Ulta Beauty: Not So Pretty

The domestic cosmetics sector has weakened heading into the second half of the year.

After years of massive comp sales growth, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) outlined an ugly picture for the rest of the year. The leading specialty cosmetics retailer was priced for perfection so the stock is due for a long cooling off period, but the long-term investment thesis doesn't appeared altered by a weak cosmetics segment. The company continues to innovate and introduce new brands to the lineup that will keep the retailer fresh for years to come.

Comp Sales Rule

Ulta Beauty spent the last few years generating substantial comp sales growth. Typically, a retailer eventually goes through a period where sales growth just can't comp at a fast clip anymore whether the stores need to be refreshed or a competitor finally quits donating market share. The stock will follow the comp sales picture.

The specialty beauty retailer saw comp sales surge 15.8% in 2016 and it's been downhill ever since. Last year, comp sales were at 8.1% and this year comp sales were 7.0% in FQ1 and 6.2% in FQ2.

Source: Ulta Beauty April presentation

Investors will make the mistake to assume that the market should be satisfied with comp sales above 6.0%. The issue is the guidance for FY19 comp sales growth cut to 4% to 6%, down from a previous estimate of 6% to 7%. The numbers suggest a close to breakeven metric in the 2H of the year, especially once excluding the 200 basis point comp due to online sales.

This trend is not the friend of investors. A comp sales bottom in FQ3 followed by a rebound in the holiday period would likely lead to the stock bottoming around October or November. Investors just don't have any reason to rush into the stock before this occurs.

Test The Lows

The company came out with a theory that the domestic cosmetics market weakened in July and into the current quarter. Per CEO Mary Dillon on the earnings call:

After several years of very strong performance, growth in the makeup category has been decelerating over the last two years, but recently turned negative. We believe the industry-wide challenges in the makeup category will continue in the near-term and as a result we've adjusted our outlook for the rest of 2019 to reflect ongoing volatility in the category.

The market always is going to fret that the issue is related to Ulta Beauty-related problems vs. the companies statement of market-related problems. For this reason, Ulta Beauty likely tests the 52-week lows of $225 and possibly the multi-year lows closer to $200.

The company cut FY19 EPS guidance by ~$1 to $11.86 to $12.06 so investors shouldn't expect the stock to bounce back too quickly. A big part of the EPS hit is the deleveraging from planned investments meeting with decreased sales expectations. One would presume a protracted weak period would follow Ulta Beauty better matching costs with revenue so that profit margins don't take a 60 to 70 basis point hit in the future.

At $240, the stock still trades at 20x EPS estimates for a company with weaker comp sales projections and a big EPS miss. Ulta Beauty may not take another big hit after already dipping 30% on the Friday prior to Labor Day.

A similar hit to the current FY20 EPS targets of $15 would cut those estimates to $14. Once the long-term view is clearly back in place going into the holiday season along with a lower stock price an investor would have the combination for owning Ulta Beauty. The company still has a small share of the domestic cosmetics market offering plenty of growth in the future.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Ulta Beauty has run into the normal down cycle faced by all top retailers. The company should rebound once the comp sales bottom in the next couple of quarters.

Investors should look for further weakness in the typical troublesome September and October months as an opportunity to load up on the premium cosmetics retailer. At $225, Ulta Beauty would trade at ~16x reduced FY20 estimates.

