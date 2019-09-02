Investing In Times Of (Socio-Economic) Uncertainty

While financial and economic issues tend to be top of mind for investors, I'd argue that in the long run, socio-economic aspects need to be considered as well. With migratory waves from EMs to DMs leading to destabilising effects, nationalistic agendas have risen the world over, and if the buildup to the Great War is anything to go by, these pressures are likely to build for decades to come. Unlike many DMs, China has demonstrated an uncanny ability to think strategically -- the implementation of the One Belt, One Road initiative, like the Marshall Plan in the '50s, recognises the need to directly develop the host nations themselves.

In sum, the global socio-economic environment is becoming increasingly uncertain and today's issues are likely to further escalate for the decades to come. Investors would do well to stick with time-tested value investor philosophies, with a focus on quality (predictable, disruption-proof businesses) and growth (businesses with the ability to grow organically, without resorting to excessive leverage or sacrificing margins), in the meantime.

Demographic Dislocations

‘The strong do as they want, and the weak suffer as they must’ is a common saying used to justify staunch nationalist and anti-immigration policies. Unfortunately, such sentiment can be identified in propagandistic soundbites across the globe, as countries seek to close their borders to increasing waves of immigrants. However, these very policies are counterproductive as they halt the alleviation of social and economic iniquities in more impoverished or unproductive regions.

Current geopolitical circumstances are reminiscent of the late 19th and early 20th centuries when immigration was met with similar backlash. Even then, there was a decidedly negative reaction to globalization, to which many nations responded by adopting anti-trade policies (e.g., tariffs rose to almost 60% in the 1930s).

Source: Rabobank

The last time countries turned to nationalistic policies to address economic issues, it resulted in the Great War. Today's world leaders find themselves at a similar crossroads and the path they take could influence the economic path ahead.

The (Right) Solutions are Difficult to Implement

Perhaps the most overlooked solution to the de-stabilising effect of immigration is simply to invest in and develop the host nations themselves. China's OBOR (One Belt One Road) socioeconomic development program is one example of a policy that capitalizes on this viewpoint.

In contrast to conventional policies, whereby beneficiary nations are funded (with supervision), OBOR directly incorporates Chinese capabilities overseas. In effect, OBOR negates the typical issues associated with fund allocation by directly investing overseas through its corporations -- China's OBOR ensures infrastructure, for instance, will be built, on its terms, without running the risk of having its funds misappropriated.

Source: Brookings

Another key consideration is that OBOR is most likely never going to earn a return in the conventional sense. However, the more intangible aspects, e.g., higher efficiency, geopolitical stabilisation, and reduced medical crises, are invaluable.

As the focal points of future social dislocations are likely to be in Africa and Eurasia, the idea of Europe joining forces with China on further OBOR-style initiatives may not be too far-fetched. At this stage, the program stands at US$100-200bn, however it really ought to increase to the trillions in order to have a substantive effect, with allocation focused on nations with both low levels of development and economic fragility.

Support for this seemingly radical notion may be found in the financial history of the United States in the 1950s, when the Marshall Plan was implemented. At that time, the US spent ~10% of its GDP on different aid and re-building programs that were fruitful in re-invigorating economic growth, securing Western partnerships and spreading the liberal order. The rewards and benefits to the United States were not traditional monetary returns but rather stability.

Source: EveryCRSReport

It is not that much different today -- global imbalances are rife with Chinese economy, for instance, exceeding Africa’s current GDP many times over, even on a per capita basis.

Source: Nayta Data

Nonetheless, it remains a daunting task to persuade a voter base that allocating funds to economically disparate nations would prompt a superior global result. The logical basis for this is sound. For instance, in developed countries, there is little benefit to developing infrastructure beyond functioning levels. Improving rail performance between two major cities in the US would have little impact on nationwide productivity; yet, in sharp contrast, reducing traffic congestion in a city like Mumbai would have an outsized impact on productivity, as would the delivery of clean water or power in places like Somalia or the DRC.

The fact is that pushing for financial returns may be top of mind for most countries but it does not improve security, well being, or prosperity of either strong or weak nations.

In the past, there was sufficient will to push through "greater good-type" policies such as the Marshall Plan, in spite of the widespread dissatisfaction it caused. But, it is difficult to observe a similar level of strategic thinking in today's age. This inability to think globally, in my view, infers that the geopolitical environment will probably become significantly more violent before there is a merging and acquiescence of perspectives on how to effectively manage the migration issue.

Investor Implications

There are a variety of short-term strategies that, I believe would work well in today's markets -- from overweight cyclicals (on the likelihood of increased fiscal and monetary stimulus) to flights to safety (due to tightening global liquidity).

But thinking longer term, I think stock selection should be rooted in the time-tested basics of value investing with a focus on quality and growth. These core values should be top of mind as investors will, at some point in the future, need to insure against rising geopolitical and socioeconomic risks. In particular, stocks with simple, predictable businesses; and the ability to grow without resorting to debt, sacrificing margins or price wars should be the order of the day for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.