBB by S&P) is strong with leverage of 30% (of total cap) and 5.7x debt-to-EBITDA. Our debt maturities remain limited over the near term.

As a result of HTA's earnings growth (Q2-19 normalized FFO per diluted share was $0.41, up 5% from Q1-19) the company increased its dividend by almost $0.02 per year (payout ratio around 85% of normalized FAD) signaling discipline by management and alignment with shareholders. Shares are trading at $28.36 with a P/FFO of 17.4x and dividend yield of 4.44%. Based on our Fair Value price, HTA trades at an -4.9% discount, within our BUY range, and we forecast returns of 10%-12% annualized through year-end 2020.

Our next blue-chip buy is Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), two economically identical companies to profit from Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) global real estate empire (see my latest article on BAM here). Note: It's important to clarify the difference between BPY (which is an LP that uses a K-1 tax form) and BPR, which is a REIT.

BPR/BPY is a truly diversified pick with around 85% of its approximately $85 billion in assets in the form of 166 office and mall properties, which are designed to generate stable cash flow and 10% to 12% long-term returns. Around 15% of its assets are the LP portfolio which owns over 1,400 global properties in virtually every REIT industry. The LP portfolios are where Brookfield targets 20% long-term annualized returns.

BPR/BPY has grown operating cash flow (FFO/unit) by 8% over time and the payout by 6%. The historical cash flow/dividend growth rate of REITs over the past decade has been about 3%, meaning BPY (and now BPR) is growing the distribution/dividend at double the sector norm.

Also, as evidence of the blue-chip label, BPY's has a safe payout ratio of 67%. By 2022, Brookfield Property expects the operating cash flow payout ratio (which doesn't include capital gains) to fall from 90% to 80%, a safe level considering how rapidly its capital gains are growing.

Furthermore, the balance sheet is stronger than ever (with $46.7 billion in total consolidated debt) as 94% of the debt is non-recourse, asset level, meaning BPY/BPR investors are liable for just $3 billion in debt. Brookfield has spent decades using non-recourse, self-amortizing asset-level debt (all of its LPs use it) and that adds value to our blue-chip thesis.

Recently, I wrote:

...it's possible that BPR/BPY will ultimately see multiple expansion as management proves itself, as it has with BIP and BEP. But even if this REIT/LP always trades at its historically low valuation, using available 2019's expected consensus results and today's dividend, we are confident the stock's fair value is between $19 and $27.

Shares now trade at $18.83 (-10.3% below our Fair Value target) with a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Our next blue-chip buy is a bargain: Simon Property Group (SPG). Known for its dominance in the mall sector, Simon is a proven market beater, nearly matching the Super SWAN's historical 15% CAGR total returns (despite underperforming during the tech bubble and including the current three-year bear market), and has managed to achieve 14% annualized returns over a quarter-century (with 60% overall less volatility than the S&P 500).

The key to Simon's success is as follows: (1) The first is a strong focus on only top-quality, class-A malls (roughly 33% of Simon's malls are generating almost three times the sales per square foot of the average US mall), (2) the balance sheet is a fortress (with Simon being one of a handful of A-rated REITs), and (3) impressive cash flow and dividend growth (including 11% CAGR over the last four years, 10.5% in 2018 and 5.1% for 2019).

More so, Simon's payout ratio for 2019, based on management guidance, and factoring in the most recent 5% YOY dividend hike, is 68%. And management says that this year the REIT will retain $1.5 billion in cash flow after paying dividends. That's what I call a well-oiled dividend machine.

Also, as I pointed out recently, "over the last four months, Simon has repurchased 1.7 million shares or 0.5% of its outstanding shares (on-track to buyback 1.5% per year as long as prices stay this low)."

While that may sound low (1.5% in buybacks) remember that the company is buying back deeply discounted shares that will ultimately super-charge growth:

At today's valuation, every share Simon repurchases generate an 8% cash yield, which is equal to its actual growth projects. That boost to FFO/share is instant, rather than having to spend several years building or improving its properties.

Simon shares are trading at $148.94 with a dividend yield of 5.64%. We are recommending this blue-chip REIT as a Strong Buy, recognizing that the discount of 17% (price below our Fair Value) provides value investors with enhanced returns, even though more store closures are likely.

The next blue-chip buy is also a retail REIT that maintains a fortress balance sheet; however, this particular pick has an extraordinary record of growing annual dividends by over 52 years in a row.

Federal Realty (FRT) is one of the oldest REITs, founded in 1962 (REITs were created by Congress in 1960), and owns 104 premium shopping centers totaling 24 million square feet in the best locations in the country. That includes an average household income of $120,000 (about double the national average) and population density (within three miles of its centers) of 160,000.

Although the core business is retail shopping centers (primarily mixed-use properties), its largest single source of rent comes from more than 2,600 apartments it owns (~97% occupancy). The company also owns 23 million square feet of premium office space that's currently enjoying 94% occupancy. This makes Federal Realty one of the most diversified REITs in our coverage spectrum.

Like Simon, Federal Realty is also an A-rated REIT and is flush with liquidity (its $1 billion revolving credit facility is entirely untapped and it has $100 million in cash on the balance sheet) and retained cash flow (over $160 million over the next 12 months factoring in the recently raised dividend).

Even though the company did manage to increase its dividend during the last recession, it has managed to reduce debt (the average REIT's debt/EBITDA ratio is down from 8.5 during the financial crisis to 6.3, but FRT's is 5.1) and the company's interest coverage ratio is 4.4, far above the median REIT's 3.1. Management's policy is to keep interest coverage at 4 or higher and debt/EBITDAre at 5.5 or less, all consistent with an A-rated REIT.

Federal Realty recently increased its dividend (for the 52nd consecutive year), and given that the payout ratio has been relatively stable (at 65% to 75% over time) the company should be able to continue growing the dividend over the long term (expect about 5% to 7% payout growth). Shares are trading at $129.21 with a P/FFO of 20.4x. We maintain a Buy on this 3.25% yielding REIT that trades at a discount of -3.6% to out Fair Value.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.