I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.
The CCC List provides a good starting point, but I limit the number of stocks to monitor by applying the following screens:
- Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%
- Market cap ≥ $1 billion
- No stocks that are being acquired
- No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks
Recently, 2 companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens.
The following table presents a summary.
The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).
Summary of Dividend Increases: August 26-30, 2019
Lam Research (LRCX)
LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. Nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. LRCX was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 4.55% to $1.15 per share. The dividend is payable October 16, with an ex-dividend date of September 30.
EastGroup Properties (EGP)
EGP is an equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. The company’s properties are located mainly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. EGP was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.
Recently, the board of directors of EGP declared a quarterly dividend of 75¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 4.17%. The dividend is payable on October 15 to shareholders of record on September 30.
Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.
Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for this week's dividend raisers, LRCX and EGP.
In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).
LRCX's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and at the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in LRCX in July 2010 would have returned 21.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
EGP's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in EGP in January 2010 would have returned 14.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates
As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.
The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.
Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: September 3-16, 2019
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Yield
|
Recent
Price
|
Yrs
|
5-Yr
DGR
|
Next
Div.
|
Ex-Div
Date
|
Pay- able
Date
|
American Assets Trust
|
2.39%
|
$46.86
|
8
|
5.10%
|
$1.12
|
09/11
|
09/26
|
Automatic Data Processing
|
1.86%
|
$169.84
|
44
|
11.70%
|
$3.16
|
09/12
|
10/01
|
Ameren
|
2.46%
|
$77.15
|
5
|
2.90%
|
$1.90
|
09/10
|
09/30
|
Arthur J. Gallagher
|
1.90%
|
$90.71
|
9
|
3.20%
|
$1.72
|
09/05
|
09/20
|
Air Lease
|
1.25%
|
$41.54
|
7
|
39.80%
|
$0.52
|
09/12
|
10/04
|
Albemarle
|
2.38%
|
$61.73
|
25
|
6.70%
|
$1.47
|
09/12
|
10/01
|
Amerisafe
|
1.46%
|
$68.70
|
7
|
22.40%
|
$1.00
|
09/05
|
09/20
|
Anthem
|
1.22%
|
$261.52
|
9
|
14.90%
|
$3.20
|
09/09
