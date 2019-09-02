Exterran's Long-Term Drivers Are Still Strong

Falling natural gas price can be concerning for Exterran in the short term, but the long-term price and production trends are steady.

Exterran Faces Short-Term Concerns

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) serves the natural gas processing and the midstream infrastructure business in the energy sector. It also provides aftermarket parts and services. While falling natural gas price may keep its stock price under pressure in the short term, I think it will produce steady returns in the medium-to-long term due to increasing demand for natural gas in the international markets.

The long-run drivers for EXTN remain strong due to the increased demand for natural gas processing and related services. Also, higher bidding activity in the offshore international energy market can translate into higher contract operation backlog. While the Product Sales segment growth was high in Q2, the fall in backlog in this segment can become a concern. It may not be uncommon for a smaller player like EXTN to be FCF negative, but a combination of higher leverage and negative free cash flow can elevate the risk factors, which the long-term investors need to be aware of.

Drivers: Natural Gas Price And Production

EXTN’s operations are closely linked to natural gas production and demand. During Q2 2019, the natural gas price (futures) declined by 13% compared to the Q1 end. The weakness has continued further (5% down) until August 27. Lower natural gas price can affect Exterran adversely in Q3 2019. For 2H 2019, EIA has now revised down its estimates to $2.36/MMBtu from the previous month’s estimates. However, the revised estimate is still higher compared to the current price.

In 2020, the natural gas estimate for spot prices would average $2.75/MMBtu, which would again be higher than the current price, but lower than in FY2018. According to the EIA, total dry natural gas production is estimated to increase by 47% from 2018 through 2050, which will increase the need for natural gas compression, thereby increasing the requirement for gas compression and related products and services. While an improved price would be positive for natural gas processing and midstream infrastructure providers like EXTN in the medium term, the reduced price estimate is a concern in the short term.

Why Is The Aftermarket Sales Segment Important?

Let us see how the company performed in Q2 2019 despite the pressure on natural gas price. In Q2 2019, Exterran Corporation’s top line improved compared to Q1 2019. All the segments, including Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales segments saw higher revenues, leading to an ~11% sequential rise in the top line.

Exterran’s Aftermarket Services (or AMS) segment is important to the company’s business model. It typically tries to maintain a long-term relationship with the customers because such a relationship provides a basis for the operability of its plants, which in turn provides insight into the ECO and product sales business. The other advantage of the business is that it typically has low overhead, working capital, and capex requirements. In Q2, revenues in this segment increased by 10% compared to Q1, while gross margin improved significantly, from 24% to 30%. In Q3, the company does not expect the segment revenue to change much, while the operating margin is expected to decline from ~30% in Q2 to the mid-20% range in Q3.

Product Sales Segment Backlog

The key factor for the Q2 growth was a boost in the order execution in the Product Sales segment. Gross margin, however, declined to 11.2% from 12.1% in Q1 due to the increased share of lower-margin products.

As of June 30, 2019, the company’s Product Sales segment backlog reduced by 35% compared a quarter ago. The lower backlog can affect the EBITDA guidance for FY2019. Despite higher volume and sales in Q2, the outlook for the segment weakened in Q2.

Exterran Contract Operations Segment: Drivers And Outlook

The other driver in Q2 was the 5% higher Exterran Contract Operations (or ECO) revenues led by higher project commencement in the Middle East. From Q1 to Q2, the gross margin remained steady in this segment. Although the performance was relatively muted in Q2, the company’s management expects $300 million to $500 million in renewals in the next 12 to 18 months. In the company’s estimates, the potential market size for the next two years is ~$2 billion.

EXTN had $1.32 billion of unsatisfied performance obligations as of June 30, 2019, in the Contract Operations segment, which can also be termed as its backlog. In Q3, the order book run rate has already exceeded the previous two quarters’ run rate. So, there are higher chances of the bid activity to convert into order realization in Q3, which is a positive for the company in FY2019. Typically, compressor equipment backlog has a 12-months lag before delivery, while for the processing and treating equipment backlog, the period ranges from six months to two years.

In Q3, the company expects revenues in this segment to increase by ~6% from Q2, while the gross margin can stay at the low-to-mid-60%. The company has been trying to introduce new technologies, including spec water and CFU (Compact Flotation Unit), which is a highly specified induced gas flotation system. Exterran’s CFU can handle between 50 and 150,000 barrels. It may have a large potential use in the midstream water management system in the unconventional onshore shales. A larger-barrel version of the same technology can be used in the Middle East energy shales as well. However, the adoption may take time, and the benefits will only be realized in the medium term.

Geographic Growth Distribution

In North America, EXTN has been focusing on commissioning and initial part sales, which can lead to longer-term operations and maintenance opportunities. In 1H 2019, the company is likely to have doubled its volume compared to the previous year.

