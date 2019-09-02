Platinum Weekly: This Was Just The Appetizer

We retain our bullish view on PPLT in September, forecasting a trading range of $80-92 per share.

PPLT has played intense catch-up with its complex since our previous weekly publication (August 23), rallying around 6%, in line with our very bullish expectations.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT).

A key driver behind the latest rally in PPLT has been increased threats of a strike at South African mines (accounting for 74% of global refined platinum output in 2018) after unfruitful wage negotiations.

The upper end of our trading range forecast at $86 per share was hit on August 29 when PPLT hit an intraday high of $88 per share, having rallied about 8% on the month, on track to post the largest monthly gain since January 2017.

Since platinum remains an uncrowded traded, there is plenty of upside in the near term, despite the strong performance in August.

For September, we forecast a trading range of $80-92 per share for PPLT, implying a decent gain of 7% from here.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PPLT

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of platinum prices, PPLT is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot platinum prices by physically holding platinum bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly. The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

The Fund summary is as follows:

The price of PPLT is based on the spot price of platinum less the Trust's expenses. All platinum is priced off the LPPM's specifications for Good Delivery**, which is an internationally recognized and transparent benchmark for pricing physical platinum.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PPLT of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are healthy because its average daily volume is around $5 million and the average spread over the past 60 days is at 0.09%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut their net long exposure to Nymex platinum in the week to August 20, for a second week in a row.

Over August 13-20, speculators slashed 103,050 tonnes of their net long position in Nymex platinum, equivalent to 3% of open interest.

Over the past month, they have reduced it by a smaller 63,750 tonnes, equivalent to 2% of open interest.

But in the year to date, the net spec length has increased by 101,700 tonnes, representing 3% of open interest.

At 25% of open interest, the current net spec length is significantly below its historical high of 74% of open interest, suggesting that long palladium is not an overcrowded trade for now.

This therefore means that there is plenty of dry powder among the speculative community to deploy on the long side, which could push Nymex platinum prices further higher.

Implications for PPLT: Platinum’s spec positioning has remained light despite the recent strength in spot prices. Because there is plenty of room for additional speculative buying in the months ahead, platinum spot prices are likely to push still higher, which will therefore benefit PPLT.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors turned net buyers of platinum in the week to August 23, for the first time in four weeks.

Although the recent pick-up in ETF buying is small, it could accelerate due to growing threats of mine supply disruptions in South Africa after a spokesman at the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) – which represents 64% of the country’s mine workers – was certain that a strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold mines would occur. To wit:

We are going to strike, there is no question about it, I just can’t say when.

Source: Reuters

This has therefore raised the risk that the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) does embark on a wage strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s and Implats platinum mining operations, after rejecting initial offers.

In the year to date, ETF investors have bought nearly 727,000 ounces of platinum, marking an increase of 33% in total platinum ETF holdings. This represents around 9% of gross platinum demand (excluding investment).

The significant surge in platinum ETF buying is in our view driven by the attractive value proposition offered by platinum, after years of underperformance relative to its sister platinum.

Implications for PPLT: Significant ETF buying in favor of platinum has tightened the refined platinum market to a stronger extent than investors initially envisaged. As platinum remains cheap relative to palladium, we expect to see further ETF inflows into platinum, which will support platinum prices and therefore PPLT.

Closing thoughts

As we have seen above, platinum remains an uncrowded trade, under-priced (compared to palladium), which benefits from a positive macro backdrop (easing Fed=lower dollar), and a stronger fundamental backdrop driven by expectations for increased supply tightness in case of strikes in South Africa.

As a result, we remain constructive on our outlook for PPLT for September, forecasting a trading range of $80-92 per share, implying a decent gain of 7% from here.

