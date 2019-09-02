Arbor Realty Trust: Capture Upside With This Structured Finance REIT

Investors can gain access to the company's structured business and agency business at a price not far above where a recent director purchased several thousand shares.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) is a structured finance real estate investment trust yielding over 9% in terms of its dividend. The company was founded in New York in 2003 and has two lines of operations: its Structured business and its Agency business. There may be an attractive opportunity to capture upside in these volatile markets with this structured finance small cap REIT today.

Fundamental Overview

ABR has a market cap of just over $1 billion, putting it under the radar screen of many institutional investors who require larger market capitalizations to move the needle on their portfolio companies. This equates to the stock trading at a PE of approximately 9x. The company is trading at just over 1x book value as well and yields over 9% to investors.

When the company reported earnings earlier this month, its FFO beat expectations and the company made the biggest bridge loan it has ever made to the tune of $265 million. This is a loan collateralized by 56 properties in multiple states and demonstrates management's ability to close deals in a competitive lending marketplace.

The company's business is strong and fundamentals are generally improving. Recent general weakness in the stock price may be due to broader macroeconomic worries and market volatility causing investors to decrease exposure to the small cap names in their books first; however, this allows investors with a longer-term time horizon and retail investors who are able to withstand volatility the opportunity to purchase ABR at attractive levels.

In the event a broader macroeconomic downturn does occur, ABR is well positioned given the strength of its loan book and the extent to which its loans are collateralized. While such an occurrence may cause a shorter time difficulty in deploying capital, any long term solvency concerns are relatively unlikely given the extent to which ABR has collateralized its portfolio. Also, in the event of a broader market downturn, yield-oriented names should see fund flows and investors may potentially benefit from price appreciation in the event of a "flight to safety".

Recent Insider Buying

Overall, insiders own several percent of the company, with institutional investors owning over half of its shares. Director Melvin F Lazar recently purchased 4,559 shares at a cost of $12.16 / share on August 14, for a total value of $55,433. Lazar owns 205,000 shares in total. Investors have the ability to purchase shares on the public market in the $12 / share range today as well.

This is a slightly bullish signal and indicates that at least one insider has confidence regarding the future prospects of the company.

Potential Risks

One potential risk here is the company's fairly significant debt balance. The high debt to equity ratio may be concerning at first glance, but ABR is collecting collateral commitments for many loans that it underwrites and there is likely greater room for expansion of credit on its balance sheet. Still, investors should monitor this further and determine whether the risk profile of ABR's balance sheet makes sense for their personal portfolio.

Another potential risk involves management execution. Lack of ability to continue to deploy capital in a competitive marketplace may impact future fundamental results, but management has not displayed any signs of weakness on this front so far.

Conclusion

ABR is a small cap structured finance REIT that pays out a strong dividend payment to investors willing to hold on for the long term and willing to withstand market volatility. Investors should consider it undervalued at these levels and it is worth doing some homework on whether it is worth adding to your portfolio. Good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ABR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.