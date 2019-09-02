Thoughts On The 'Buy' Signal From One Bank's Famous 'Bull & Bear Indicator'

Here are some highlights from the actual note along with my take.

It's a holiday in the US as I write these lines, and I thought I'd take advantage of the lull to pen a quick piece for readers here documenting a recent, high profile bull call on US equities which received quite a bit of attention on Friday.

On Thursday, BofA's Michael Hartnett said the Bull & Bear indicator (the bank's flagship positioning signal) flashed a contrarian buy signal after diving to 1.3 from 2.4. It's the first buy signal since January 3.

(BofA)

A little background information is in order. If the next couple of passages sound familiar to some readers, that's because I like to recap this for context, so bear with me - those who aren't apprised of the history always appreciate a brief retelling.

On January 26, 2018, Hartnett warned that the Bull & Bear indicator had just flashed a sell signal. In case you were prone to being skeptical of that, he reminded anyone unfamiliar that if backtests are any guide, it’s virtually infallible. Here’s the key excerpt from that late January 2018 note:

BofAML Bull & Bear indicator has given 11 sell signals since 2002; hit ratio = 11/11; average equity peak-to-trough drop following 3 months = 12%.

That came just days after his Global Fund Manager Survey flagged "short vol." as the most crowded trade on the planet. It was all looking pretty prescient two weeks later, when global equities careened into correction territory and the short VIX ETPs blew up. At the time, I wrote about it for this platform in a January 28, 2018, post called "This 'Perfect' Indicator Just Flashed A Sell Signal".

As far as buy signals go, Hartnett noted late last week that the median 3-month return from 16 buy signals going back nearly two decades for global stocks is strong, while for bonds, 10-year yields have subsequently risen sharply.

(BofA)

Extrapolating to the current setup, the implication is that the S&P and ACWI would retest record highs, while Treasury yields would retrace towards 2%.

The hit ratio for stocks on buy signals is 10/16. In predicting a rise in Treasury yields, the indicator is perfect. It's never missed (the shaded areas in the table represent backtesting).

The plunge in the Bull & Bear indicator into contrarian buy territory for risk assets comes courtesy of outflows from emerging market debt and equities, a manic rally in Treasurys versus credit and oversold conditions in MSCI country indexes (for stocks). BofA is now bullish on risk assets, especially equities and commodities, in 2019, thanks to bearish positioning and monetary policy that's supportive despite the lack of an actual recession.

So, that's the bull call that grabbed headlines (see here and here) late last week, and one thing I would say is that when it comes to Treasurys, the rally is over-the-top. August was the best month for US government bond returns since the end of 2008.

(Heisenberg)

Obviously, the global bond rally is attributable, from a fundamental perspective anyway, to persistent global growth concerns, collapsing inflation expectations and the assumption that when it comes to central banks, "lower for longer" now means "lower forever." Essentially, the market now believes Albert Edwards's "Ice Age" thesis is in the process of becoming reality.

In addition to that, though, it's absolutely crucial that readers understand the extent to which the rally in Treasurys was turbocharged by convexity hedging. I'm not going to go back over that in this post, but suffice to say that if you read any articles about the bond rally in August which don't at least mention that in passing, those articles don't tell the whole story. On the estimates of JPMorgan's rates team, more than half of the decline in 10-year US yields in August (and thereby a non-trivial part of the flattening in the curve) was attributable to "a combination of positioning, hedging activity and poor liquidity conditions." When it comes to the impact of those flows, there is no debate. They matter - quite a bit. Articles which don't mention that aren't complete.

(JPMorgan)

The upside (for risk assets) is that we get a benign selloff in Treasurys or, more simply, a controlled rise in yields. BofA's Hartnett underscores this. To wit (and he writes in equations sometimes, so the formatting is in the original):

The positive shock: +ve risk is orderly rise in yields and Great Rotation from bonds to stocks as policy makers successfully postpone recession + combo of low allocations to equities (down from 61% in 2007 to 36% in 2018 at S&P 500 corporate pension funds) and 1100 global stocks with dividend yield over 300bps in excess of global government bond yield + absurd level of rates (European IG bond yield @ 0.24%) = pension funds & endowments shift from bonds to stocks.

Note he uses the term "absurd" to describe the European credit market. As a brief aside, I should point out that he's not resorting to hyperbole. There are now multiple European corporates whose entire curves are negative. For those companies, there's a sense in which liabilities are now assets.

So, in the event central banks do manage to convince the market that they have enough firepower and credibility left after a decade of accommodation to help the global economy avert a recession and blunt the impact of the trade war and a no-deal Brexit (which now seems like a foregone conclusion), we could see yields begin to creep back up, especially if the incoming data takes a turn for the better and investors begin to believe in the reflation story again.

The problem, obviously, is that the data seems to be getting worse on balance. Over the weekend, for example, China's official manufacturing PMI printed slightly below expectations, although the Caixin survey came in a bit better. On Monday, the UK's manufacturing slump deepened, with a 47.4 PMI print underscoring considerable Brexit angst. Stateside, the final read on University of Michigan consumer sentiment (out Friday) was the worst of the Trump presidency, presaging a possible deceleration in consumer spending.

And then there's the trade war, which has become so unpredictable that Barclays' clients recently complained about the "inability, of holding onto positions for extended periods of time given the sheer volume of sometimes conflicting messages by [the] US President on issues like US-China [relations] and the Fed."

In any case, I thought it was worth fleshing out the BofA "Bull & Bear indicator" call a bit for readers considering the mainstream financial media featured it pretty heavily on Friday and also in light of how prescient it's proven to be in the past.

