Tesla: Revenue Vs. Profitability

Tesla (TSLA) has tried to substitute the foreign pent up demand for the declining U.S. pull-forward demand. At least for the last two quarters, in order to offset the loss of the pull-forward U.S. demand due to the phase out of federal tax credit, more deliveries were made to meet the foreign pent up demand in China and Europe (Norway and Netherlands). As a result, U.S. revenue share has dropped to low 50% from 73% in 4Q 2018 (circle in Figure 1). Further, there has been early sign that Norway and Netherlands increasing Model 3 demand will come just in time to offset the decreasing China demand from the trade war.

The substitution also forces Tesla to make a difficult choice to expand international delivery at the expense of profitability. While Tesla has grown its international presence faster than any other competitor, it came with significant costs. The expensive international distribution pushed the gross margin into low teens, 12%-15% in 1Q and 2Q 2019. The more optimistic forecast is that it will take Tesla all the way till 4Q 2020 to return near 20% level (Figure 1A). Tesla’s leading high foreign revenue growth also produced two back-to-back quarterly earnings losses, -$1.77 and -$0.32 (Figure 1A and Figure 4 below), close to industry low. Although, the expense seems to pay off, because 2Q’s revenue reversed the 1Q drop back to $6.35 billion (Figure 3).

Other than the sales growth, another shining spot is that Tesla is finally cash flow positive. Free cash flow jumped to $613 million in 2Q and cash balance at $5 billion is highest per historical standard.

I said Tesla’s choice of revenue over earnings was a calculated one, because it has been long known that Tesla shareholders have put revenue or unit delivery before making money. Historically, Tesla’s biggest criticism has always been mainly on the issue of whether the company can make the scheduled production targets, and then the delivery targets. However, once both were met, the critics’ pressure turned into Tesla’s lack of profitability, since Tesla is still seeking its first profitable year after booking over $4 billion losses since 2011. In 2H18, there was a time in the first half of 2018 that the company achieved $548 million in pretax income. But the glimmer of hope for first yearly profitability quickly evaporated after the company lost $583 million in 1Q 2019. This is why Tesla's stock price has been moving more with the revenue trend than the earnings trend (Figure 2).

It is also interesting to note that, since early 2019, Tesla's stock price has been dropping amid rising revenue and EPS estimates (Figure 2). The deviation from forecast fundamentals suggests another non-fundamental factor, i.e., trade war, may have been in play.

Stock Price Impacts from Future Fundamentals

A more useful question to ask is how the changes in forward financials affect Tesla's stock price. Quantitatively, if you correlate Tesla's stock price changes with revenue changes or EPS changes over the last 5 years, you will find that for every $1 billion change in revenue estimates, Tesla's stock price will change by 3.3%. Similarly, Tesla's stock price will change by 2.4% for every $1 change in EPS estimates. By the way, these statistical estimates are only meaningful in the “neighborhood” of the recent revenue and EPS changes. They should not be applied without a boundary. That is, “for every $1 EPS change, the stock price will change by 2.4%” cannot be expanded to “for every $10 EPS change, the stock price will change by 24%.” Though, the relationship is fairly useful in predicting quarter to quarter price changes from the new fundamentals. I will use these numbers later in the post.

Revenue Outlook

The analyst consensus estimates into the next 6 quarters provide a good starting point to gauge the current expectation of Tesla’s near-term future. The generally bullish revenue increase from $6.46 billion to $8.6 billion in the next 4 quarters reflect the optimistic premise that the trade war impact will be reduced and the China Shanghai gigafactory will scale starting 4Q 2019. The Street has been worrying that Tesla is forced to raise Model 3 price due to the China purchase taxes as well as a weaker China yuan. However, recent good news indicate that Tesla will be exempted from China's auto tax on purchases. More importantly, the decision of exempting Tesla signals the China government’s strategic support for the electric vehicle industry. With China invested interest of Shanghai gigafactory about to deliver 3,000 Model 3s a week, Tesla’s trade war risk should be better contained than an average U.S. company.

Tesla had and will raise prices for some vehicles in China as the yuan has devalued significantly. The starting price for the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV) is now 809,900 yuan ($114,186), versus 790,900 yuan previously, according to Tesla’s China website on Friday. Its long-range dual-motor variants of mass-market Model 3 cars are now 439,900 yuan, up from 429,900 yuan previously. The impact of Tesla's price hike on future financials can be analyzed in several ways. As Tesla imports all the cars sold to China, a higher price obviously raises the concern of lowering the China demand. However, bulls would argue that Tesla’s car is still considered a luxury, niche purchase mainly for status symbol in China, there is little price elasticity at this point of time. Thus, a price increase will more likely increase future revenue. Note that the current slowdown in China demand has also in part attributed to the nationalism from the trade war dispute. While Tesla does not disclose sales by country, consultancy LMC Automotive estimates it sold 23,678 vehicles in China in the first seven months this year, including 17,451 Model 3 cars. In terms of future earnings front, considering Tesla's recent (foreign) growth strategy coming with a high price tag, it will take longer for EPS to grow at the same level as revenue will. But barring from another surprised development on the trade dispute, there is a good chance that Tesla may see its first profitable 4 quarters by 2Q 2020.

Tesla Stock Prices

Using the above forward financial forecast, I am able to have a glimpse about how Tesla's stock price may look like after the 3Q earnings announcement amid the most likely outcomes. At the most recent 3Q revenue estimate around $6.46 billion and EPS around $-0.32, using the pricing relationship estimated in the previous section, I estimated the price reaction if there is a surprise at the 3Q ER in different scenarios (Table 1). For 3Q actual revenue ranging from $5.97 billion to $7.5 billion and EPS from -$0.60 to $1.22, Tesla's post-ER price can theoretically move by -2.29% to +9.41%. Accordingly, based on a $230 current Tesla price, Tesla's actual price can move between $205 and $252. However, for all practical purposes, Tesla prices are more likely move between $207 and $240, amid the more likely 3Q ER outcomes. (Note: these price estimates are computed from a pre-ER price at $230 using the % return in Table 1.)

Takeaways

Every quarter is tricky for Tesla. For 3Q and beyond, it is again a tug of war between revenue growth and profitability. Obviously, Tesla has made a conscious effort to increase international expansion at the expense of profitability. To this end, Tesla has substituted U.S. pull-forward demand with China and Europe’s pent-up demand. Tesla’s Europe endeavor is further intensified to offset the declining China demand from the trade war. From both counts, Tesla was able to reverse the declining revenue trend from 1Q to 2Q and hopefully beyond. The foreign revenue expansion also comes with known high distribution costs. The tradeoff between revenue and profitability seems within Tesla’s calculation as stock prices tend to favor revenue growth over earnings growth. 3Q ER will be a good test of this historical logic. Based on the current street forward financial forecasts, Tesla's stock should have a 3Q ER exposure between -3% and +10% with a significant odd to the high side.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.