Varonis: I'll Take A Pass For Now

Expect to see depressed margins and revenues for one or two years due to the SaaS transition.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) is a cybersecurity company that specializes in data protection and compliance with various government regulations that are emerging such as GDPR. According to its website, the company:

… enables enterprises to protect data stored on-premises and in the cloud: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Varonis recently began its own digital transformation journey, from the sale of perpetual software licenses to operating as a SaaS business. The transformation has been progressing much faster than management anticipated, resulting in missed guidance for the most recent quarter. The unanticipated higher level of SaaS business has resulted in more revenue being deferred versus collected upfront. SaaS and maintenance subscriptions are already more than 50% of revenues in Q2 despite the SaaS model launch at the beginning of the year.

(Source: Varonis)

Guidance is one of the issues that I have with Varonis. The latest quarter was not the first miss and this is a reflection on company management. Over the last five quarters, Varonis has missed analysts’ EPS estimates twice and has missed analysts’ sales estimates twice. Analysts usually base their estimates on guidance provided by company management.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The past record of beats and misses usually foretell the future, so don’t be surprised to see the company miss future estimates--maybe not next quarter, but sometime down the road. This goes against the norm for SaaS companies as they are usually very conservative with guidance; they don't tend to base revenue on anything that isn't in the bag.

In addition to the issue of guidance, I find that Varonis isn’t up to scratch when it comes to the "Rule of 40" (explained below), even when I cut some slack due to the company’s transformation. In addition, I find that the cash burn is also too high. For these reasons, I am giving Varonis a neutral rating.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 89 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Varonis is significantly above the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is higher than its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Varonis is overvalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

If I use the normalized subscription revenue growth of 26%, a figure quoted in the latest earnings call transcript, then I may consider the stock price to be fairly valued.

(Source: Varonis)

But then I would have to consider all stocks on a historical basis and the trend line would shift, meaning that Varonis would still be overvalue, though not by nearly as much. For the purpose of this analysis, I am going to conclude that the Varonis stock price is slightly overvalued--but this doesn't factor into my rating in this instance.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor's perspective.

Revenue Growth

Varonis's revenue grew by 11.8% for the most recent 12 months, down from 33% in June 2018.

(Source: Portfolio123)

In all fairness, Varonis is in a period of transition to SaaS. So instead of actual revenue growth, I am going to use the normalized subscription revenue growth of 26% for the Rule of 40.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Varonis had a free cash flow margin of -4.2% for the most recent 12-month period, down from 10% in September 2018.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Companies transforming to SaaS experience margin depression. So I am going to give Varonis another free pass and use the 10% free cash flow margin from September 2018 in the calculation of the Rule of 40.

Rule Of 40 Applied To Varonis

Varonis's normalized subscription revenue growth was 26%, while free cash flow margin was chosen to be 10%, the best margin prior to transformation. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 26% + 10% = 36%

In spite of the leniency regarding revenue growth and free cash flow margin, the Rule of 40 calculation still comes out less than 40%. Therefore, I conclude that the company has work to do to bring growth and profitability into balance. Note that Varonis would have beaten the Rule of 40 by a small amount one year ago. The company's transformation is likely impacting this metric due to revenue collection and depressed margins.

SG&A Expense

As an investor, one wants to make sure that if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40, it is at least not burning cash. The company is, in fact, burning cash, and a lot of it.

(Source: Portfolio123)

In the case of Varonis, the SG&A expense is 106% of the total revenues. This means that Varonis is spending more on SG&A expenses than total revenue intake. Even before the company transformation was initiated, Varonis was still spending pretty much all revenue on SG&A expenses.

Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for SaaS stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

Varonis is situated substantially below the trend line, suggesting that cash burn is much higher than its peers. If I use the normalized subscription revenue growth of 26%, then Varonis is still below the trend line. My conclusion is that the company’s cash burn is high relative to its peers, even if only subscription revenue is considered on a historical basis.

Summary

Varonis is a cybersecurity company that provides data protection and compliance for enterprises, allowing them to address emerging government regulations and cyberattacks that are directed toward data theft, which is most of the time.

Varonis recently began a transformation from selling perpetual software licenses to selling software subscriptions. The transformation has been progressing faster than anticipated and has resulted in missed guidance for the most recent quarter.

I have three problems with Varonis that lead me to give the company a neutral rating: (1) missed analysts' estimates on several occasions, (2) not fulfilling the Rule of 40, and (3) excessive cash burn.

Expectations for company's performance should be tempered for the next year or two. After that, it will be worth taking another look at this cybersecurity company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.