|
09/25
|
Amphenol
|
1.14%
|
$87.54
|
8
|
26.70%
|
$1.00
|
09/16
|
10/09
|
Avnet
|
2.01%
|
$41.89
|
7
|
21.10%
|
$0.84
|
09/10
|
09/25
|
Avery Dennison
|
2.01%
|
$115.57
|
9
|
12.00%
|
$2.32
|
09/03
|
09/18
|
Bank of America
|
2.62%
|
$27.51
|
6
|
68.30%
|
$0.72
|
09/05
|
09/27
|
Becton Dickinson
|
11.16%
|
$27.59
|
47
|
8.30%
|
$3.08
|
09/06
|
09/30
|
BlackRock
|
3.12%
|
$422.56
|
10
|
12.30%
|
$13.20
|
09/04
|
09/24
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions
|
1.67%
|
$129.44
|
13
|
16.10%
|
$2.16
|
09/12
|
10/03
|
BancorpSouth Bank
|
2.68%
|
$27.59
|
7
|
49.10%
|
$0.74
|
09/12
|
10/01
|
Commerce Bancshares
|
1.82%
|
$57.07
|
51
|
5.90%
|
$1.04
|
09/05
|
09/23
|
Community Bank System
|
2.69%
|
$60.99
|
28
|
4.90%
|
$1.64
|
09/13
|
10/10
|
Crown Castle International
|
3.10%
|
$145.17
|
5
|
N/A
|
$4.50
|
09/12
|
09/30
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
|
2.37%
|
$84.49
|
21
|
6.10%
|
$2.00
|
09/05
|
09/30
|
Comerica
|
4.35%
|
$61.65
|
10
|
22.80%
|
$2.68
|
09/12
|
10/01
|
CME
|
1.38%
|
$217.29
|
9
|
9.20%
|
$3.00
|
09/09
|
09/25
|
CNO Financial
|
3.04%
|
$14.48
|
8
|
28.80%
|
$0.44
|
09/09
|
09/24
|
Chesapeake Utilities
|
1.71%
|
$94.58
|
16
|
6.50%
|
$1.62
|
09/12
|
10/07
|
CenterState Bank
|
1.95%
|
$22.62
|
5
|
58.50%
|
$0.44
|
09/12
|
09/30
|
CSG Systems International
|
1.65%
|
$53.88
|
7
|
13.30%
|
$0.89
|
09/12
|
09/27
|
Dominion Energy
|
4.73%
|
$77.63
|
16
|
8.20%
|
$3.67
|
09/05
|
09/20
|
Dick's Sporting Goods
|
3.23%
|
$34.04
|
5
|
12.50%
|
$1.10
|
09/12
|
09/27
|
Digital Realty Trust
|
3.49%
|
$123.63
|
15
|
4.90%
|
$4.32
|
09/12
|
09/30
|
Domino's Pizza
|
1.15%
|
$226.84
|
7
|
22.40%
|
$2.60
|
09/12
|
09/30
|
DTE Energy
|
2.92%
|
$129.66
|
10
|
6.70%
|
$3.78
|
09/13
|
10/15
|
Brinker International
|
4.00%
|
$38.00
|
13
|
11.60%
|
$1.52
|
09/05
|
09/26
|
El Paso Electric
|
2.31%
|
$66.70
|
9
|
6.20%
|
$1.54
|
09/13
|
09/30
|
Enterprise Financial Services
|
1.62%
|
$39.42
|
5
|
17.50%
|
$0.64
|
09/12
|
09/27
|
Eastman Chemical
|
3.79%
|
$65.37
|
9
|
13.30%
|
$2.48
|
09/13
|
10/04
|
Extra Space Storage
|
2.95%
|
$121.92
|
10
|
18.30%
|
$3.60
|
09/13
|
09/30
|
First American Financial
|
2.87%
|
$58.45
|
9
|
27.20%
|
$1.68
|
09/06
|
09/16
|
FedEx
|
1.64%
|
$158.61
|
17
|
31.70%
|
$2.60
|
09/06
|
10/01
|
FBL Financial
|
3.54%
|
$54.23
|
9
|
28.80%
|
$1.92
|
09/13
|
09/30
|
First Financial Bankshares
|
1.57%
|
$30.62
|
9
|
10.00%
|
$0.48
|
09/13
|
10/01
|
First Horizon National
|
3.54%
|
$15.83
|
8
|
23.00%
|
$0.56
|
09/12
|
10/01
|
Fidelity National Financial
|
2.82%
|
$43.94
|
8
|
23.00%
|
$1.24
|
09/13
|
09/30
|
Franco-Nevada
|
1.02%
|
$97.66
|
12
|
5.70%
|
$1.00
|
09/11
|
09/26
|
GATX
|
2.48%
|
$74.22
|
9
|
7.30%
|
$1.84
|
09/12
|
09/30
|
Gilead Sciences
|
3.97%
|
$63.54
|
5
|
N/A
|
$2.52
|
09/12
|
09/27
|
Gaming and Leisure Properties
