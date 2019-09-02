Struggling GNC Holdings Falls Short Fundamentally

GNC Holdings (GNC) is a stock that has seen hard times since the retail industry started to feel the pain of the paradigm shift in ecommerce. In 2015, shares of the drug store company hit $50 before a precipitous fall over the next four years. In 2017, GNC barely reached about $10 as it floated around $8 before falling to another set of new lows. Currently, the small cap stock trades around $2.00 which is near all-time lows set back in June at $1.32. With the stock so low, is there any reason for investors to approach it? Its contracting sales and heavy balance sheet might suggest otherwise.

Source: Finviz

GNC as a company is seeing some worrying signs from its financial performance as evidenced by its earnings reports. Over the past five reports, GNC has missed Wall Street estimates of EPS and revenue 3 out of 5 times. The underperformance has also been accompanied by a steep decline of the top-line as GNC reported a year-over-year revenue decline of -13.58 percent, its worst revenue growth rate of all-time.

It’s no secret. GNC management is scrambling to “stabilize” the company’s core business in the United States. In its two key metrics, domestic same store sales and GNC.com contribution to same store sales, GNC saw the rate of decline accelerate in the second quarter (domestic sales down -3.9 percent in Q2 vs -1.9 percent in Q1 and GNC.com contributions down -0.7 percent in Q2 vs up 0.7 percent in Q1). Management especially pointed out negative traffic in mall stores which account for 28 percent of total stores.

Source: 2019 Q2 10-Q

Outside of its key markets, GNC reports that its global business segment grew 2 percent year-over-year in Q2 with the company advancing on opportunities in Australia, Japan, Brazil, and China. In its mentioning, management makes clear that it seems excited about the prospects for this business despite it not being included as a key-performance indicator. The shift in priorities also manifests itself in the store closing trends so far in 2019. International store closings have been much slower than the other three categories that are reported.

It seems strange that a company struggling with growth should want to extend its foreign operations while shrinking its core operations faster. There might be two explanations for this.

One, GNC sees its extensive network of domestic stores as too saturated and thinks that it can maintain its reach with a smaller number of stores. In the same way, international markets are less saturated, and therefore, the company has a better chance of organic growth with each addition store opening. Two, the trend of e-commerce crowding out brick-and-mortar stores hasn’t become an obstacle in international markets. Statistics from the United Nations in 2017 show that the United States ecommerce market accounted for over 30 percent of world ecommerce sales. Because of this, it has become increasingly necessary for retailers to sell online in the United States, but the same might not be true in international markets.

While this might be true now, it’s almost certain that international market will inevitably give way to the ecommerce movement. In Brazil, a key market identified by GNC management, growth in ecommerce is expected to increase to 32 percent by 2022. In another key market, China, GNC is bound to feel pain from the expansion of the local ecommerce expert, Alibaba, as it continues to expand its health segment. Overall, international growth is unlikely to be a significant source of expansion in the long tune, and GNC will have to sort out its domestic operations if it wants to survive.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As GNC is dealing with a stalling of its top-line growth, it also must address its large debt position accumulated over the years. In its latest report, long-term debt was recorded at $863.4 million with full year in 2019 interest expense ballooning by 50 percent to $130 million. GNC’s financial show that the cash it is generating from operations has been barely enough and sometimes not enough to cover interest payments. The cash crunch has caused the company to be more conservative focusing on cost cutting initiatives and reducing capital expenditures (which was down over 70 percent from two years ago on a TTM basis). For these reasons, investors should be wary to believe that GNC can counter its poor growth performance as debt puts pressure on spending.

GNC’s earnings reports leaves a lot to desire on both the growth and financial stability fronts, but the company still has a robust network of stores with wholesale operations that cannot be ignored. Total stores were over 8,000, (about 4000 in North America, 2000 internationally, and 2,000 in Rite Aids), in June despite over 700 closings in the past year. At its core, this portfolio might be solid enough to be packaged as a target for potential acquisition especially if it can be paired with a solid online brand looking to advance into ecommerce for health products (think like an Amazon). GNC.com doesn’t look to be making much progress, and large online retailers with the internet brand might be able to do a better job of capitalizing on GNC’s massive network of operations.

However, for this to be even entertained, GNC would probably need to improve its balance sheet improve its cash flow generation. Its profitability trends look hopeful. The company reported a 150 basis point margin improvement in US and Canada operating income from “store optimization and cost reduction initiatives” and an overall SG&A margin improvement of 128 basis points from favorable compensation. Of course, profitability improvements also drive debt repayment which GNC would also need to commit to in order to look better to a buyer.

In its current position, GNC does not look great. The decline in sales continues and is forcing more stores to close as the company looks to manage a large debt loan. In addition to the general financial trends, management appears to be chasing a ghost focusing on international growth instead of managing domestic consolidation. The stock has probably fallen too much to short and may actually see a slight rebound as it reverses momentum, but long-term, investors should look to avoid GNC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.