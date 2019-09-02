United Parcel Service: Translating The Benefits Of The FedEx-Amazon Fallout

Despite its current price and valuation, UPS is a long-term opportunity if you're willing to be patient and buy when bad news hits.

There are other trends to be aware of, such as declining revenue per piece in the U.S. domestic package segment on the back on increasing average daily volumes.

You'll be surprised to know how little UPS stands to gain from the recent ending of the ground shipping contract between Amazon and FedEx.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) popped by double digits after the Q2 earnings beat, but the price has now settled down to about $118 for a YTD gain of about 20% after a wild swing between $92 and $120. Much of the UPS price rally can be attributed to the company reaffirming its full-year 2019 EPS guidance of $7.45 to $7.75. At the current price, the stock is trading at a forward earnings multiple of about +15. It's a little pricey, but I think there's a strong case to be made for investing in UPS even at this price.

While that multiple compares favorably with its rival FedEx’s (FDX) forward earnings multiple of around +10, UPS is not considered cheap by most analysts at the current price. However, there seems to be some positive movement in terms of recently confirmed news that Amazon (AMZN) and FedEx are ending their ground shipping contract two months after it was made public that the latter would no longer handle the former’s express air shipping needs. That could signify a boost for UPS, which will soon be the only choice for sellers in the FBA, or Fulfilled by Amazon, program.

Let’s first attempt to quantify this possible benefit because you may be surprised to learn how little UPS can actually gain from the fallout.

Amazon-FedEx Fallout: Quantifying the Benefit for UPS

The gist of the fallout between FedEx and Amazon is that sellers can still ship their consignments through FedEx, but will no longer benefit from the savings offered by the Amazon FBA Partnered Carrier Program, or PCP.

Source: Amazon Services

Now that sellers shipping through FedEx won’t be able to get high on PCP, so to speak, after the contract expires at the end of August, a lot of large sellers could gravitate to UPS even though it could be a more expensive option. That might eventually be tempered by the Amazon Shipping (also referred to as Shipping with Amazon) pilot projects that CNBC reported in November last year and the Journal reported in early 2018, but it will be several years before Amazon can meaningfully rival UPS on the shipping front. However, over the 2018 holiday season, Amazon’s shipping bill ballooned to $9 billion compared to $7.3 billion over the comparable period in 2017, or about 12% of Q4 2018 net sales of $72.4 billion.

The reason I dug up these numbers is that it’s going to be very expensive and take several years for Amazon to roll out a nationwide shipping network. Meanwhile, the market leader in parcel shipments is spending in excess of 8% of its quarterly revenues on capital expenditures to further fortify its dominance in the domestic market. Moreover, it can continue to do so for many more years, as reported in its 10-Q filing for the second quarter of 2019:

“As of June 30, 2019, we had $ 4.797 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. We believe that our current cash position, access to capital markets and cash flows generated from operations should be adequate not only for operating requirements but also to enable us to complete our capital expenditure programs, transformation strategy and to fund dividend payments, share repurchases and long-term debt payments through the next several years.”

For Q2 2019, UPS also reported a +30% increase in Next-Day Air average daily volume on a year-over-year basis, driving a 7.1% increase in overall daily package volume increase and partially offset by a dip in average revenue per piece for the same segment.

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Report

UPS could end up playing an even bigger role in Amazon’s delivery story for the foreseeable future.

Now for the not-so-great news...

While this may look like an obvious and significant upside, when we quantify it, it doesn’t look like much. FedEx hasn’t been a major ground shipper for Amazon, which means UPS might not see a significant increase in ground volumes based on the Amazon-FedEx breakup. In 2018, Amazon only accounted for 1.3% of FedEx’s overall revenue, which equates to about $850 million. Moreover, that’s total volume, not just ground shipping. Some of that volume will show up in the third quarter for UPS. That means the positive impact of the breakup between Amazon and FedEx to UPS’s top line might only be a few percentage points in Q4. Still, it could add some momentum to UPS’s ground shipping growth. However, it doesn’t justify the current share price.

Medium-term Growth Drivers

In terms of overall growth, the real long-term momentum is coming from the domestic Next-Day Air segment, which grew at nearly 20% over the first two quarters of 2019 in terms of average daily package volume. Revenue for the segment only rose by about 19%, which is validated by the 9% decline in per-package rates. The reason I say it’s a long-term growth driver is that the entire industry is shifting toward faster deliveries.

