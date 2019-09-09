Sifting Through The Rubble In Mall REITs: I'm Buying Simon Hand Over Fist

Mall real estate investment trusts ('Mall REITs') are trading at valuations that seem to forecast imminent death. In this article, I will explain how I go about determining whether to buy the cheapest of the bunch or the best of the bunch. Simon Property Group (SPG) is my highest conviction buy with the best risk-reward proposition in the market.

We don't have throwaway years - CEO David Simon of Simon Property Group

The Mall REIT Beatdown

The mall REIT cohort, consisting of SPG, Macerich (MAC), Washington Prime (WPG), CBL Properties (CBL), and Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) has massively underperformed the broader market over the past several years:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The idea that "malls are dying" appears to have transformed itself into the "reality" that "malls have already died." When sentiment gets this bad, stocks are bound to present significant value, and this is evidenced by the single-digit adjusted funds from operations ('AFFO,' basically earnings plus depreciation minus recurring capital expenditures) multiples seen in the sector. The entire sector looks undervalued - should we be buying the deep value at the lower end of the spectrum or best of breed at the other end?

Why I Buy Best Of Breed

When you buy a deep value stock, everything is wrong about it except the valuation. When you buy best of breed, oftentimes, everything is great about it except the valuation. This means that, when you buy best of breed, you are in greater control of your investment future. If I buy best of breed and don't make money even in a long-term time horizon, it's probably because I made a mistake somewhere in my analysis. On the other hand, there are so many reasons why I might lose money on deep value investments in spite of valuation, many of which are not in my control. From over-leveraged balance sheets to second tier management teams squandering shareholder value, I believe that those seeking consistency in returns should focus on avoiding uncontrollable variables before pursuing cheap valuations. Below I will explain how these uncontrollable variables kept me away from most mall REIT stocks not spelled S-P-G (note that I previously covered SKT in this article and remain bearish for the reasons noted in that article).

Problem of Poor Financials

CBL Properties (CBL) and Washington Prime (WPG) are the landlords of lower-tiered mall properties. They trade at compelling valuations at low single-digit multiples of FFO. WPG pays around a 27% yielding dividend - at first glance, it would appear that these companies would only need to survive a couple years before you get your money back. The poor current financials and unclear outlook, however, make things more difficult.

CBL saw same center net operating income ('SS NOI') decline an atrocious 5.7% this past quarter, and WPG saw SS NOI decline 6.8%. Compounding this problem is the fact that they both have high leverage with debt to EBITDA around 8 times and set to grow as they continue their anchor redevelopment programs and cash flows continue to decline.

Their highly leveraged balance sheets, coupled with declining cash flows, mean that there are potential factors beyond our control that may impact shareholder returns. While I can see the argument for high-quality malls to carry higher amounts of leverage, I see the opposite as being true for lower quality malls. As a result, CBL and WPG are going to have to either continue deleveraging indefinitely, or risk seeing interest expenses rise dramatically as lenders demand greater security. This means that CBL and WPG are in a difficult negative feedback loop: the more cash flows decline, not only does this reduce the amount of debt that lenders allow them to hold, but it also reduces the amount of cash available to pay off debt. As they fall behind in deleveraging, interest expenses rise, compounding the problem of not being able to deleverage fast enough. If they didn't have to reduce leverage, then I could see the argument that low valuations mean that shareholders should get a strong return even if they are long-term zeros. The declining cash flows and high current leverage, however, significantly reduce their attractiveness as an investment proposition. Sure, their financials might suddenly turn around, but what is the catalyst for that?

Problem of Debt

Macerich (MAC) is an operator with ultra-high-quality properties, as their tenants have an average sales per square foot of $776. Shares, however, trade for around 10 times AFFO and a near 10% dividend yield. The problem at Macerich is their high leverage - debt to EBITDA runs high at 9 times and is expected to rise significantly into double digits as they continue their redevelopment efforts. While they are covering their dividend based on AFFO, like other operators, they have had to invest heavily into redeveloping anchor boxes. Without much excess cash flow after the dividend, they've had to refinance mortgages and raise more debt in order to gain liquidity to fund their redevelopment projects. While it's possible that they are able to complete all their projects without drama, their strong reliance on the credit markets elevates their risk profile, especially if a credit freeze were to happen like it did in 2008. MAC is actually the one I think may have the greatest outperformance overall (and I do own some shares), but the leveraged balance sheet really makes execution risk a big fear here. It would be much more efficient as far as their redevelopment projects go if they just allowed SPG to take them in, but this may be wishful thinking.

Problem of Management

Taubman (TCO) is often considered the best of breed in the space (in my opinion, mistakenly) due to its properties having the highest sales psf at $848. For reference, anything above $500 is considered very high quality, so $848 in sales psf is cream of the crop. Shares, however, trade around 11 times FFO and a near 7% dividend yield. Is this not just the perfect combination of a great business at a bargain price?

