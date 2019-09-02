Futu Reports Solid Fiscal Q2 2019 Results With Promising Operating Performance

The fundamentals remain strong, but I would recommend to buy at a price below $10 per ADS.

The revenue growth was higher than that of the previous quarter, and the gross margin reached a record high.

The solid growth in paying clients kept the pace seen in fiscal Q2 2019.

Futu Holdings went public five months ago, and now it is reporting earnings for fiscal Q2 2019. Top and bottom lines beat Wall Street estimates by significant margins.

Intro

Futu Holdings (FHL) went public five months ago with a price of $12 per ADS (8 shares), which quickly reached $19. In March 31, the quiet period expired, and the price started a steady decline to ~$9.5 until mid-June, then rebounding to the $10-$12 levels in August.

The sentiment on the stock was bullish before the date of the earnings release (August 26), but there has been some selling activity afterwards, suggesting that some participants of that 20% rally, are disappointed by the reported results.

In fact, EPADS beat estimates by a 20% margin (estimates of $0.05 vs. actual of $0.06), while revenue beat expectations with $33.3 million for the quarter, $3.76 million ahead of Wall Street or a 13% margin. I would say these are solid results for a company that is in its early stages and focusing on both growth and profitability.

In addition to revenue and EPADS, the online broker saw its gross profit margin growing to record highs, R&D expenses at unusual levels (as a % of revenue) due to temporary revenue headwinds, and a promising growth on its funded accounts.

(IPO Prospectus, MS Paint)

Business Recap

Futu Holdings Limited is an online brokerage firm based in Hong Kong. The company’s trading platform (Futu NiuNiu) can be accessed on any mobile device or online.

Besides the core trade execution and margin financing services, the platform provides real-time market data and news, investment research, and analytical tools.

The platform includes a financial social network (NiuNiu Community) for investment commentary sharing, and NiuNiu Classroom for investment education courses.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is a strategic investor, and is helping the company by providing traffic, content, and cloud infrastructure. It is also cooperating in some of the services offered by Futu.

The company’s CEO, founder and chairman is Mr. Leaf Hua Li, a founding employee of Tencent.

Quarterly Overview

I would like to start this section with the paying clients figure, which I believe to be the main long-term driver for trading volume and revenue growth.

After some years of extreme growth, the number of paying clients (or those with funded trading accounts) has been settling in a growth of 10% Q/Q (or 45% Y/Y). 6.1 million users, more than 600,000 registered clients, expansion plans, and the introduction of new services should fuel this growth on the long-term.

With this in mind, trading volume and revenue growth have been lagging paying clients’ growth during recent quarters. This behavior is due to decreasing trading activity across the globe, produced by the escalating trade war between the US and China, and recession fears.

Once some of those short-to-mid-term headwinds disappear, revenue growth should rebound and better reflect paying clients growth.

Well, back to the quarterly details. The revenue was HK$259.9 million, a growth of 40% Y/Y and 10% Q/Q, that was driven by triple-digit growth in other revenues. The gross profit was HK$196 million, growing 56% Y/Y and 12% Q/Q, and the gross profit margin was 75.5%, a record high for the company.

Operating expenses were HK$145 million, a growth of 67% Y/Y and 28% Q/Q. R&D and G&A expenses continue to grow to sustain operational expansion, while the growth in S&M expenses was driven by branding and marketing expenses related with the new Money Plus business. The latter is a money market mutual fund distribution platform for Hong Kong clients, that represents an entry into the wealth management business.

EBIT was HK$47.8 million. It grew by 28.5% Y/Y, but decreased by 22% Q/Q. While net income grew by 128% Y/Y and 21.5% Q/Q, thanks to a tax refund related with R&D operations.

The following exhibit provides further financial details:

(Data from ER, MS Excel)

On the operational side, trading volume decreased 4.8% Q/Q and 1.8% Y/Y to HK$213.1 billion. You should know that, although trading volume has been decreasing, revenue is likely to continue growing due to the expiration of discount promotions, which should offset declining trading volumes with higher trading commissions.

The retention rate reached a record high of 98.1% during the quarter, way better than Up Fintech’s (TIGR) 82%.

The rest of the reported metrics shows promising growth. Clients assets continue to grow at almost the same pace as registered clients and paying clients, creating a tailwind for more revenue growth in the future:

(Data from ER, MS Excel)

The company started to offer fixed income and equity funds since the end of the second quarter, launched I&E, a corporate services brand, that combines IPO subscription and ESOP solution services (there were 39 ESOP clients at the end of Q2, a net addition of 11 clients). As I mentioned before, Money Plus was launched during the quarter to Hong Kong users.

Valuation Update

I expect the second half of 2019 to be weaker than the first half with annual growth between 20% and 30%. A declining trading volume will be offset by the expiration of more discount promotions, and services such I&E.

My estimates for full year revenue and net income are $137 million and $25 million, respectively, assuming an exchange rate of 7.85 HK dollar for every US dollar.

With an ADS price of $11.10 as of August 29, and 125.9 million ADS outstanding, the market cap gives $1.4 billion. This means that the stock is trading at 10.2 times forward revenues and 55.9 times forward EPADS.

TIGR is trading at 9.9 times forward revenues (given an ADS price of $4.35 and a full year 2019 revenue estimate of $59.5 million), but is yet to make a profit, and its operating metrics are not as promising as Futu’s.

Remember that Futu is in an industry with a recent CAGR of more than 20%, and the company has a revenue growth Y/Y close to 40%, which could be higher in the years to come. Also have in mind that its gross profit is high (75.5%), and its net profit margin is around 18%, which has room to expand, and hence to grow at a higher pace than revenue. Therefore, 10 times forward revenues and 56 times forward EPADS make sense.

The company is not cheap. I would say that it is reasonably priced, and at any price below $10 per ADS, this is a buy.

Quarterly Takeaway

The trend in operating metrics, and the new products and services, suggest that the growth is assured in the years to come. The revenue continues to grow amidst declining trading volumes, and the gross profit margin is higher than ever.

The past quarter has seen the company reorganize its service offerings, and enter the wealth management business, which has a lot of room to expand, given the growing amount of clients’ assets that the company features.

The valuation shows that the stock is not cheap, but the fundamentals suggest that it is reasonably priced.

Remember that this company is controlled by its CEO and founder, through multi-voting shares, but Mr. Li seems to be the right person to run this company, given its experience and expertise in the Chinese internet and technology sectors.

If you were long before the release, don’t close your position, there should be more to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.