WPP: Slimming Down

The management has recently slimmed down its business with the sale of its market research division Kantar.

Investment Thesis

WPP (WPP) has recently commenced a strategy of slimming down its business which may unlock significant shareholder value. Even though the company’s valuation does not look very bright, shares trade at an extremely low price-earnings multiple and offer an attractive dividend yield.

Corporate profile

WPP is a British multinational advertising holding company, owning a number of public relation and advertising companies. The company engages in a number of disciplines, from data and media investment management to promotion, branding, and identity. The company’s portfolio includes networks such as Ogilvy, Young & Rubicam, Burson Cohn & Wolfe and other. At the beginning of this year, the parent company and its subsidiaries had all together approximately 130,000 employees.

Key insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

Reading through the company’s earnings call transcript, the company’s CEO Mark Read highlighted several crucial developments – such as a stake divestiture of Kantar - and anticipated industry trends for the upcoming years. As the advertising landscape is heavily shifting towards online channels, WPP started focusing predominantly on clients from tech and media companies. Lastly, based on the CEO’s comments, a great part of the company’s business is not going to be in-house in the long run.

''So I think there are some moves in-house some services. I think in the long run the trend in business is not in-house.'' – Mark Read

Financial analysis

From the perspective of financial statements, there are several red flags any potential investors should be wary of, with the first two representing key income statement profitability measures and run-of-the-mill liquidity. On the other hand, the company has a relatively low indebtedness (which appears sustainable in the light of debt to EBITDA ratio).

DCF Valuation

Plugging in WPP's financial statements figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares show to be currently overvalued. Under the perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, 7 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and stable operating income margin of 11 percent, the model’s estimate of fair value of the stock comes at 33.9 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at 21.7 USD if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

Source: Author's own model

Income stock

Through the lenses of F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator, the company’s growth outlook is flat. Providing a non-standard dividend yield of more than 6 percent, WPP is an exemplary income stock, implying limited room for growth but secure dividend payments. Noteworthy to mention, WPP’s generous dividend yield is priced in terms of price to earnings ratio at an attractively low level.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

The bottom line

Obviously, WPP as a mature company has embarked on a journey of slimming down, which can show to be a very smart move going forward. Despite negative DCF valuation, the company’s high dividend yield provides a valuation buffer. Hence, WPP is a good pick for all income-seeking investors.

