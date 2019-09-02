Luckin Will Grow With Starbucks

Although Luckin traded lower after posting a wider than anticipated loss with its first post-IPO earnings report, we see its customer loyalty improved and thus going concern risk mitigated.

Luckin(LK) has a mission statement we think best serves coffee consumers in China. Its technology-driven approaches establish moat to defend competition.

Luckin’s mission statement

Luckin was founded in 2017 with the mission to become part of everyone’s everyday life, starting with coffee. It leverages a technology-driven new retail model to provide coffee and other high-quality, high-affordability and high-convenience products to customers.

We see that both the convenience store and coffee market are underpenetrated in China.

According to Deloitte's research, China’s convenience store market is underpenetrated in terms of the market share of total retail sales compared to other developed countries like Japan and the U.K.

Source: Deloitte research

Per the China Chain and Store & Franchise Association, sales at China’s convenience stores grew 23% and 19% in 2017 and 2018, reaching 226.4 billion CNY. The number of convenience stores grew by 13% and 14% in 2017 and 2018 to 122 thousand.

Source: China Chain and Store & Franchise Association

Although e-commerce is fast growing in China, we think Luckin’s position in the food/beverage sphere, starting with fresh-brewed coffee, should have less of an impact from e-commerce competition.

China coffee consumption per capita is lower than in other countries due to the low disposable income level

According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, per capita, coffee consumption in China is only 1.6% of that in the United States and only 2.5% of that in Hong Kong in 2018.

Source: Company S-1

This could best be explained by disposable income levels across countries. China's per capita disposable income stood at 4165 USD in 2018. A 3.5 USD coffee represents 1.03% of monthly disposable income, 3.5 times more expensive than Taiwan, 7.9 times more than Japan and 11.9 times more than the USA.

Source: LEL Investment research

From the Luckin's filing, we see similar observation.

"According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, the average per cup price of freshly-brewed coffee for the top 5 coffee chains in China as of December 31, 2017, was around RMB30. However, only 26% of respondents to an industry survey conducted by Frost & Sullivan in January 2019 are willing to pay for a cup of freshly-brewed coffee at prices over RMB30. High prices constrain the growth of the freshly-brewed coffee market."

Although China’s disposable income has grown at a high single-digit rate over the past 10 years, it should take China another 15 years to attain a level similar to Taiwan, and make coffee available for the majority of the general public! Why didn’t Starbucks lower their prices in China? It is because the coffee bean raw material accounts for approximately 40% of the cost structure of a coffee shop and coffee beans are a commodity product that even Starbucks cannot control the price. It is very hard to make a traditional coffee shop profitable if products are priced at a lower level, considering the high rent cost. Thus, Starbucks operates a very different strategy in China compared to other countries. It targets the high-end customer and stresses its social status and experience.

Luckin’s technology-driven approach disrupts the traditional coffee cost structure and effectively builds a moat long term

Luckin leverages its app and provides promotion through social media to function as a traffic acquisition tool so it does not rent expensive space in a high-traffic location such as malls or shopping centers. Instead, it chooses to set up stores in relatively low rent areas such as inside or nearby an office building to achieve cost-saving and get its service stores closer to target customers. Luckin’s approach builds a moat against existing competitors and new entrants in the market, as existing competitors still have higher rent costs at other locations even if they follow the same strategy. As a result, they should not be able to effectively lower their unit price to compete.

Luckin aims to build 4,000 stores by the end of 2019, becoming the largest coffee chain store and the 4th largest convenience store in China. It is still burning cash at the rate of 100 million USD in Q2 2019 and with nearly 900 million USD cash and cash equivalents on hand. As Luckin has already attracted venture capitalists who like its business model, new entrants should have a hard time finding their backing capital.

Hence, we see the mission of Luckin to best serve the consumer in China, and its approach gives it the best position to grow in China.

What do we observe in the Q2 2019 earning’s release?

Luckin has been a controversial stock given its rapid growth and cash-burning history. The stock was down 20% from 24.55 to 20.16 as of 8/27/2019 since the Q2 earning’s release. The market is worried about the widening losses at Luckin that result in a weaker liquidity position.

We think Luckin shows less of an on-going concern risk since (1) customer loyalty has improved, (2) customer acquisition costs have decreased and (3) the cost structure continues to improve.

Customer loyalty continues to improve

We think two important factors of building a food chain store are customer retention and convenience, as consumers spend on the consumption of food and beverages primarily because of thirst and hunger. Taste and affordability play more important roles in customer retention.

Luckin has demonstrated improved year-over-year growth in transaction value per customer and the number of items per store per day.

Source: Company presentation

Source: Company presentation

Through online surveys, we saw that the ratings and reviews of Luckin are great at Dianping (China’s largest restaurant review website) as well from other sources. Also, from many blind testing reviews, we believe that Luckin’s coffee tastes as good as Starbucks', China’s largest coffee chain store; and some reviewers even gave Luckin a higher rating than Starbucks.

Besides, Luckin recently launched its tea products and received positive responses from consumers.

Unit cost continues to drop

Unit costs are comprised of (1) costs of good sold, (2) store operating costs and (3) company level advertising and management costs.

The raw material cost of coffee beans is subject to the dynamics of supply and demand globally. Starbucks, as the largest purchaser, only accounts for 2.9% of the total coffee bean purchase worldwide. Nowadays, Neumann, the largest coffee bean trader controls about 10% of the total coffee demand. Thus, coffee bean supply and demand are relatively fragmented. Hence, we do not see any price risk due to concentration risks of suppliers and buyers.

