Anheuser-Busch InBev: Halfway There

Current valuation, while not as discounted as previously, still has room to expand.

We go through the latest results to examine where this one stands.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has moved up and outperformed the market since our last report.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) has struggled versus the broad market over the past few years. At the heart of the issue was the rather drastic dividend cut that resulted in a 60% underperformance over the past three years.

While the dividend cut did hurt the income investors, we did see that as an opportunity in the shares and we recommended that the shares should be scooped up. Last we wrote about it, we were of the opinion that the shares had an upside potential of 33%. Since then, while the shares have moved generally in the right direction and even beaten the broader indices, we are still below our price target.

We took a fresh look at the recently released numbers to see if the bull thesis was still intact.

Q2-2019 results

We had seen signs of BUD turning around its business in Q1-2019. Q2-2019 numbers were even better.

Source: BUD Q2-2019 presentation

Whether you looked for revenue growth or EBITDA increases or margin expansion, you got it this quarter. The "Global Brand Portfolio" showed an even stronger performance.

Source: BUD Q2-2019 presentation

BUD has pushed through these three in the past via price hikes and we always believed that ultimately this had to become a volume story. We were pleased to see that Q2-2019 did show decent volume growth as well.

Source: BUD Q2-2019 presentation

BUD's normalized EPS increased at a solid clip while the net debt to EBITDA shifted marginally.

Source: BUD Q2-2019 presentation

We expect this ratio (Net debt to EBITDA) to come down faster in the back half of the year as that is the portion that normally produces much higher amounts of free cash flow.

Synergies on track

BUD's large acquisitions of the past were supposed to ultimately deliver big synergies and it remains on track to deliver these over time. The bulk of these have been completed and by Q4-2019 BUD should deliver on its promises.

Source: BUD Q2-2019 presentation

We have seen the impact of the rapidly expanding EBITDA margins which too should likely peak around Q4-2019.

Debt and capital market transactions

BUD cut its dividend to reduce its debt and that still remains a key focus for the company. While the numbers near the mid-4s of Debt to EBITDA do seem high, we were never really concerned about them from a funding perspective. The key reason was that exceptionally long maturity profile alongside stable revenues.

Source: BUD Q2-2019 presentation

In addition, BUD's liquidity is more than adequate to deal with any difficult market conditions.

Source: BUD Q2-2019 presentation

BUD did raise investors' heart rates recently, though, with a last minute pull down of its planned IPO. BUD was planning to raise money via IPO of its Asia Pacific (ex Australia) arm in Hong Kong and the recent volatility in the market caused BUD to reevaluate it.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has scrapped what could have been the largest global initial public offering of 2019 in Hong Kong, in a setback to the city’s plan to catch up with New York as the world’s fundraising hub. “The company is not proceeding with this transaction due to several factors, including the prevailing market conditions Anheuser-Busch said in its announcement to scupper its US$9.8 billion IPO. “The company will closely monitor market conditions, as it continuously evaluates its options to enhance shareholder value, optimise the business and drive long-term growth, subject to strict financial discipline.” The decision came after the unit APAC failed yesterday to price its IPO, which was expected to be offered at the lower end of a range of between HK$40 and HK$47 per share, according to a person familiar with the IPO, and a fund manager briefed by bookrunners of the deal. According to its financing schedule, Anheuser-Busch had to price its Budweiser stock by Monday, for the shares to debut on July 19 in Hong Kong. Depending on the final pricing, Budweiser would potentially have raised US$8.3 billion to US$9.8 billion from the listing, surpassing Uber, which raised US$8.1 billion in New York in May to become the world’s largest IPO this year.

While investors may fret that BUD is not deleveraging as fast as it could, we think selling assets at the wrong price is likely a worse outcome. BUD did, however, execute its own Plan B simultaneously with the IPO takedown. BUD completed a deal to sell its Australian subsidiary to Asahi at a 14.9X EBIDAT multiple.

Source: BUD Q2-2019 presentation

The funds raised here (in Q1-2020) will be more than what it would have got via its IPO in Hong Kong.

Valuation

We think BUD will exit Q4-2019 at US$22.5 billion annualized EBITDA run rate. We have lowered this from our previous estimate simply as the US dollar weakness we were expecting has still not materialized. While BUD delivered better than expected Q2-2109 results, currency headwinds continue unabated. On the flip side, we had valued the firm last at a 14.1X EBITDA multiple and we were pleased to see the validation of that with its Australian subsidy being sold at a 14.9X multiple. We are raising our EV to EBITDA multiple based on that by 0.1X and also lowering our ending net debt based on front half cash flow.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

The net result is that our target price moves up by $2 to $110 from $108. While not the exceptional upside that we envisioned when the shares were at $81, we think investors should still buy any pullbacks.

Conclusion

While our $110 target still keeps BUD below its all-time highs, we think that is fair as BUD's revenues are being translated into lower US dollars. Should the US dollar turn lower, BUD could definitely set its sights on higher targets. For now, the company is executing very well and debt worries that suppress the valuation should alleviate over time. We are about halfway there to fair valuation and we would continue accumulating on any dips.

