Dividend Increases: August 26-30, 2019

I like monitoring dividend increases because I consider stocks with regular dividend increases to be candidates for further analysis.

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.

The CCC List provides a good starting point, but I limit the number of stocks to monitor by applying the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Recently, 2 companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens.

The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Lam Research (LRCX)

LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. Nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. LRCX was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 4.55% to $1.15 per share. The dividend is payable October 16, with an ex-dividend date of September 30.

EastGroup Properties (EGP)

EGP is an equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. The company’s properties are located mainly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. EGP was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

Recently, the board of directors of EGP declared a quarterly dividend of 75¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 4.17%. The dividend is payable on October 15 to shareholders of record on September 30.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for this week's dividend raisers, LRCX and EGP.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

LRCX's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and at the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in LRCX in July 2010 would have returned 21.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

EGP's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in EGP in January 2010 would have returned 14.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: September 3-16, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date American Assets Trust AAT 2.39% $46.86 8 5.10% $1.12 09/11 09/26 Automatic Data Processing ADP 1.86% $169.84 44 11.70% $3.16 09/12 10/01 Ameren AEE 2.46% $77.15 5 2.90% $1.90 09/10 09/30 Arthur J. Gallagher AJG 1.90% $90.71 9 3.20% $1.72 09/05 09/20 Air Lease AL 1.25% $41.54 7 39.80% $0.52 09/12 10/04 Albemarle ALB 2.38% $61.73 25 6.70% $1.47 09/12 10/01 Amerisafe AMSF 1.46% $68.70 7 22.40% $1.00 09/05 09/20 Anthem ANTM 1.22% $261.52 9 14.90% $3.20 09/09 09/25 Amphenol APH 1.14% $87.54 8 26.70% $1.00 09/16 10/09 Avnet AVT 2.01% $41.89 7 21.10% $0.84 09/10 09/25 Avery Dennison AVY 2.01% $115.57 9 12.00% $2.32 09/03 09/18 Bank of America BAC 2.62% $27.51 6 68.30% $0.72 09/05 09/27 Becton Dickinson BDX 11.16% $27.59 47 8.30% $3.08 09/06 09/30 BlackRock BLK 3.12% $422.56 10 12.30% $13.20 09/04 09/24 Broadridge Financial Solutions BR 1.67% $129.44 13 16.10% $2.16 09/12 10/03 BancorpSouth Bank BXS 2.68% $27.59 7 49.10% $0.74 09/12 10/01 Commerce Bancshares OTC:CBSH 1.82% $57.07 51 5.90% $1.04 09/05 09/23 Community Bank System CBU 2.69% $60.99 28 4.90% $1.64 09/13 10/10 Crown Castle International CCI 3.10% $145.17 5 N/A $4.50 09/12 09/30 C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW 2.37% $84.49 21 6.10% $2.00 