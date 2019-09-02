BP Midstream Partners: Continuing Its Steady Performance

On Thursday, August 8, 2019, drop-down master limited partnership BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) announced its second quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be somewhat disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts in terms of top-line revenues, while its earnings were only in line with estimates. However, a closer look at the company's results shows that the overall story is very much alive here as the company showed substantial growth compared to the year-ago quarter, although they were generally flat compared to the first quarter. This was pretty much what we expected, though, as I explained in the last article on the company. Overall, the company continues to show itself as a stable source of steadily growing income for its investors.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from BP Midstream Partners' second quarter 2019 earnings results:

BP Midstream Partners brought in total revenues of $28.6 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a slight decline over the $28.935 million that the company brought in during the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $17.139 million in the second quarter of 2019. This represents an 11.54% decline over the $19.375 million that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

BP Midstream Partners transported an average of 1.7 million barrels of oil equivalents per day during the quarter. This was the highest level that the company has had since its initial public offering. This was also 18% higher than during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $42.9 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a very nice 32.0% increase over the $32.5 million that it had in the prior year quarter.

BP Midstream Partners reported a net income of $42.195 million in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a 4.98% increase over the $40.192 million that the company earned in the second quarter of 2018.

One of the major things that we see in these results is that the company saw record throughput through its network of pipelines. We can see this quite clearly here:

The reason why this is important deals with the company's business model. In short, BP Midstream Partners charges its customers a fee for each barrel of oil that moves through its network. This is a similar model to what many other pipeline companies have, and it is one reason why so many of them have been posting revenue growth over the past few years as upstream production volumes have been increasing in the United States. BP Midstream Partners is perhaps more dependent on this business model than some other pipeline companies though, as essentially all of its revenue comes from the tariffs that it charges customers, mostly BP (BP), for transit. It is, therefore, nice to see that these tariffs were generally higher in the most recent quarter than they were in the year-ago one. We can clearly see this here:

This increase in volumes was largely expected as it mostly came from two sources. The first of these was BP's massive Thunder Horse facility in the Gulf of Mexico resuming normal operations, following maintenance in the first quarter. This was actually one of the factors that weighed on the company's first quarter performance, as discussed in the previous article. The second factor was the Appomattox facility, which is operated by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A), beginning operations in May. This boosted total volumes on the Proteus, Edmonton, and Mattox pipelines. One thing to note here is that the Appomattox facility start-up could boost the company's average throughput volumes further in the third quarter. This is because it was only operational for part of the quarter so only contributed to the company's throughput averages for that period. This will not be the case in the third quarter.

The increases that the company saw in volumes were partially offset by lower volumes on the Diamondback and BP2 pipelines, which was expected. This naturally had a negative impact on the company's revenues. Indeed, this was one of the major reasons why the company's revenues were slightly lower than last year despite the higher throughput. Somewhat curiously, the company did not provide a reason for the volume declines in any of its official filings. It did state during the previous quarterly guidance though that maintenance would be performed on the facilities upstream of the two pipelines during the second quarter. This would explain the declines as well as the reason why they were expected. Unfortunately, we do not know for sure whether this maintenance has been completed or not, but the company did increase its 2019 guidance, so this is likely a positive sign.

As mentioned earlier, we did see the company's revenues decline slightly despite the higher throughput volumes. When we consider that the company's business model generally results in there being a direct correlation between volumes and revenues, this may be difficult to understand. However, it becomes easier when we look at the chart above and note that different pipelines generate different amounts of revenue. What happened here is that the pipelines that had lower volumes have higher average tariffs and vice versa.

As I have discussed in various past articles, the most important metric to use to evaluate the performance of a midstream company like BP Midstream Partners is distributable cash flow. As mentioned in the highlights, the company performed quite well here, with a distributable cash flow coming in at $42.9 million compared to $32.5 million a year ago. The partnership's reported distributable cash flow was also higher than it had in the previous quarter.

The reason why this is the usual metric used to evaluate the performance of these companies that distributable cash flow is not affected by depreciation and amortization or other non-cash expenses that tend to decrease the net income of very asset-intensive businesses like these but do not actually result in any money leaving the company. Instead, distributable cash flow tells us the amount of cash that is generated by the firm's ordinary operations that is theoretically available to distribute to its investors. This is naturally the amount left over after paying bills and so on. Thus, distributable cash flow better reflects the ability of the company to make money than net income does.

The second reason why distributable cash flow is critical is specific to us as income investors. This is due to the fact that it tells us the maximum amount of money that the company can theoretically pay out to its owners (us). Thus, we will want to have a look at it in order to ensure that the company can actually afford the distributions that it pays out. As already mentioned, BP Midstream Partners had a distributable cash flow of $42.9 million in the second quarter. The company declared a distribution of $0.3237 per unit for the quarter, which works out to a total of $34.315 million being paid out based on the current total number of units outstanding. This is sufficient to cover the distribution as it works out to a coverage ratio of 1.25, although it is not quite as good as the company has had in the past. Hopefully, we will see the ratio improve a bit once volumes on the BP2 and Diamondback pipelines return to normal, but there does not really appear to be anything to worry about here.

Overall, this was a reasonable quarter for BP Midstream Partners, which has been a recommendation here for much of the past year. This is exactly the kind of thing that we like to see as the company continues to boast strong coverage of its distribution, which is quite a bit higher than it was last year. The company has previously stated too that it intends to acquire a drop-down asset from BP during the second half of the year, which would stimulate growth as we head into next year. All in all, the company continues to look like a good home for some of your investment money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally distributed to subscribers to Energy Profits in Dividends.