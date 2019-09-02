Peloton Interactive IPO: Get Fitted And Pay 11x Sales

The company expects to have two types of share classes. Pre-IPO investors are expected to have class B shares, which give 20 votes per share. Class A share gives the right to one vote.

The company expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to finance working capital, R&D, sales, and marketing, among other purposes.

Planet Fitness and DexCom trade at 11x. Their revenue growth equals less than 43%, and gross profit margin is less than 62%. The company should trade at more than 11x.

In 2019 and 2018, revenue growth was equal to 110% and 99%, respectively. In the year ended June 30, 2019, the gross profit margin was 41%.

With 110% revenue growth and Fidelity among the shareholders, Peloton Interactive (PTON) will interest a lot of investors. The company does not report positive FCF, which value investors will not appreciate. With that, growth investors will not care about the company’s lack of profitability. In our view, growth investors could pay 11x sales if revenue growth and gross profit margin continue to surprise the market. The final EV/Sales ratio could be even more significant if a lot of investors are interested in the IPO.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Peloton Interactive offers access to a community of close to 1.4 million members connected to an interactive fitness platform.

Source: Company’s Website

Members also acquire Connected Fitness Products from Peloton. The company markets two products, Peloton Bike, launched in 2014, and the Peloton Tread, launched in 2018. As of June 30, 2019, the company had sold 577,000 Connected Fitness Products around the globe.

Check the company’s bike below, which has been remarked by Men’s Health as the best cardio machine on the planet. Notice that its state-of-the-art touchscreen, which streams life and on-demand classes, makes the bike very special.

Source: Company’s Website - The Bike

Source: Company’s Website - The Bike

Source: Company’s Website - The Bike

The company’s sports content is available on the Connected Fitness Products through a subscription that is worth $39.00 per month. Peloton Interactive also provides training for other devices for $19.49 per month.

Instructors offer many types of training programs like indoor cycling, indoor/outdoor running, yoga, stretching, and meditation, among others. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Source: Company’s Website

According to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, 183 million people paid a gym membership in 2018. Peloton Interactive believes that its subscription services could target a total of 67 million households.

Besides, the company calculated that the total Serviceable Addressable Market ("SAM") could be equal to 12 million. With only 577,000 Connected Fitness Products sold in the United States, the current penetration is only 5%. It is evident that the company has a large market to exploit.

Source: Prospectus

Impressive Revenue Growth - A Company For Growth Investors

What investors will appreciate the most is the company’s revenue growth. In 2019 and 2018, revenue growth was equal to 110% and 99%, respectively.

As shown in the table below, 78% of the company’s revenue was generated from the sale of Connected Fitness Products; the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread. Revenue from the company’s subscription services represents only 19% of the total amount of revenue. However, subscription revenue increased a lot more than other sources of revenue.

Besides, the gross profit margin is also quite impressive. In the year ended June 30, 2019 and the year 2018, the gross profit margin was 41% and 43%, respectively. Both the sale of subscriptions and the sale of Connected Fitness Products report almost similar gross profit margin.

The image below offers further details on the top of the P&L:

Source: Prospectus

Value investors will most likely not appreciate this name. The company reported positive FCF of $21.7 million with $8.5 million in stock-based compensation expenses. In 2019 and 2017, the FCF was equal to -$191 million and -$28.8 million, respectively. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Assets: The Company Has A Great Financial Shape

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.87x and $378 million in cash and marketable securities, the company’s financial situation is favorable. The company invested a significant amount of money in commercial paper, bonds, and US treasury securities, which can be sold when more financing is required. See below the investments made by Peloton Interactive:

Source: Prospectus

The company reported an increase in the total amount of property and equipment, which we should explain. The company did not acquire new properties, but it noted new right-of-use assets and build-to-suit assets as well as liabilities. Read below further details on the recognition of lease assets and lease liabilities:

“Topic 842, Leases, which requires recognition of lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet by lessees for leases classified as operating leases with a term of more than 12 months. Topic 842 is effective for financial statements issued for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2019, and interim periods within those fiscal years. We early adopted this standard as of July 1, 2019. The most significant change related to the recognition of new right-of-use assets and lease liabilities on our balance sheet for real estate operating leases, as well as the de-recognition of the build-to-suit asset and liability.” Source: Prospectus

The image below offers further information on the property and equipment and the assets of Peloton Interactive. Notice the lease assets reported as a building - build-to-suit asset:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Liabilities

On the liability side, investors should not worry much. The most favorable is that the company is not reporting financial debt. Build-to-suit liabilities represent 31% of the total amount of liabilities, and accrued expenses represent 22% of the total amount of liabilities. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

With that, market participants will need to study the company’s contractual obligations carefully. The company may have to pay a total of $830 million in the future. It is a large amount of money. With that, 65% of the total amount of contractual obligations are payable in more than five years.