Taubman is a good example of needing to analyze the management team closely. In spite of having the best properties in the sector, Taubman has been unable to show superior financial performance for it. FFO per share has barely moved in the last 10 years, whereas SPG has more than doubled it:

(Chart by High Probability Investments, data from SPG, TCO, MAC 10-Ks)

Note that I have included MAC in these charts, and they somewhat get a pass for muted financial performance due to the dramatic transformation in converting their mall portfolio from good quality to ultra-good quality over the past 10 years (whereas TCO has pretty much always had the best overall properties).

TCO's dividend has grown by 50% in the past 10 years, which is a very slow growth rate, especially considering that SPG has more than doubled their dividend:

(Chart by High Probability Investments)

These financial results suggest that TCO has not been as successful in generating the same cash flow growth nor in executing as strongly on their development projects as SPG. Given the fact that they own the very best properties as judged by tenant sales psf by a wide mile, it is clear that the problem is management.

I should note that, in addition to poor execution, management also may not be completely aligned with shareholders. I previously wrote about how TCO rejected a takeout offer by Simon in 2002 which at the time was an 18% premium to the stock trading at an all-time high. 85% of shareholders voted in approval of the offer, but it was at this time that Taubman disclosed a very controversial deal in which they were able to acquire preferred shares with 30% of the voting power for $38,000 (you read that right, that's 38 thousand dollars). They then lobbied Michigan legislators to allow them to use these preferred shares to vote against the takeout offer. A good management team knows that selling out at an attractive price is better for shareholders and will prioritize this over keeping their jobs. If they were a best of breed management team, then I wouldn't mind them not wanting to cede control so much, but that just isn't the case as we saw above in the analysis of their financial results.

The Best of Breed Package

This brings us to the best of breed: SPG. As we will see below, SPG has the perfect combination of strong underlying financials, a strong balance sheet, and best of breed management team. And of course, shares also trade at a material discount to my estimate of fair value.

High Quality Properties Lead To Strong Financials

SPG has very high quality properties with average tenant sales psf of $669 and $852 on an NOI weighted basis. As we saw above, this isn't the highest in the sector by any means, but it is much higher than the $500 threshold for "class A malls."

The 3.5% growth in tenant sales psf, plus the fact that sales are much higher than the average base minimum rent of $54.52 psf, helped SPG achieve 32.3% leasing spreads. In other words, they were able to increase rents by 32.3% on renewal or new leases.

SPG has significantly ramped up their redevelopment spending this year, as they spent $348.4 million in the first half of 2019 as compared to $239.5 million in the first half of 2018 (note that this includes their share of unconsolidated redevelopment spending). This has led to rent growth in the near term to be relatively muted as during this period of redevelopment, there obviously is no anchor occupying that space. This means that SPG is hurt in the near term due to things co-tenancy costs which are paid out to tenants due to the lower occupancy. Once they complete these redevelopment projects, however, these co-tenancy costs disappear, and their new tenants help to drive more foot traffic and sales, leading to stronger pricing power on leasing spreads. Sure, this year's guidance for 2% SS NOI growth is much less than the 3-4% SS NOI growth seen in prior years, but thus far, these results have been impacted by 1% due to tenant bankruptcies in addition to the aforementioned redevelopment projects. Amidst what really is a "transition year," SPG continues to drive strong cash flow growth. Imagine what they can do after they've made significant improvements to their properties and freed up significant free cash flow?

Best In Class Balance Sheet

SPG has a best in class balance sheet with debt at 5.1 times NOI. In addition to the low leverage, SPG also has credit ratings of A or equivalent from all the major credit rating agencies. Their balance sheet remains underleveraged as evidenced from this 2018 note from Moody's, indicating that leverage can expand to above 7 times and perhaps even higher in the near term without a ratings downgrade:

"Net debt to EBITDA significantly above 7.0x and fixed charge coverage declining meaningfully to below 3.5x on a sustained basis could create negative rating pressure, as would a highly levered and large acquisition that could present capital structure and operating challenges. Given Simon's strong franchise, prudent and consistent capital strategy and sound liquidity position, rating revisions are unlikely for modest or transient weakening of credit metrics. (Moody's)"

While I have no doubt that SPG will be able to continue refinancing debt maturities with no problem due to their high credit ratings and low leverage, how might SPG perform if a credit freeze like 2008 were to occur again? We can see their consolidated debt maturities below:

(Source: 2018 10-K)

SPG generates around $1.5 billion in free cash flow after the dividend, which means that they would have significant firepower to use to retire debt if they needed to. Furthermore, SPG has $5.9 billion in available liquidity through their credit facilities with maturities in 2022 and 2023 which they can always use as well - these would be able to keep SPG afloat if such an apocalyptic credit situation were to persist for several years.