09/05 09/30 Comerica CMA 4.35% $61.65 10 22.80% $2.68 09/12 10/01 CME CME 1.38% $217.29 9 9.20% $3.00 09/09 09/25 CNO Financial CNO 3.04% $14.48 8 28.80% $0.44 09/09 09/24 Chesapeake Utilities CPK 1.71% $94.58 16 6.50% $1.62 09/12 10/07 CenterState Bank CSFL 1.95% $22.62 5 58.50% $0.44 09/12 09/30 CSG Systems International CSGS 1.65% $53.88 7 13.30% $0.89 09/12 09/27 Dominion Energy D 4.73% $77.63 16 8.20% $3.67 09/05 09/20 Dick's Sporting Goods DKS 3.23% $34.04 5 12.50% $1.10 09/12 09/27 Digital Realty Trust DLR 3.49% $123.63 15 4.90% $4.32 09/12 09/30 Domino's Pizza DPZ 1.15% $226.84 7 22.40% $2.60 09/12 09/30 DTE Energy DTE 2.92% $129.66 10 6.70% $3.78 09/13 10/15 Brinker International EAT 4.00% $38.00 13 11.60% $1.52 09/05 09/26 El Paso Electric EE 2.31% $66.70 9 6.20% $1.54 09/13 09/30 Enterprise Financial Services EFSC 1.62% $39.42 5 17.50% $0.64 09/12 09/27 Eastman Chemical EMN 3.79% $65.37 9 13.30% $2.48 09/13 10/04 Extra Space Storage EXR 2.95% $121.92 10 18.30% $3.60 09/13 09/30 First American Financial FAF 2.87% $58.45 9 27.20% $1.68 09/06 09/16 FedEx FDX 1.64% $158.61 17 31.70% $2.60 09/06 10/01 FBL Financial FFG 3.54% $54.23 9 28.80% $1.92 09/13 09/30 First Financial Bankshares FFIN 1.57% $30.62 9 10.00% $0.48 09/13 10/01 First Horizon National FHN 3.54% $15.83 8 23.00% $0.56 09/12 10/01 Fidelity National Financial FNF 2.82% $43.94 8 23.00% $1.24 09/13 09/30 Franco-Nevada FNV 1.02% $97.66 12 5.70% $1.00 09/11 09/26 GATX GATX 2.48% $74.22 9 7.30% $1.84 09/12 09/30 Gilead Sciences GILD 3.97% $63.54 5 N/A $2.52 09/12 09/27 Gaming and Leisure Properties GLPI 6.95% $39.12 5 N/A $2.72 09/05 09/20 Genuine Parts GPC 3.38% $90.29 63 5.70% $3.05 09/05 10/01 Huntington Bancshares HBAN 4.53% $13.25 9 21.20% $0.60 09/16 10/01 Home Depot HD 2.39% $227.91 10 21.40% $5.44 09/04 09/19 Hillenbrand HI 3.06% $27.44 12 1.20% $0.84 09/13 09/30 Houlihan Lokey HLI 2.81% $44.18 5 N/A $1.24 09/04 09/16 HP HPQ 3.50% $18.29 9 16.30% $0.64 09/10 10/02 Intercontinental Exchange ICE 1.18% $93.48 7 49.20% $1.10 09/13 09/30 Ingersoll-Rand IR 1.75% $121.09 8 23.90% $2.12 09/05 09/30 Iron Mountain IRM 7.67% $31.85 9 16.80% $2.44 09/13 10/02 ITT ITT 1.03% $56.92 7 6.00% $0.59 09/09 10/01 Jack Henry & Associates JKHY 1.10% $144.96 29 15.20% $1.60 09/06 09/30 Kimberly-Clark KMB 2.92% $141.11 47 5.50% $4.12 09/05 10/02 Coca-Cola KO 2.91% $55.04 57 6.90% $1.60 09/13 10/01 Kohl's KSS 5.67% $47.26 9 11.80% $2.68 09/10 09/25 Kansas City Southern KSU 1.14% $125.80 7 11.40% $1.44 09/06 10/02 Lamar Advertising LAMR 5.01% $76.65 6 N/A $3.84 09/13 09/30 Lancaster Colony LANC 1.78% $145.90 56 8.60% $2.60 09/06 09/30 Leggett & Platt LEG 4.30% $37.19 48 4.80% $1.60 09/12 10/15 L3Harris Technologies LHX 1.42% $211.41 18 9.70% $3.00 09/03 09/18 LyondellBasell Industries LYB 5.43% $77.38 9 14.90% $4.20 09/03 09/11 La-Z-Boy LZB 1.63% $31.87 7 22.20% $0.52 09/05 09/13 Mercury General MCY 4.69% $53.50 32 0.40% $2.51 09/11 09/26 MDU Resources MDU 3.01% $26.89 28 2.70% $0.81 09/11 10/01 Methanex MEOH 4.44% $32.46 9 11.00% $1.44 09/13 09/30 Altria MO 7.68% $43.74 50 9.70% $3.36 09/13 10/10 Medical Properties Trust MPW 