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

The company expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to finance working capital, R&D, sales, and marketing, among other purposes. The company does not expect to acquire shares from existing shareholders or pay any debt obligation, which is beneficial. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Stockholders

The company received equity financing from well-known investors like Fidelity, Tiger, and True Ventures. Most institutional investors will appreciate that other institutional investors performed due diligence on the company. See the image below and notice that no shareholder has more than 50% of the total amount of voting power:

Source: Prospectus

Stock Repurchase Agreements And Tender Offers

The company executed stock repurchase transactions and tender offers in 2017 and 2018. Investors should not pay a lot of attention to the price at which these transactions were made. Keep in mind that in one or two years, the financials of the company can change a lot.

With that, it is interesting to understand the changes in the equity price throughout the years. Notice that Peloton Interactive acquired shares at ~$5.4 per share from investors in 2017. In September 2018, Peloton Interactive acquired shares at $14.44 per share, 2.67x the price of 2017. Market participants will most likely wonder whether the stock price will continue the same impressive trend once the IPO goes live. Read the lines below for further details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Valuation

Direct competitors of Peloton Interactive appear to be non-public companies like SoulCycle (SOULC), CycleCast, and Stac, among others. The list of competitors provided by Owler is shown below.

Source: Owler

Below, there is a list of companies offering fitness programs, manufacturers of fitness equipment, and companies offering weight loss services, among others. Some of them report revenue growth of 43%, 54%, and even 66% with a gross profit margin of 26% to 86%. Peloton Interactive reports revenue growth of more than 100% and a gross profit margin of more than 40%. With this in mind, it should trade at a better EV/Sales ratio than most competitors.

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Planet Fitness (PLNT) and DexCom trade at 11x. Their revenue growth equals less than 43%, and gross profit margin is less than 62%. With this and Peloton’s financial stats in mind, the company should trade at more than 11x sales.

Source: Ycharts

Let’s review previous valuations. In May 2017, the company raised $325 million, valuing Peloton at $1.25 billion. In 2017, the company’s revenue was equal to $218 million, so Peloton sold shares at ~5x sales. In August 2018, the company received $550 million more, and investors valued the company at $4 billion. In 2018, sales were equal to $435 million, so the company’s EV/Sales at that time was 9.19x.

Pre-IPO valuations are many times lower as compared to the valuations given by the stock market. Note that after the IPO, any investor will be able to acquire shares. As a result, the amount of liquidity in the market will be more significant than that in 2018. With this in mind, it will not be strange seeing the company trading at 12x, 15x, and even 20x sales. With that, 11x sales will represent, in our opinion, an interesting buying opportunity.

In this regard, check the image below taken from Bloomberg. Investment bankers noted in February that the company could be worth more than $8 billion. Keep in mind that the underwriters did not know about Peloton’s revenue growth of 110% in 2019.

Source: Bloomberg

Dual Class Structure And Risks

After the IPO, the company expects to have two types of share classes. Pre-IPO investors are expected to have class B shares, which give 20 votes per share. Class A share gives the right to one vote. As a result, some shareholders will have a lot of control over corporate decisions. It is not ideal. If the management does not perform, it may be difficult to change it if large shareholders are not willing to do so. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

The most significant risk on this name will come from a decline in the company’s growth. Revenue growth may decline soon. If Peloton Interactive cannot exceed the revenue expectations of the market, the EV/Sales ratio will most likely fall.

There are many reasons behind the possible decline in revenue. The company notes that the lack of demand, competition or a reduction in the market could lead to a decline in revenue growth. However, there may be many other reasons. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

“Our revenue growth may slow or our revenue may decline for a number of other reasons, including reduced demand for our products and services, increased competition, a decrease in the growth or reduction in size of our overall market, or if we cannot capitalize on growth opportunities. If our revenue does not grow at a greater rate than our operating expenses, we will not be able to achieve and maintain profitability.” Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

With triple-digit revenue growth and influential shareholders, most growth investors will be interested in this name. With other public companies operating in the same industry and trading at 11x sales, Peloton Interactive could easily exceed this mark. In our opinion, savvy individuals will try to acquire shares at 11x if not lower. With that, Peloton is not risk-free. If there is a lack of consumer demand in 2020, revenue growth will most likely decline, which could lead to a rapid fall of the company’s EV/Sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.