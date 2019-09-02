Doubling Down On Macy's Ridiculous 10% Dividend Yield

Macy's Inc. (M) had a disastrous quarter coupled with renewed tariff and recession fears creating the perfect storm for this stock to trade with a double digit-dividend currently a little over 10%. A reduction in the company's forward guidance did not stop the company from growing in the quarter. Nor does it keep it from having high hopes for the upcoming holiday season as it finishes up its Growth 150 revitalization project. Macy's continues to derisk by slowly reducing its debt load while its portfolio of real-estate assets help give the company downside risk protection if a recession springs up in the coming years. As the retail carnage continues in the space from the latest tariff tradeoffs, Macy's will be a survivor making this opportunity to grab its "safe" 10% dividend an investment worth considering.

Macy declared a lucrative $0.3775 dividend after its last earnings report which translates into a whopping 10%+ dividend rate. This dividend is especially attractive given today's declining rate environment where a monthly treasury yield currently hovers around 2.07% with the 10-year yielding even less at around 1.47%.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately for current Macy's shareholders, the reason for the generous dividend is a disastrous Q2, 2019 earnings call featuring a guidance cut. Macy's guided for a $0.20 cut to its full year guidance and now expects $2.85 to $3.05 for adjusted earnings per share. This was the tip of the iceberg as poor inventory management and a 160 basis points reduction in second quarter margins to 38.8% showcase how much the company was off on what it thought it could sell during the second quarter. The resulting inventory liquidation of its spring lineup will help prepare Macy's for the start of the fall and holiday season with a fresh lineup that hopefully will perform better than its spring lineup did.

Even during a disastrous quarter, Macy's still managed to eke out positive comparable sales growth at 0.3% on an owned plus license basis and still plans on having a flat to 1% growth for full year 2019. Last year Macy's finished up its Growth50 rollout of completely refurbished stores and is guiding for its Growth150 rollout of the last 100 stores to be ready to go in time well before the 2019 holiday season starts. These 150 total stores will represent ~50% of the company's brick-and-mortar sales and could help spur some sales growth in key areas although execution will be key along with proper inventory management that has yet to be seen.

Even if Macy's continues to struggle to maintain sales growth over the course of 2019, it has a large safety net in the company's real-estate portfolio which makes up a considerable part of the company's market cap value. One way to get a better picture of Macy's total worth is comparing the company's current market cap compared to its enterprise value which takes into account more accurately the "full value" of the company when you add in stuff like the company's real-estate while taking out the company's debt.

Data by YCharts

A healthy enterprise value will help as a hedge against further downside risk as the company's illiquid assets such as real-estate are there and have value but are not easily convertible into cash.

Another notable hedge against further downside risk in Macy's is its continued focus on paying down its debt instead of using excess capital for share repurchases. Macy's has done a masterful job of derisking the company by significantly bringing down the company's net long-term debt and interest expense over the past few years. However, it needs get back on track in 2019 with its debt repayment which has been a struggle so far for the company with its execution problems along with CapEx expenditures for its store renovations.

Data by YCharts

Continued risks that Macy's faces in the coming months and years are the continued retail destruction seen as Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) continues to disrupt and change the way consumers act in the market place. However, I would expect a lot of the weaker retail names to go out of business long before Macy's would be in serious trouble as I continue to see it as a survivor in the years to come in the retail space. Tariffs and trade are a complete wildcard now as a lot of the negatives from the expansion of tariffs are now built into the stock with ups and downs in talks coming weekly as the market jostles around.

Companies like Macy's have already dealt with a lot of tariff headwind over the past few years and should be planning for additional pressures in the coming years. This could potentially put the stock in position for a nice rebound if the unexpected comes along and a trade deal of one sort or another happens or just a simple mutual reduction in tariffs with China comes along. Finally, recession fears have been springing up more and more along with concerns created by commentary on the inverting yield curve and low interest rates. The problem with these fears is that many times a recession comes 16-18 months down the road and predicting a recession usually ends up being a fool's game.

Macy's had a terrible quarter perhaps marking a bottoming out of the stock as its dividend now reaches into the low-double digits as the company liquidated spring inventory to prepare for the upcoming fall and holiday season. Macy's is still enjoying growth as it continues to reduce debt while holding a sizable real-estate treasure trove that will help protect it from further downside risk. The company is finishing up a complete refresh of its key brick-and-mortar stores that will represent half of the company's sales going forward as it hopes to come into the holiday season ready to hit a home run.

I believe Amazon.com's continued retail destruction, current trade and tariff disputes, and fears of an upcoming recession are now built into the stock that trades at almost half of its enterprise value. In today's low rate environment, investors rarely get a chance to capture a low double-digit dividend from as high quality of a company as Macy's is. I have doubled down my Macy's holdings from a minuscule position into a tiny position in my portfolio of ~50 stocks and half a dozen mutual funds now representing about 1% of my holdings as I am still very cautious where stocks like Macy's are concerned. However, a double-digit dividend is something I am finding hard to pass up especially as I keep my position tiny. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.