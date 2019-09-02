CrowdStrike: How To Get Long This Hyper-Growth Name With Little Risk, Part 2 (The Trade)

In this second article, I discuss my trade idea in depth. The first article discussed the business and the current valuation on the stock.

Introduction

In this second article, I present an options trade to get long this momentum stock on a pullback to support. If you missed my first article, be sure to check my profile and give it a read before reading this one.

Technical Viewpoint And Trade Thesis

From a technical perspective, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) has sold off recently along with the market, but it's holding support near the earnings gap-up low. Given that this is a hyper-growth company with upside momentum, I'm looking to put on a long trade near support.

You could buy shares of this company, but that leaves significant downside risk from the high valuation. In addition, the company reports earnings on September 5, 2019. A miss on earnings or slowdown in growth could send this stock plummeting, as the high valuation metrics will no longer be justified. There may not be a chance to get out, as the stock could gap down between trading sessions if earnings go bad.

I can create a better trade on this stock using options. Options will allow the trade to have an increased reward:risk profile and limit downside risk. Looking at the monthly options expiring October 18 shows the following prices as of the close of Thursday, August 29.

The stock's all-time high is $101.88, thus I'm picking a target of $100 per share. This is both a key psychological level and where it topped out last time. This stock could return there in a matter of days.

The options trade I'm looking to put on is the 90/100/110 call butterfly. This is a fairly advanced options strategy that involves buying the 90 call, selling two 100 calls, and buying a 110 call. I've placed the Thinkorswim order entry for this trade below.

The mid-price on this trade as of the close of August 29 was $1.25. You may have to go past the mid-price somewhat to get a fill on this stock, as the options can get $0.30-$0.40 wide at times. For the purposes of analyzing the trade further, I will assume one can get filled on this trade at a debit of $1.50, which is $0.25 above the mid-price.

This trade aims for CRWD's share price to be at the middle strikes at expiration. If the stock were to close exactly at $100 per share on October 18, this trade would make a profit of $850, however, this is extremely unlikely. What is more likely is that the stock trades up to $100 sometime between now and October 18, at which point we would look to take the trade off for a profit, but not an $850 profit. The closer it is to expiration when this happens, the more money this trade will make.

I would not take this trade off until the spread traded for at least $3.00, even if the $100 stock price target is reached. Selling the spread for $3.00 would double your money from the $1.50 debit paid, but I would prefer to get $4.50 out of the trade, making a profit of 2X (or 200%) of the debit paid. That seems like a lot if you're not familiar with options, but it is in fact not in the options world. I would use a stop loss on this trade if the stock broke support and closed a daily bar below $80 per share. Alternatively, since the maximum risk is the debit paid, you do not necessarily need a stop loss, as long as you're comfortable losing the entire debit paid (which you should be if you put this on).

Using the maximum risk of $1.50 on the butterfly spread and a spread price target of $4.50 ($3.00 profit) gives this trade a 2:1 reward:risk ratio. This ratio climbs higher if you use a stop loss or have a higher options spread price target, but becomes less probable to occur. As always with my options trade ideas I strongly encourage readers to only make a trade if they fully understand the strategy at work here. Options can be extremely risky, especially if you don't fully understand the spread or strategy being employed, but can also be very rewarding for more sophisticated investors that want to leverage returns.

CrowdStrike reports earnings on September 5. This is not meant to be an earnings trade of any sort, thus, it is perfectly reasonable to wait until after the earnings are announced to put a trade like this on. It will likely require adjusting the strikes of the options in the trade, but should remain a feasible strategy nonetheless. If I do get this trade filled, I will comment below with the debit I paid.

Conclusion

CrowdStrike is a company executing on a new and innovative cybersecurity platform. The company is destined for success if they can navigate the competition. The Options Trade I presented should allow traders and investors to get long without risking a large amount of capital, but still capitalizing on a rebound in the stock in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRWD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As of the time of writing this article, I did not get filled on the trade in this stock. I will comment below if I do get filled and at what price after the article goes live.