Total operating costs per unit have dropped from 81 CNY to 13.7 CNY as of Q2 2019 primarily due to leveraging company level and store operating costs. Thus, overall unit costs dropped from 87.6 CNY to 19.3 CNY.

Source: Company report and LEL Investment research

Our analysis suggests Luckin could operate at a loss while opening another 6000 stores

Luckin operates at an average rate of a 232 thousand CNY loss per store as of Q2 2019, a slight increase from the 222 thousand CNY loss per store in Q1 2019, but down significantly from the 550 thousand CNY loss per store in Q2 2018. It also currently spends Capex on new stores at a rate of 488 thousand CNY per store. With cash and cash equivalents of 6 billion CNY as of Q2 2019, we estimate that Luckin could open another 6000 stores if it operates at the current loss rate. Nonetheless, whether Luckin will find as many ideal locations as possible remains in doubt.

Source: LEL Investment research

Forward-looking valuation is attractive using both peer comp and historical trading comp

First, we looked at the top 10 cities in China and can see that if Luckin continues to serve coffee at the average price of 11CNY, the price per cup accounts for 0.08%-0.19% of monthly disposable income. The lower price point makes the fresh brew coffee affordable for top 10 cities residents.

Source: LEL Investment research

If we use Taiwan (209 cups per capita per year) as a benchmark, we see that the potential market is 106 billion cups per year for the top 10 cities. If we assume it more conservatively down to only 63 and 105 cups per capita, the top 10 cities market potentials are 32 and 53 billion cups.

Source: LEL Investment research

For valuation analysis purpose, we first estimated the market potential under different coffee cup consumption figures per capita long term in the top 10 cities in China.

We then used a sensitivity test to see the revenue potential under 63 and 105 cups(30%, and 50% lower than Taiwan) consumption per capita.

We assume that Luckin serves coffee and other product offerings at the current unit price level and earns the same gross profit per unit. If Luckin penetrates 5% of the market in the top 10 cities, it could achieve net revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $4.9 billion under different cups consumption per capita assumptions.

As of Q2 2019, at the store level, the average operating costs per store annually were 1142 thousand CNY and average gross profit per unit was 4.98 CNY(5.64 CNY for coffee and 2.46 CNY for other products) at Luckin.

Store level operating costs are fixed costs in natural. Thus, if Luckin could sell more cups per store, the fixed costs will get leverage at scale. To break even at the store level, Luckin needs to generate 629 orders per store per day.

Source: LEL Investment research

At the company level, there are additional fixed costs such as general and administrative, store reopening and depreciation expense. We assumed a 4,000 store base count and arrived the average operating costs per store annually at the company level were 1700 thousand CNY. To break even at the company level, Luckin needs to generate 936 orders per store per day. If Luckin penetrates 5% market in the top 10 cities in China under 63 and 105 cups consumption per capita assumptions with 4000 stores, it should sell around 1,103 and 1,838 orders per store per day. According to management, Luckin's first stores in both Beijing and Shanghai have already achieved around 1,000 items per day. We think these assumptions are achievable long term.

With the assumptions above, we arrived at a net income range of $369 million to $1,133 million.

Peer comp analysis

We looked at U.S. food and beverage chain stores as peers, and the P/S ratio and P/E ratio could be in the range of 3.61x-7.74x and 28.6x-35.9x, respectively. We selected the lowest p/e and p/s ratio 27.78x and 3.61x from the group as our multiple assumptions and arrived valuation from $10-$31 billion using peer P/E comps and $10 billion-18 billion using peer P/S comps under different cups consumption assumptions.

Source: yahoo finance

Historical trading comp analysis

Also, given that the current market valuation is at a historical high, we looked at Starbucks historical P/E and P/S range from 2006-2019. Its midpoint P/E and P/S ratios are 24.5x and 2.65x, respectively. We used these comparable multiples to arrive at Luckin’s valuation in the range of $9 billion to $27 billion, using the historical midpoint P/E of Starbucks, and in the range of $7 billion to $13 billion, using the historical midpoint P/S of Starbucks.

Source: Macrotrends

Source: LEL Investment research

Risks

We think there are two risks worth considering:

(1)Coffee bean prices are at a historic low and could increase.

Source: MarketInsider

Starbucks built its supply chain program by contracting and educating its farm and farmers. Luckin, on the other hand, is just starting to develop its supply chain partner. If Luckin fails to lock in the raw material price long term, it could suffer from a surge in commodity prices.

(2)The store-level economics ceiling is unclear

According to Iyiou’s estimate, Starbucks China sold 400 million cups in 2018, which implies 311 cups per day per store. Luckin currently operates at 345 orders per store at the day level, an increase of 18% from a year ago and 41% from the previous quarter.

Although we see the average order per store continue to increase nicely, we are still unclear about the ceiling number of orders per store. Since Luckin sells its coffee at less than half of the price as Starbucks, it needs to generate more orders to make profits.

Since Luckin does not take cash in-store and 100% automated its coffee-making process, it theoretically could operate more efficiently than traditional coffee shops. Also, it seems that breakeven unit number continues to drop quarter over quarter due to leverage at sales and marketing expenses.

However, if Luckin continues to open stores in nearby neighborhoods, it is likely to see a cannibalization effect. We are unclear if Luckin’s announced expansion to rural areas has anything to do with cannibalization in urban areas. These are key factors to watch going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.