5.59% $18.59 6 4.40% $1.04 09/11 10/10 Merck MRK 2.54% $86.47 8 2.20% $2.20 09/13 10/07 Motorola Solutions MSI 1.26% $180.91 9 13.80% $2.28 09/12 10/15 Nasdaq NDAQ 1.88% $99.84 8 26.70% $1.88 09/12 09/27 NewMarket NEU 1.60% $474.75 14 15.20% $7.60 09/13 10/01 Northrop Grumman NOC 1.44% $367.87 16 14.60% $5.28 09/06 09/25 EnPro Industries NPO 1.61% $62.28 5 N/A $1.00 09/03 09/18 Insperity NSP 1.21% $99.06 9 18.70% $1.20 09/06 09/23 Northern Trust NTRS 3.18% $87.93 8 9.70% $2.80 09/12 10/01 NorthWestern NWE 3.18% $72.44 15 7.70% $2.30 09/12 09/30 Old Republic International ORI 3.42% $23.36 38 1.60% $0.80 09/05 09/16 Occidental Petroleum OXY 7.27% $43.48 16 5.40% $3.16 09/09 10/15 Prosperity Bancshares PB 2.53% $64.92 21 10.90% $1.64 09/13 10/01 Public Service Enterprise PEG 3.11% $60.47 8 4.60% $1.88 09/06 09/30 PepsiCo PEP 2.79% $136.73 47 9.40% $3.82 09/05 09/30 Principal Financial PFG 4.13% $53.22 11 16.50% $2.20 09/04 09/27 Packaging Corp. Of America PKG 3.14% $100.58 8 15.80% $3.16 09/12 10/15 PolyOne POL 2.44% $32.01 9 24.90% $0.78 09/12 10/04 PPL PPL 5.58% $29.55 18 3.50% $1.65 09/09 10/01 PS Business Parks PSB 2.34% $179.61 5 16.60% $4.20 09/11 09/27 Qualcomm QCOM 3.19% $77.77 16 13.30% $2.48 09/11 09/26 Restaurant Brands International QSR 2.55% $78.45 5 N/A $2.00 09/16 10/03 Everest Re RE 2.37% $235.88 6 19.30% $5.60 09/03 09/18 Regions Financial RF 4.24% $14.62 7 38.70% $0.62 09/05 10/01 Retail Opportunity Investments ROIC 4.50% $17.51 10 5.40% $0.79 09/11 09/26 Ross Stores ROST 0.96% $106.01 25 21.50% $1.02 09/11 09/30 Service Corp. International SCI 1.56% $46.30 9 20.30% $0.72 09/12 09/30 Simmons First National SFNC 2.67% $24.00 8 6.70% $0.64 09/13 10/04 Six Flags Entertainment SIX 5.54% $59.17 9 11.70% $3.28 09/04 09/16 South Jersey Industries SJI 3.56% $32.34 20 4.60% $1.15 09/09 10/02 Spire SR 2.79% $84.90 16 5.80% $2.37 09/10 10/02 Steris STE 0.96% $154.40 15 10.20% $1.48 09/09 09/26 TriCo Bancshares TCBK 2.49% $35.36 7 10.80% $0.88 09/12 09/27 Telephone and Data Systems TDS 2.62% $25.20 45 4.60% $0.66 09/13 09/30 T. Rowe Price TROW 2.75% $110.62 33 13.00% $3.04 09/12 09/27 Travelers TRV 2.23% $146.96 15 9.10% $3.28 09/09 09/30 Texas Roadhouse TXRH 2.33% $51.46 9 15.80% $1.20 09/10 09/27 United Bankshares UBSI 3.69% $36.88 44 1.70% $1.36 09/12 10/01 United Community Banks UCBI 2.57% $26.41 6 N/A $0.68 09/12 10/05 UMB Financial UMBF 1.93% $62.32 27 5.90% $1.20 09/09 10/01 UnitedHealth UNH 1.85% $234.00 10 26.80% $4.32 09/13 09/24 V.F. VFC 2.10% $81.95 46 15.60% $1.72 09/09 09/20 Vector VGR 13.70% $11.68 20 4.70% $1.60 09/16 09/27 Waste Management WM 1.72% $119.35 16 5.00% $2.05 09/05 09/20 Worthington Industries WOR 2.77% $34.70 9 9.50% $0.96 09/12 09/27 Weingarten Realty Investors WRI 5.96% $26.49 8 5.30% $1.58 09/05 09/13 WesBanco WSBC 3.62% $34.22 9 8.30% $1.24 09/06 10/01 Western Union WU 3.62% $22.12 5 8.70% $0.80 09/13 09/30 Weyerhaeuser WY 5.17% $26.31 8 10.30% $1.36 09/05 09/20 Wyndham Destinations WYND 4.06% $44.34 10 10.30% $1.80 09/12 09/30 Xcel Energy XEL 2.52% $64.22 16 6.40% $1.62 09/12 10/20

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.