In the Middle East and Africa, commissioning and initial part sales contract in an offshore production platform was signed in Q2. The company expects to sign similar contracts in the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions. In Brazil, EXTN sees growth in low-margin contracts, although the political changes and policy alterations in Argentina can bring in challenges.

Over the medium-to-long-term horizon, EXTN may see a much-improved demand from the global natural gas operators because many of these countries are looking to provide residential and commercial power using natural gas. Some are also planning to become net exporters through LNG buildout as new gas field discovery gets monetized over the next few years.

Reorganizing Business

EXTN is not seeking every opportunity that’s present in the market, but filtering and picking those that have high returns potential following the management views. To improve margins within the compression business, the company is consolidating the two Houston compression facilities and streamlining production to reduce costs. Among the other initiatives, it has restrained all discretionary spending. It has reduced over 5% of the global headcount. Plus, the company is putting more controls over the management level. As a result of such steps, the company’s SG&A, at the current run rate, would be ~ $165 million or ~ 7% down from the previous year.

FY2019 guidance

In 2H 2019, the company expects the ECO and AMS segments to remain steady. The stability will be supported by two ECO projects that came online in 1H 2019. Also, the AMS business is expected to drive values in the long-term. On the other hand, the product sales order book may weaken. In effect, the company expects the FY2019 EBITDA to be at a level similar to FY2018.

FCF And Debt

Despite generating positive cash flow from operations (or CFO), EXTN’s free cash flow (or FCF) has not been steady. Its CFO increased by 200% in 1H 2019 compared to a year ago, led by higher revenues and improvement in working capital due to a decrease in inventories and an increase in contract liabilities. Despite that, its FCF remained negative in 1H 2019 because its capex exceeded CFO. In 1H 2019, capex increased by 34% over a year ago due to higher expenditure on contract operations services contracts in the Latin America region.

As of June 30, 2019, EXTN’s capacity to borrow under the revolving credit facility was $529 million while its cash & equivalents were $17.1 million. It has $35 million debt repayment due in 2023, while the bulk of its debt repayment ($375 million) would be due in 2025. So, the company does not have any near-term financial risks.

EXTN’s debt-to-equity (0.88x) is higher than many of its peers, including Newpark Resources (NR) (0.28x). Matrix Service Company (MTRX) has nearly zero debt, while RPC, Inc. (RES) has no debt.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Exterran Corporation is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 4.0x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is also 4.0x. Between FY2016 and FY2018, the average EV/EBITDA multiple was 6.4x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to its past three-year average.

Exterran Corporation’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple is nearly unchanged versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA. For peers, too, the forward multiple is expected to change little compared to the current multiple, which implies the sell-side analysts do not expect EBITDA for Exterran as well as peers to change much in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a similar EV/EBITDA for EXTN multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (MTRX, NR, and RES) average of 7.9x. So, the stock can be relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated EXTN a “buy” in August (includes “outperform”), while none recommended a “hold” or a “sell.” The consensus target price is $26.7, which at the current price yields ~166% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Very Bearish” rating. It scores moderately on value, but poorly on the rest of the parameters, including EPS revisions, growth, profitability, and momentum. Not only are EXTN’s revenue and profit growth rates lower than peers, but also the growth rate has been inconsistent over the past several quarters. So, I think Seeking Alpha’s low rating on growth is justified.

The company has been recording net losses, but its EBITDA has been quite consistent over the past quarters. So, I think Seeking Alpha’s low rating on profitability might be too conservative. I also think the low rating on EPS revision is also right, given that its earnings missed analysts’ estimates in all the past four quarters. I think its relative valuation multiple is above-par, as I discussed earlier in the article, and so, I would rate its value higher than Seeking Alpha.

What’s The Take On EXTN?

The long-run drivers for EXTN remain strong due to the increased demand for natural gas processing and related services, including midstream infrastructure. While the Product Sales segment was the growth driver in Q1, the fall in backlog in this segment can become a concern. Although the company’s leverage is on the higher side, it has no debt repayment risks in the short term.

There is pressure on the ECO segment operating margin because of excess capacity in the natural gas compression market and the recent downward pressure on natural gas price. However, the revenue visibility in the ECO segment has improved in Q2 following higher backlog. In an environment when the energy price faces headwinds while margin remains under pressure, EXTN has taken various steps to reduce costs. However, in the short term, the effects of such steps may not be adequate to protect the margin.

It is not uncommon for a smaller player like EXTN to be FCF negative or having a higher leverage ratio. While falling natural gas price may keep its stock price under pressure in the short term, I think it will produce steady returns in the medium-to-long term due to increasing demand for natural gas in the international markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.