My 10% Income Portfolio - A Midsummer Night's Check-Up

As summer draws to a close, it is time to examine the closed-end funds in my portfolio and answer some questions.

It’s Not Complicated

“There are a great number of ‘technical indicators.’ There is nothing secret about any of them (that are worth using). There is nothing very complicated. You can’t get complicated anywhere in this business without being lost… each complication begets 10 others, and so on.”

(Edward C. Johnson, “Contrary Opinion in Stock Market Techinques,” in The Investor’s Anthology, 1997).

As I wrote in my first article, “Building a 10% Income Portfolio,” Morningstar offers investors a wealth of useful tools for examining a fund’s performance. Of these, the first criteria I consider when selecting a fund is its star rating. This Morningstar rating is based on the fund’s past performance, the fund manager’s skill, risk- and cost-adjusted returns, and performance consistency. Of course Morningstar ratings are intended to be a starting point for further research and are not buy or sell recommendations, because they are essentially historical: a five-star rating means that a fund has performed well in the recent past, but it’s not predictive of its future performance.

In recent years, I selected the following seven five- and four-star CEFs for my portfolio based on the criteria I previously described:

DoubleLine Income Solutions ( DSL )

) Eagle Point Credit Company ( ECC )

) Guggenheim Credit Allocation ( GGM )

) Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities ( GOF )

) NexPoint Strategic Opportunities ( NHF )

) Pimco Dynamic Income ( PDI )

) Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunities (PTY)

Downgraded Ratings for ECC and GGM

When I built my portfolio, some years ago, both ECC and GGM were five-star funds; that was one of the reasons they attracted my attention and became part of my “stable.” Up until this summer, ECC maintained its five star rating. However, since beginning of August it’s been downgraded to four stars. GGM had already been downgraded to four stars some months ago and a further downgrade at the beginning of August reduced its rating to three. I don’t want to get into the reasons for the downgrades, but these are the facts.

Based on my four- or five-star rating criteria for selecting a fund, these downgrades would indicate that I should maintain ECC and put GGM under observation for an eventual switch to some other four- or five-star closed-end funds. However at this time I won’t do either for the reasons I’m going to describe in the following sections.

GGM Continues to Meet Investment Goals

First of all, the latest distribution history for GGM shows no return of capital, even on a five-year period. Nor does it show any short- or long-term capital gains. However, it continues to provide steady income every month. With a standard deviation of 4.65 and a distribution rate of 9.63% at my load price, GGM still fulfills my investment goal of generating income, even though the share price is down since I built my position. As things stand, I don’t plan to suffer a capital loss to liquidate it and/or switch to another fund.

ECC Distribution Sustainability is a Concern

My considerations for ECC are different. Its downgrade doesn’t change the landscape and horizon for this fund, both of which remain strong. However, its latest distributions show an increasing use of return of capital compared to the last five years of distributions and that raises some concerns about distribution sustainability and/or eventual future distribution cuts. (You can find more about ECC distribution from other more skilled SA contributors.)

I recently reduced my position in ECC when share price reached $19 at the beginning of July. I planned to repurchase shares when the fund reached a lower price, which it did some days ago when the share priced dropped to $16.02 (even so, with a +25% Premium). But I still didn’t buy…

I know that ECC’s standard deviation is 14.07. However, when I look at the price chart for last five years I see the blue line representing the share price going up and down like a rollercoaster. While I’m convinced that ECC management knows how to drive their fund in such an environment, I decided to take a break for a while and see what happens with the ECC distributions before increasing my position.

Concerns About Future GOF and NHF Distributions

In my May article, “My 10% Income Portfolio—Momentum Data,” I wrote: “Note that April’s consistent return of capital for GOF raises some concerns about the sustainability of its current distribution rate, even if the enduring 10%+ premium seems to demonstrate the market’s faith in its management.”

Since then, the premium has increased but concerns about distribution sustainability have not dissipated. In fact, the distributions for the last three months show a concerning 60+% return of capital, more than double the previous seven months. With no return of capital in 2015, 2016 and 2017, some return of capital in 2018, and 60+% return of capital in the past three months, the prospects for future distributions are not promising.

Since I was breaking even in July, I decided to eliminate my position in GOF and wait for future developments. If return of capital decreases or disappears, I plan to repurchase shares in this fund; otherwise, I’ll look for a different allocation of my money.

A similar situation exists for NHF. On April 20, the fund announced a rights offering that would expire on May 22. The closing price on April 20 was $23.17. The share price fluctuates now somewhere around $18 with a discount on net asset value of around –16%. Furthermore, as illustrated in the following distributions chart, NHF posted a significant 46% return of capital in last three months. As with GOF, the prospects for future distributions are not promising, even considering that NHF did not resort to return of capital in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

I bought NHF at $21.90 per share, so any decision I make passes through a capital loss, unless I continue to trust the NexPoint fund manager’s ability and involvement in this fund and so maintain my positions in this fund. Or may be I’ll bite the bullet and reduce my holdings of this fund. Neverthless, I fear that sooner or later I’ll have to face a distribution cut. Let’s hope it won’t be a bloody one, making my decision to keep NHF in my portfolio worthwhile.

Bottom Line

Based on my review of the mid-summer indicators, I decided to reduce my position in ECC, sold GOF and maintained my positions in GGM and NHF. Given my concerns about return of capital by ECC and GOF, I believe that I need to wait a while before repurchasing shares in these funds. Athough I haven’t yet made a decision on NHF, I’ll probably reduce my position in this fund.

As for the other funds in my portfolio, the indicators remain steady for DSL and the two Pimco funds, PDI and PTY. These three funds are by far the best performers in my portfolio. I’ll probably increase my positions in these funds, but not in the short term given their current prices (“read” premiums, at least for PDI and PTY).

In my first article, I wrote: “Investing for ‘perpetual income’ makes a ‘discount’ irrelevant. No euphoria, no panic, no rising interest rate worries, just a ‘boring’ portfolio forever. And compounding when possible.” I haven’t changed my mind, but this statement of principle must always take into account changing market conditions and each fund’s particular situation.

I tend to be a buy-and-hold long-term investor, but I do not disdain “position trading.” I normally hold my investments—CEFs in particular— for an extended period of time (hopefully, forever), but I’m always ready to liquidate or reduce my positions under certain conditions. I have no emotional attachment to the funds in my portfolio. A huge appreciation in value (for example, a 20+% in share price that boils down to 24+ monthly distributions of “cash on the barrel”) or concerns about future distributions can lead me to sell, then step aside and watch what happens, before I reinvest. There’s no need for hurry in this game. So far this tactic has paid off for me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSL,ECC,GGM,NHF,PDI,PTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.