Time May Be Running Out For Short-Sellers In Celsius Holdings

Why this time feels different based on price and volume over the past two days, along with a few technical indicators that we follow.

There have been previous instances where we saw similar circumstances produce a head-fake with no follow through.

We are beginning to see price/volume activity that could be a precursor to a major short-squeeze taking place in the stock.

There has long been a disconnect between the strong fundamental story of the company and the price of CELH shares.

We have been writing about Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) on Seeking Alpha since 2014. During that time we have been long the shares, have sold the shares, have repurchased the shares, and have finally gotten long again.

Our current opinion regarding CELH is that it is a very strong buy based on a number of factors.

First, it has successfully tested an area of major support at the $3.55-$3.60 level on the chart three separate times . Secondly, following an opening price gap today, we are beginning to see price/volume activity which could be a precursor to the beginning of a significant short-squeeze developing. Third, revenue growth continues at a torrid pace, with domestic revenues growing at 69% in Q2 2019. This is following domestic revenue growth of 41% in Q1 2019, 63% in Q4 of 2018 and 92% in Q3 of 2018.

Most of the time our decisions were based on either technical indicators or valuation metrics. There has been one exception --- the level of short selling.

We have to admit that we have been perplexed at the major disconnect between the strong fundamental story of Celsius Holdings, Inc. and the activity by short sellers; who are betting that the double-digit and sometimes triple-digit revenue growth we have seen over the past few years won't continue.

Short-sellers are usually very adept at analyzing a company and coming to a conclusion that there is something, being overlooked by other investors, that will typically trigger a decline in the price of the shares.

We like to say that short sellers tend to be smarter than long-only investors since selling short encompasses taking unlimited risk (shares can rise far beyond the price at which a short seller has initially sold shares), whereas longs can only lose the amount of their original investment.

Taking a look at the history of short interest in CELH shares, one can see that there has been a fairly steady increase in the number of shares sold short over the past 18 months. We have written about this trend on Seeking Alpha on two previous occasions; here and here.

Source: Nasdaq

As we said, there appears to be a major disconnect between the fundamental story of Celsius Holdings, Inc. and this increasing trend of short selling.

Just take a look at revenue growth for the company over the course of its operating history.

Source: CelsiusHoldingsInc.com

Over the period between 2015 and the end of 2018. the company has experienced compound annual revenue growth of 64%. While not yet showing net profits, on an EBITDA basis we are seeing a significant improvement in the company's income statement.

Source: CelsiusHoldingsInc.com

We believe that sometime in 2019, the company will be able to show a net profit to investors.

From a technical standpoint, looking at a recent chart, one can see that there has been a bounce of the levels at around $3.55 - $3.60 on three separate occasions. The most recent of these bounces took place just a few weeks ago.

There was another attempt to breach that area of support just two days ago, which proved to be unsuccessful.

The other important technical picture, for us, is represented by the chart below.

Shares of CELH had been in a long-term downtrend (1st blue line) going back almost two years, after reaching a top in September of 2017. The shares also held above its near-term support (2nd blue line) going back to January of 2019.

The two-year downtrend line was broken when the stock crossed the $4.60 price level last month, and managed to poke its head (albeit briefly) above short-term resistance at the $5.00 price level.

This unfortunately, turned out to be a head-fake and the price feel back to the $3.55-0 $3.60 level where it once again bounced off for the third time.

Average daily volume over the past 10 days and 90 days has been 97,789 and 78,987 respectfully. After experiencing an opening price-gap today, we saw volume explode to almost 375,000 shares following yesterday's expanding volume of 172, 490 shares.

We have also noticed an appreciable increase in the number of block shares traded within the past few sessions, indicating that a large buyer has suddenly appeared on the scene.

With all of these technical indicators flashing buy signals and with a record level of short interest, representing approximately 15% of the public float, we believe that we could be setting up for a significant move higher if shorts are forced to cover.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not responsible for updating either this article or our opinion on CELH. We are not in the business of giving advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on Seeking Alpha.