In the short term, it’s clear that UPS will benefit from growing demand for its Next Day Air services.

In Q3 2018, Next Day Air package volume only grew 3.7%; there was no negative impact to average revenue per piece, but that was “primarily due to an increase in base rates driven by pricing initiatives and an increase in average billable weight per piece, which more than offset an unfavorable shift in product mix.”

In Q4 2018, UPS reported a 5.6% increase in segment volume, but, again, no negative impact to average revenue per piece “primarily due to an increase in base rates driven by pricing initiatives and an increase in average billable weight per piece which more than offset an unfavorable shift in product mix.”

However, the company also noted this for the period between 2017 and 2018:

“Revenue per piece for our Next Day Air services decreased in 2017 compared with 2016. The decrease in Next Day Air revenue per piece was primarily driven by a shift in product mix, as our lower yielding products experienced much larger volume growth than our higher yielding products.”

So, the shift in product mix toward lower-margin air delivery was pretty much offset by price increases through the end of 2018. However, during the first quarter of 2019, when the company reported an 8.8% increase in average daily package volume, it impacted average revenue per piece to the extent of negative 3.6%.

That’s when it began, and in the second quarter, the 30% increase in average daily volume in Next Day Air resulted in a per-piece revenue drop of nearly 9%. It’s clear that the volume jump in this segment is hitting the top line, and that trend will continue as long as the segment keeps seeing year-over-year and sequential volume increases. On the plus side, Next Day Air only represents less than 10% of average daily volume across all segments; on the negative side, revenue per piece for Next Day Air is double that of ground shipping, which means a large percentage drop in revenue in the former segment will inevitably hit overall margins by an increasing amount as the volume grows.

It’s a sort of Catch 22 situation because more average daily volume means lower per-piece revenue. And that’s not about to change. The company stated in its Q2 2019 filing that “overall volume increased in the second quarter and year-to-date periods of 2019 compared with 2018, led by strong growth in our Next Day Air and Deferred services due to increasing demand for faster delivery options.”

In addition, the tipping point for B2C or business-to-consumer has been reached, and it now makes up 51% of U.S. domestic package volume. That figure will keep increasing and is the reason for the increased demand for faster delivery options, and e-commerce is the primary driver of that demand. Here’s an excerpt from a Forbes report earlier this year. I highly recommend you read the entire piece, though:

“The constant demands for faster and more efficient delivery put a strain on even the mightiest of supply chains. And that’s why, in the coming years, the supply chain will develop into an entirely new process.”

And that new process, which Forbes contributor Samantha Radocchia dubs the “demand chain” - as opposed to the supply chain - is what UPS is continually investing in. In other words, the ability to quickly respond to consumer demand. It's what Walmart (WMT), Amazon, and every other retailer is investing in, and it involves rapid technology deployment, a vast physical presence, and deep market penetration.

Investor’s Angle

At the current price point, UPS is no bargain. However, the long-term trajectory of the industry points to strong growth in both air and ground shipping. UPS is putting billions into its supply chain infrastructure, transportation assets, and automation, and that will help margins down the road. The e-commerce business inherently has tight margins, so UPS doesn’t really have a choice in the matter if it wants to stay relevant and on top of its industry.

Amazon is only cash-rich because of AWS (Amazon Web Services). Although the North America retail segment is now consistently profitable, it only recorded a segment operating margin of 5.7% compared to 26.9% for the AWS segment. UPS doesn’t have that kind of ‘buffer business’, so it will have to find other efficiencies to offset trends like the one we saw in per-parcel revenue. B2C shipments are only going to increase from here on out, but the company is aware of that and investing in it to make sure that it continues to sit at the top of the parcel delivery business.

Waiting and buying on the dips is probably the best way to go with a stock like UPS, especially when it is trading at these multiples in relation to its closest rival in the United States. You will need to be patient and watchful, adding to your position at every opportunity that presents itself. The long-term prospects point to profitability through capital appreciation as well as dividend returns (five-year CAGR of 8% and a current forward yield of 3.24%), so when a bad quarter takes its toll or the company is hit by bad weather news, that’s the time to jump in and increase your position. I would also recommend DRIPing it to maximize long-term returns; more information here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.