Best In Class Management Team

SPG is run by the best management team in the business. In addition to managing their balance sheet conservatively as we saw above, this is also a management team which knows how to take appropriate actions when their stock gets hammered. During the quarter, SPG bought back a million shares and also noted that they bought back another 630,000 in July alone. While that only represents about $180 million, you have to understand that SPG is the only company with any significant buyback in the sector, as mall REITs in aggregate are having to invest heavily into redeveloping anchor boxes (with the exception of SKT). Thus far, in 2019, SPG has been able to fund all their redevelopment projects (which as discussed earlier they have significantly increased in spending over the prior year) from free cash flow alone. For the first 6 months of 2019, SPG generated $1.86 billion in FFO, and subtracting $32.3 million for straight-line lease income and $177.3 million for recurring capital expenditures (including unconsolidated properties), we arrive at $1.84 billion in AFFO. SPG used this to pay $1.46 billion in total dividends as well as fund over $300 million in redevelopment projects. Whereas peers have had to either raise proceeds from selling assets, entering joint ventures, or raising debt, SPG has been able to self-fund their redevelopment efforts all while having some cash left over to repurchase shares - and equally important, the willingness to repurchase shares at a steep discount to fair value.

Valuation

SPG looks very undervalued based on any metric. SPG is projecting $12.35 in FFO per share this year, and AFFO per share (AFFO is FFO subtracting for straight-line rent income and recurring capital expenditures) is traditionally about 10% lower so we can estimate it to be around $11.11 this year. At recent prices, SPG sells for around 13.4 times AFFO (free cash flow) which is very cheap considering the quality of earnings and their ability to drive 5-7% growth long term from rent increases (2-3%), returns on retained earnings (2-3%), and impact of leverage (2-3%).

How about on a sum of the parts basis, where we attempt to value their trophy assets and the rest? We can see their cap rate valuation below:

(Chart by High Probability Investments, data from 10-K, includes joint ventures)

Recall that cap rate is net operating income divided by enterprise value. This valuation is basically saying that, if someone came and bought all of SPG, including their debt, then they'd get a 6.9% cash return on their money. This looks unreasonable considering that SPG is set to achieve 2% SS NOI growth this year, and I project them to return to 3%+ growth in 2020 and beyond. Further, class A properties can take on significant leverage, meaning that they should justify lower cap rates. SPG noted on their conference call that the average sales psf of their top 77 assets was over $900 and that they generate well over 50% and "probably 70ish" percent of NOI. Even if we assume that only 60% of their estimated $5.76 billion in trailing NOI is attributable to these 77 properties, we arrive at $3.46 billion in NOI coming from A+ properties. At a 4% assumed cap rate for these 77 properties, we already arrive at the total value for SPG, and the remaining 133 properties are free. At a 5% assumed cap rate for these 77 properties, the rest of SPG trades at a 14% implied cap rate, which seems absurd. I note that Westfield was taken out by Unibail-Rodamco (OTCPK:UNBLF) at around a 4.5% cap rate. Clearly, SPG looks substantially undervalued if we value them on a sum of the parts basis.

Based on a minimum $8.40 forward annualized dividend per share, SPG trades at a 5.6% dividend yield. Even using the low end of my long-term FFO growth forecast, we arrive at 5% long-term sustained dividend growth, and this isn't even accounting for compression in the payout ratio. In the next 5 years, I think SPG can average 7-10% dividend increases as they drive strong returns in redevelopment projects and perhaps even more if they also hopefully allow leverage to go up a little. This suggests potential total annual returns in the 12-15% in the next 5 years, which is very high for a company with such a strong balance sheet and built-in growth. My fair value target is based on a 4.0% dividend yield, which would represent a share price of $210 based on the current dividend payout.

Risks

High-quality malls like SPG might end up seeing problems raising rents. While I don't see this becoming a secular issue in the near term, it might be possible that there aren't that many tenants that could operate so productively, and thus, SPG may have issues keeping high occupancy rates. I think we will see malls start to bring in more non-retail concepts such as fitness centers and restaurants even for non-anchor box real estate, and they might command less in rental income than traditional retailers but, at the same time, would help improve the quality of the rest of the properties.

If they were to see issues raising rents, then their high credit ratings may come back to hurt them. A worsening financial picture would not warrant an A credit rating, and a lower credit rating would lead to higher interest expenses. This would in turn reduce their cash flows and potentially send the company in a downward death spiral. At the same time, SPG has currently has low leverage and thus would not be forced to repay debt down so aggressively in such a scenario, and I reiterate that I find it unlikely for SPG to see any pressures to rent last long term, given the currently high profitability of their tenants.

Retail headwinds may not ever go away. This may mean that SPG might permanently trade at discounted multiples. It's possible that their dividend yield continues to expand as they keep increasing their dividend, and their stock price doesn't move or just keeps going down. However, SPG does not rely on equity issuance to fund its operations and has more than enough liquidity through free cash flow and additional capacity for leverage to fund its anchor redevelopment programs. As a result, SPG is not negatively affected by a deeply discounted share price but actually benefits from it, as it would be able to buy back more shares at lower prices. Long-term investors arguably would want the stock price of SPG to remain depressed as this would help both their share repurchase program as well as the reinvestment of dividends.

Conclusion

All mall REITs trade cheaply, but I believe that many of them may not produce positive returns because of factors beyond our control. Poor underlying financials, high leverage, and poor management are the key reasons keeping me away from most of the mall REIT names. SPG, however, checks all the boxes and trades at a deep discount which I do not believe does justice to their high quality portfolio of trophy assets. I rate shares a conviction buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.