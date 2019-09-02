The Choice Between Gold, Silver, And Platinum

The gold standard is still alive. Most of the uses for gold are for jewelry, bars/coins, and investing.

If you've read my articles recently you know that I've gone into precious metals. I'm not too positive on the world economy. This doesn't mean the world economy will do poorly, but it does mean there is a lot of uncertainty (trade war, high corporate debt, high federal debt, possible negative interest rates, etc).

Precious metals are looking like a great alternative especially with bond yields being low or even negative. Please look at my previous article for more information.

Ray Dalio (founder of Bridgewater Capital) also has an article addressing this point.

This article is research into which metals to choose. The typical choices are gold, silver, and platinum. All are highly correlated, but one can outperform the others.

The Correlation Between Metals

Gold, Silver, and Platinum are all very similar investments. This can be seen from correlation coefficients.

Correlation coefficients are below (average prices for the year):

Gold to Silver (1961-2019) - 0.92

Gold to Platinum (1986-2019) - 0.83

Silver to Platinum (1986-2019) - 0.89

If you aren't familiar with correlation coefficients 1 is the highest it can go. If the correlation coefficient is 1 it means that each metal perfectly matches relative price movements.

These are all very high correlations. An investment in any of them will be fairly similar, although prices do fluctuate. The dates are slightly different due to information available on the web. Information was obtained from Macrotrends.

The Ratios Between Metal Prices

Investors consistently look at the ratio between metal prices. Investors do this to get an idea if one metal is a better value than the other. The most common ratio is gold to silver. This ratio shows how much silver it would take to buy gold. If the ratio is higher than the average, it may mean silver is undervalued, if it's low it may mean gold is undervalued. These ratios will only indicate value if you expect the ratio to revert back to the average at some point in the future. These ratios aren't exact evidence. It could mean that one metal could out price another in the long-term.

Gold to Silver (1969-2019)

Average = 56.4

The average from 1986-2019 is 67.2

As can be seen above from these numbers silver looks like the better value compared to gold. There are even some indications of support and resistance around 50 and 90 respectively.

Gold to Platinum (1986-2019)

Average = 0.85

Platinum looks to be the better value compared to gold by a lot. Notice the shape of this graph too and how gold has significantly outpaced platinum for many years. The current price ratio is now about double the historical average.

Platinum to Silver (1986-2019)

Average = 84.96

Platinum looks to be the better value compared to silver. Silver has made recent price gains compared to platinum in the early 2000s.

Let's examine these ratios several different ways.

All Year Average 2010-2019 Average Present Ratio (8/28/2019) Gold to Platinum 0.85099795 1.13468611 1.59610984 Platinum to Silver 84.9634326 60.422009 47.3941368 Gold to Silver 56.4015013 67.2797875 75.732899

Gold is historically and recently overvalued compared to both platinum and silver according to the price ratios.

The metals have the following value rankings according to the ratios:

1. Platinum

2. Silver

3. Gold

Another insight is that gold to platinum ratio is about double the average.

The Demand of these Three Metals

People have been investing in gold and silver during times of uncertainty because prices gold and silver have held and even increased during times of uncertainty. Gold and silver have been desired metals for thousands of years allowing for protection against inflation. There is no clear indication why humanity loves shiny things, but it seems this love isn't going away any time soon.

Gold is mainly used for investing, currency, and jewelry.

Source: Statista M. Garside

Silver is similar to gold, but with more uses in technology. The following graph is for 2017.

Source: Statista M. Garside

Platinum is different. Platinum has an extremely high melting point, is highly resistant to corrosion, and is highly conductive. This means it has a variety of different uses. The following graph is for 2019.

Source: Statista M. Garside

Platinum will be more susceptible to industry changes. In fact, platinum is used heavily in the auto industry, but electric cars don't require platinum. It is impossible to quantify this headwind at this point, but it should definitely be considered.

Another fact to consider with platinum is that it's much more rare. Annual production for platinum is only about 10% of the annual production of gold.

Conclusion

The "gold standard" still exists in some form. The use for gold is mostly in currency (bars & coins), jewelry, and investing. Silver has uses in tech, and platinum is used a lot in the auto industry. Price ratios indicate that platinum and silver are undervalued compared to gold, but it's tough to tell how much of that is due to industry trends in demand. All of these facts considered I have the following allocation in the precious metals section of my portfolio:

Gold - 50%

Silver - 40%

Platinum - 10%

Given the correlation coefficients all should act similarly unless a fundamental change occurs. I feel I can rely the most on gold as hedge because of its demand and robust history. That being said I don't completely count out silver and platinum, I just err on the cautious side. This is especially true with platinum with the shift of the auto industry towards electric.

These are all long-term investments and I feel they will be a good balance in my portfolio in the new era of near 0 interest rates.

Do you agree or disagree? Are there some facts you think I missed? Please comment below. All feedback is appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPLT, SLV, GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.