|
6.95%
|
$39.12
|
5
|
N/A
|
$2.72
|
09/05
|
09/20
|
Genuine Parts
|
3.38%
|
$90.29
|
63
|
5.70%
|
$3.05
|
09/05
|
10/01
|
Huntington Bancshares
|
4.53%
|
$13.25
|
9
|
21.20%
|
$0.60
|
09/16
|
10/01
|
Home Depot
|
2.39%
|
$227.91
|
10
|
21.40%
|
$5.44
|
09/04
|
09/19
|
Hillenbrand
|
3.06%
|
$27.44
|
12
|
1.20%
|
$0.84
|
09/13
|
09/30
|
Houlihan Lokey
|
2.81%
|
$44.18
|
5
|
N/A
|
$1.24
|
09/04
|
09/16
|
HP
|
3.50%
|
$18.29
|
9
|
16.30%
|
$0.64
|
09/10
|
10/02
|
Intercontinental Exchange
|
1.18%
|
$93.48
|
7
|
49.20%
|
$1.10
|
09/13
|
09/30
|
Ingersoll-Rand
|
1.75%
|
$121.09
|
8
|
23.90%
|
$2.12
|
09/05
|
09/30
|
Iron Mountain
|
7.67%
|
$31.85
|
9
|
16.80%
|
$2.44
|
09/13
|
10/02
|
ITT
|
1.03%
|
$56.92
|
7
|
6.00%
|
$0.59
|
09/09
|
10/01
|
Jack Henry & Associates
|
1.10%
|
$144.96
|
29
|
15.20%
|
$1.60
|
09/06
|
09/30
|
Kimberly-Clark
|
2.92%
|
$141.11
|
47
|
5.50%
|
$4.12
|
09/05
|
10/02
|
Coca-Cola
|
2.91%
|
$55.04
|
57
|
6.90%
|
$1.60
|
09/13
|
10/01
|
Kohl's
|
5.67%
|
$47.26
|
9
|
11.80%
|
$2.68
|
09/10
|
09/25
|
Kansas City Southern
|
1.14%
|
$125.80
|
7
|
11.40%
|
$1.44
|
09/06
|
10/02
|
Lamar Advertising
|
5.01%
|
$76.65
|
6
|
N/A
|
$3.84
|
09/13
|
09/30
|
Lancaster Colony
|
1.78%
|
$145.90
|
56
|
8.60%
|
$2.60
|
09/06
|
09/30
|
Leggett & Platt
|
4.30%
|
$37.19
|
48
|
4.80%
|
$1.60
|
09/12
|
10/15
|
L3Harris Technologies
|
1.42%
|
$211.41
|
18
|
9.70%
|
$3.00
|
09/03
|
09/18
|
LyondellBasell Industries
|
5.43%
|
$77.38
|
9
|
14.90%
|
$4.20
|
09/03
|
09/11
|
La-Z-Boy
|
1.63%
|
$31.87
|
7
|
22.20%
|
$0.52
|
09/05
|
09/13
|
Mercury General
|
4.69%
|
$53.50
|
32
|
0.40%
|
$2.51
|
09/11
|
09/26
|
MDU Resources
|
3.01%
|
$26.89
|
28
|
2.70%
|
$0.81
|
09/11
|
10/01
|
Methanex
|
4.44%
|
$32.46
|
9
|
11.00%
|
$1.44
|
09/13
|
09/30
|
Altria
|
7.68%
|
$43.74
|
50
|
9.70%
|
$3.36
|
09/13
|
10/10
|
Medical Properties Trust
|
5.59%
|
$18.59
|
6
|
4.40%
|
$1.04
|
09/11
|
10/10
|
Merck
|
2.54%
|
$86.47
|
8
|
2.20%
|
$2.20
|
09/13
|
10/07
|
Motorola Solutions
|
1.26%
|
$180.91
|
9
|
13.80%
|
$2.28
|
09/12
|
10/15
|
Nasdaq
|
1.88%
|
$99.84
|
8
|
26.70%
|
$1.88
|
09/12
|
09/27
|
NewMarket
|
1.60%
|
$474.75
|
14
|
15.20%
|
$7.60
|
09/13
|
10/01
|
Northrop Grumman
|
1.44%
|
$367.87
|
16
|
14.60%
|
$5.28
|
09/06
|
09/25
|
EnPro Industries
|
1.61%
|
$62.28
|
5
|
N/A
|
$1.00
|
09/03
|
09/18
|
Insperity
|
1.21%
|
$99.06
|
9
|
18.70%
|
$1.20
|
09/06
|
09/23
|
Northern Trust
|
3.18%
|
$87.93
|
8
|
9.70%
|
$2.80
|
09/12
|
10/01
|
NorthWestern
|
3.18%
|
$72.44
|
15
|
7.70%
|
$2.30
|
09/12
|
09/30
|
Old Republic International
|
3.42%
|
$23.36
|
38
|
1.60%
|
$0.80
|
09/05
|
09/16
|
Occidental Petroleum
|
7.27%
|
$43.48
|
16
|
5.40%
|
$3.16
|
09/09
|
10/15
|
Prosperity Bancshares
|
2.53%
|
$64.92
|
21
|
10.90%
|
$1.64
|
09/13
|
10/01
|
Public Service Enterprise
|
3.11%
|
$60.47
|
8
|
4.60%
|
$1.88
|
09/06
