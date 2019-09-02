CrowdStrike: How To Get Long This Hyper-Growth Name With Little Risk, Part 1 (The Company)

In this first article, I discuss the business and valuation, while in the second article, I discuss how to get long this name with an options spread.

Competition for CrowdStrike is mounting and the valuation is quite high, but the stock has recently pulled back to support, creating an opportunity.

Introduction

In this first article, I discuss what CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is and look into their industry. I look at competitors and CrowdStrike's valuation. In part two, I present an options trade to get long this momentum stock on a pullback to support.

What CrowdStrike Does?

CrowdStrike has rocketed higher since IPO'ing earlier this year. The company provides customers with cloud-based AI-powered cybersecurity software. The company is growing revenue at an astonishing rate and is by every metric a hyper-growth company. The business model is that of all popular software stocks these days; software-as-a-service or SaaS. This creates reliable reoccurring revenue and allows companies to easily market new products to existing customers. It also, however, creates large valuations on Wall Street. From a fundamental perspective, CrowdStrike is quite expensive. The technical viewpoint is different though. Savvy investors can take advantage of the momentum in the stock through an options trade I present in my second article on the name to gain long exposure to the company while minimizing downside risk.

Source: CrowdStrike Website

Competition Heats Up

CrowdStrike is neither a revolutionary idea nor the only company offering products like it, although CrowdStrike claims to have the best security products. In the company's S-1 IPO filing, they list McAfee, Symantec (SYMC), Cylance, Carbon Black (CBLK), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and FireEye (FEYE) as competitors. Companies like Zscaler (ZS) and CyberArk (CYBR) could also be put on that list. CrowdStrike has done remarkably well at taking market share so far, but it's likely that at least one, if not multiple, of these competitors will catch on. I have no doubt that this will remain an extremely competitive space for quite some time.

Source: CrowdStrike Website

CrowdStrike claims to have many large companies as customers including the following. Clearly, CrowdStrike is on to something here. Large companies are paying a lot of money for cybersecurity solutions. Data and security breaches have become something of a PR nightmare for large companies. These corporations require the best of the best in digital security. CrowdStrike has tapped into this, creating an innovative, fast, and efficient security platform.

Source: CrowdStrike Customers Page

Fundamental Valuation

Many articles on Seeking Alpha have already pointed out the high valuation on CrowdStrike, but here's my take. CrowdStrike IPO'd at one of the highest absolute valuations of all the competitors I listed above. This certainly warrants further investigation.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

CrowdStrike on the last earnings report gave guidance on revenue between 430 million and 436 million for the full fiscal year of 2020 (fiscal year 2020 for CrowdStrike ends Jan. 31, 2020). With a market cap of $17.83 billion, CrowdStrike is trading at a forward P/S ratio of 41, nearly double that of Zscaler and several times that of Palo Alto and Symantec. CrowdStrike also has the most growth; so, I would expect them to have the greatest P/S ratio.

Comparing growth rates illustrate CrowdStrike is growing at more than double Zscaler and far more than other competitors.

Source: Table created by author with data from Seeking Alpha

Buying CrowdStrike here requires a willingness to pay a premium for growth. 40+ times sales is a high absolute multiple and remain high when compared to peers. But if CrowdStrike can continue to put up growth numbers, they will be able to grow into their valuation. It is unlikely, in my opinion, that we see any sort of drastic sell-off in the stock as long as they continue to post 70%+ revenue growth. The company reports FQ2 earnings on September 5, 2019. If it's as good as last quarter, the stock could see even higher prices. But if there's even a hint of the company slowing down, the stock could potentially get hit hard.

Conclusion

CrowdStrike is a strong momentum IPO. The stock is growing revenue extraordinarily quickly and also commands high multiples. The stock could keep running, as many momentum names often do, well past a market cap exceeding its total addressable market.

In my next article, I present an options trade that will make significant profits if the stock rebounds to $100 per share, while also minimizing risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRWD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As of the time of writing this article, I did not get filled on the trade in this stock. I will comment below if I do get filled and at what price after the article goes live.