|
09/30
|
PepsiCo
|
2.79%
|
$136.73
|
47
|
9.40%
|
$3.82
|
09/05
|
09/30
|
Principal Financial
|
4.13%
|
$53.22
|
11
|
16.50%
|
$2.20
|
09/04
|
09/27
|
Packaging Corp. Of America
|
3.14%
|
$100.58
|
8
|
15.80%
|
$3.16
|
09/12
|
10/15
|
PolyOne
|
2.44%
|
$32.01
|
9
|
24.90%
|
$0.78
|
09/12
|
10/04
|
PPL
|
5.58%
|
$29.55
|
18
|
3.50%
|
$1.65
|
09/09
|
10/01
|
PS Business Parks
|
2.34%
|
$179.61
|
5
|
16.60%
|
$4.20
|
09/11
|
09/27
|
Qualcomm
|
3.19%
|
$77.77
|
16
|
13.30%
|
$2.48
|
09/11
|
09/26
|
Restaurant Brands International
|
2.55%
|
$78.45
|
5
|
N/A
|
$2.00
|
09/16
|
10/03
|
Everest Re
|
2.37%
|
$235.88
|
6
|
19.30%
|
$5.60
|
09/03
|
09/18
|
Regions Financial
|
4.24%
|
$14.62
|
7
|
38.70%
|
$0.62
|
09/05
|
10/01
|
Retail Opportunity Investments
|
4.50%
|
$17.51
|
10
|
5.40%
|
$0.79
|
09/11
|
09/26
|
Ross Stores
|
0.96%
|
$106.01
|
25
|
21.50%
|
$1.02
|
09/11
|
09/30
|
Service Corp. International
|
1.56%
|
$46.30
|
9
|
20.30%
|
$0.72
|
09/12
|
09/30
|
Simmons First National
|
2.67%
|
$24.00
|
8
|
6.70%
|
$0.64
|
09/13
|
10/04
|
Six Flags Entertainment
|
5.54%
|
$59.17
|
9
|
11.70%
|
$3.28
|
09/04
|
09/16
|
South Jersey Industries
|
3.56%
|
$32.34
|
20
|
4.60%
|
$1.15
|
09/09
|
10/02
|
Spire
|
2.79%
|
$84.90
|
16
|
5.80%
|
$2.37
|
09/10
|
10/02
|
Steris
|
0.96%
|
$154.40
|
15
|
10.20%
|
$1.48
|
09/09
|
09/26
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
2.49%
|
$35.36
|
7
|
10.80%
|
$0.88
|
09/12
|
09/27
|
Telephone and Data Systems
|
2.62%
|
$25.20
|
45
|
4.60%
|
$0.66
|
09/13
|
09/30
|
T. Rowe Price
|
2.75%
|
$110.62
|
33
|
13.00%
|
$3.04
|
09/12
|
09/27
|
Travelers
|
2.23%
|
$146.96
|
15
|
9.10%
|
$3.28
|
09/09
|
09/30
|
Texas Roadhouse
|
2.33%
|
$51.46
|
9
|
15.80%
|
$1.20
|
09/10
|
09/27
|
United Bankshares
|
3.69%
|
$36.88
|
44
|
1.70%
|
$1.36
|
09/12
|
10/01
|
United Community Banks
|
2.57%
|
$26.41
|
6
|
N/A
|
$0.68
|
09/12
|
10/05
|
UMB Financial
|
1.93%
|
$62.32
|
27
|
5.90%
|
$1.20
|
09/09
|
10/01
|
UnitedHealth
|
1.85%
|
$234.00
|
10
|
26.80%
|
$4.32
|
09/13
|
09/24
|
V.F.
|
2.10%
|
$81.95
|
46
|
15.60%
|
$1.72
|
09/09
|
09/20
|
Vector
|
13.70%
|
$11.68
|
20
|
4.70%
|
$1.60
|
09/16
|
09/27
|
Waste Management
|
1.72%
|
$119.35
|
16
|
5.00%
|
$2.05
|
09/05
|
09/20
|
Worthington Industries
|
2.77%
|
$34.70
|
9
|
9.50%
|
$0.96
|
09/12
|
09/27
|
Weingarten Realty Investors
|
5.96%
|
$26.49
|
8
|
5.30%
|
$1.58
|
09/05
|
09/13
|
WesBanco
|
3.62%
|
$34.22
|
9
|
8.30%
|
$1.24
|
09/06
|
10/01
|
Western Union
|
3.62%
|
$22.12
|
5
|
8.70%
|
$0.80
|
09/13
|
09/30
|
Weyerhaeuser
|
5.17%
|
$26.31
|
8
|
10.30%
|
$1.36
|
09/05
|
09/20
|
Wyndham Destinations
|
4.06%
|
$44.34
|
10
|
10.30%
|
$1.80
|
09/12
|
09/30
|
Xcel Energy
|
2.52%
|
$64.22
|
16
|
6.40%
|
$1.62
|
09/12
|
10/20
Thanks for reading and happy investing!
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.